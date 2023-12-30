Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Justin faces a dangerous surgery after being rescued from the abandoned warehouse, as Remi refuses to accept that Lyrik are back.

Things weren’t looking good for Justin (James Stewart) in the UK’s season finale cliffhanger in mid-November, after he seriously injured himself whilst trying to escape the warehouse he and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) were being held captive in.

The pair had been tricked into thinking they had won a luxury getaway, but were ambushed by members of the Vita Nova cult and locked in an abandoned building to perish.

After several days and growing ever weaker, Justin had attempted to climb up to an overhead gantry carrying some pipework and follow it into the next room, but the pipes gave way and came crashing down on top of him.

Leah desperately tried to keep a severely injured Justin awake, and even proposed marriage to him, before spotting that there were ladders built into the columns surrounding the room.

As we return to the action next week, Leah is able to climb up to a platform and after promising Justin that she’ll get some help, manages to make it into the next room and escape.

It soon becomes clear that the pair have been dumped in the middle of nowhere however, and with nothing but a drop of filthy water emerging from a nearby tap, Leah is growing weaker both physically and mentally.

It finally seems that they’re about to be saved when Leah then sees a car approaching. She stands in the middle of the track waving for it to stop… only for it to pass right through her! It was merely a hallucination.

As Leah slumps against a tree, she sees a vision of Justin who wills her to carry on, but Leah is too tired as she drifts off to sleep.

Eventually, ‘Justin’ brings Leah to her senses as she awakens with a start and a renewed vigour, and she carries on walking along the lonely track until she miraculously comes across a real car.

Justin is unresponsive once the ambos eventually reach him that night, and when he’s brought back to Northern Districts Hospital, Bree discovers that he has internal bleeding, as well as broken ribs and a punctured lung.

As Leah herself receives treatment for severe dehydration, Bree tells her that Justin is currently too weak to be operated on.

But when Justin later begins to crash, Bree has no choice but to rush him down to surgery.

Will Justin make it through?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Kirby (Angelina Thomson) has made the decision to return to Lyrik, but is it going to be that simple?

Kirby had been lured to a solo career by prominent record producer Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), breaking the hearts of Lyrik bandmates Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi (Adam Rowland) who she had been performing with since high school.

If the feeling of betrayal wasn’t enough, Kirby being the sole songwriter on most of Lyrik’s songs meant that Noble Records were able to withhold the copyright on them.

As a result, the remaining members of the band were forbidden from performing their own songs and had to pull their recently released album from streaming services.

Whilst Kirby remained unaware of this development, it only further alienated Remi and Eden.

When Kirby was finally told the truth, she tried to assure her friends that she’d had no idea what Forrest had done, but it seemed to be too little too late.

Kirby extended a further olive branch by inviting her former bandmates to her album launch, and although Theo (Matt Evans) has been supportive of Kirby’s move, Remi and Eden had been resolute that they wouldn’t attend.

A last minute change-of-heart, after a talking to from Bree (Juliet Godwin), finally saw Remi and Eden try to put the past behind them and attend the launch.

But the evening took a surprising twist when, after her performance, Kirby suddenly realised that a solo career wasn’t what she wanted after all.

Forrest angrily rubbished Kirby’s idea as he ordered her into the next press interview, reminding her she was under contract, but Kirby still went ahead and told her former bandmates of her plan to rejoin them.

Theo and Eden were thrilled, but Remi thought Kirby was crazy. In his eyes, Kirby was onto a great thing whilst Lyrik is already dead.

Returning to the action next week, and a band meeting is called, but Remi is nowhere to be seen. Eden calls Remi but he refuses to come, to a band meeting for a band that doesn’t exist.

Remi obviously isn’t wanting to get his hopes up, and Eden can see his point. After all, if Forrest refuses to release Kirby from her contract, then a reunion isn’t going to happen.

Kirby calls Forrest in the hope that he may have calmed down, but he shares the news that Kirby’s single is getting great traction—the label can’t wait for her next one.

Forrest simply states that he’s giving Kirby time to ‘rethink her decision’, which leaves her worried that there’s no way she’ll be able to get out of it.

Remi hits the whisky as he continues to brood over the situation, and when Eden tries to buoy him with a surprise band meeting the next morning, Remi loses his cool.

As Remi attempts to head out on his bike, Eden attempts to confiscate his keys, not wanting him to ride whilst he’s angry. This only fuels Remi’s anger further, and as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is forced to yell at him to back off, Remi tells Eden that he’s done—”With you, Lyrik, and the whole thing.”

Kirby later comes up with a risky strategy, deciding to post on social media that she’s back in the band. Once the fans are excited over the news then surely Forrest will have no option than to back down…

Theo isn’t sure that it’s such a good idea, but Kirby is adamant that she has to do something!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st January (Episode 8131)

Irene faces a grim reality. Kirby receives bad news. Leah fights for Justin’s life.

Tuesday 2nd January (Episode 8132)

Bree fights to save a life. Cash questions his future. Remi spirals.

Wednesday 3rd January (Episode 8133)

A life hangs in the balance. Kirby fights the system. Felicity attempts to manage Tane’s expectations.

Thursday 4th January (Episode 8134)

Zara imposes on Mali and Rose. Felicity keeps Tane’s baby dreams at bay. Will Marilyn lie for Roo?

Friday 5th January (Episode 8135)

Mali must act on Rose’s ultimatum. Irene attempts to broker peace between Roo and Marilyn.