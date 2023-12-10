Next week on Coronation Street, Evelyn is taken captive, Daisy reveals her dark secret to Daniel, and Stephen’s journal could be the key to unlocking a mystery.

Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) finds herself in a pickle next week, when she’s held captive in the corner shop by Terry (Jamie Foster).

Terry had got on Evelyn’s bad side this week after she saw him mistreating his dog. When she later caught sight of the dog being shut into Terry’s van outside the charity shop, Evelyn donned a cunning disguise and rescued the dog, taking it home to No.9.

With Evelyn having convinced Tyrone (Alan Halsall) to let her keep the dog temporarily before they take him to a rescue centre, next week Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Billie Naylor) announce that they’ve named it Taylor, after Taylor Swift.

Evelyn’s crime certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed though. Terry has a pretty good idea of who has taken his dog following their altercation, and he confronts Evelyn when he sees her again in the precinct.

Evelyn denies any knowledge of the dog’s whereabouts, but is concerned when she later returns to the street to find Cassie giving Taylor a short walk around the block. Evelyn quickly bundles them back inside, worried that Terry could be in the area. Her instincts are proven correct, as unbeknownst to them, Terry has seen everything.

When Evelyn later starts her shift at the corner shop, Terry soon makes his entrance, flipping the sign to closed and bolting the door shut. Terry approaches Evelyn in a threatening manner, demanding to know where his dog is.

Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) is confused when he returns to find the shop closed up, and when his concerns are aroused, he enlists Gary (Mikey North) to try and break the door down… will they succeed in saving Evelyn from harm?

“All the people who care about her are trying to stop her from following him because he threatens Evelyn twice and he is pretty dangerous and thuggish,” Maureen Lipman explains. “The actor who plays him is very good. We have a couple of scenes where we had a fight arranger standing by. Evelyn’s obviously scared to her boots but she’s not admitting that.”

Tyrone soon finds himself in Terry’s line of fire too, and later in the week Terry pays him a visit at the garage. Handing over his contact details, Terry orders him to return the dog by 6pm otherwise he’ll regret it. By this point however, Roy (David Neilson) has already taken Taylor to the rescue centre.

When Evelyn hears of the latest development, she knows she has no choice but to fetch Taylor from the rescue centre and return her to Terry.

“When he threatens to hurt Tyrone if she continues it is a real dilemma as she is so fond of Tyrone,” Maureen continues. “She realises she has to take a step back to protect her family.”

Elsewhere on the street, Daisy realises that the game is finally up, as her guilt forces her to reveal her dark secret to fiance Daniel (Rob Mallard), unaware that he already knows.

Daniel had this week found out about Daisy cheating on him with Ryan (Ryan Prescott), after he saw a video recording of the pair talking about their night together. Hearing Daisy tell Ryan that she loved Daniel had convinced him that they still had a future together however, and so he decided not to say anything.

Instead, Daniel sabotaged Ryan’s new job opportunity at a local gym in the hope that he would leave for Glasgow with new girlfriend Crystal (Erin Austen), and is now attempting to prove to Daisy that she’s made the right choice. But is he simply trying to buy her love?

Next week, having gained permission from Waterfords, Daniel takes Daisy to the empty Rovers, which she and Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) are hoping to try and get their hands on somehow. Daniel then proposes that instead of buying the flat in Redbank, they could purchase the pub with his inheritance money. Daisy is stunned by the suggestion, and doesn’t know what to say.

Later in the week, having reluctantly accepted Daniel’s offer, Daisy informs a delighted Jenny and Ken (William Roache) that Daniel is hoping to buy the Rovers. If that wasn’t enough however, Daniel is going full steam ahead in his attempts to win Daisy over, and she’s thrown when she hears of his plans for her to formally adopt his son Bertie (Rufus & Elias Morgan-Smith).

Meanwhile, when Daniel makes a casual comment to Ryan about the gym job, the penny drops for Ryan. Realising that Daniel must have been the one who sabotaged the opportunity, and figuring that he must have somehow seen the video, Ryan warns Daisy and tells her about the video that was on his phone.

Daisy thinks Ryan must be overthinking it, but when Daniel starts to lay it on thick to Daisy back at the flat, with his talk about them being a proper family, the guilt continues to eat away at her. As Daniel later presents her with the adoption papers, it finally becomes too much for an overwhelmed Daisy, as she admits to Daniel that she slept with Ryan.

Daisy tries her best to convince Daniel that she would always remain faithful from now on, but is eventually forced to admit that she is, in fact, in love with Ryan in a different way. Daniel is devastated.

Daisy tries to warn Ryan that his suspicions were right and Daniel is on the warpath. But before Ryan has the chance to come clean to Crystal about his dalliance with Daisy, Daniel storms into the bistro to have it out with him. As Ryan and Crystal go to leave, Daniel follows them outside and a brawl ensues.

Ryan is later faced with a difficult decision, Crystal is willing to give him another chance but she leaves for Glasgow in two days time. Will Ryan decide to go with her and leave Daisy behind? And what now for Daniel and Daisy…?

Meanwhile, with late son Stephen’s (Todd Boyce) possessions now returned to her, Audrey (Sue Nicholls) shows them to his former partner Jenny and asks if there’s anything she’d like to keep. Jenny asks if she could have his laptop, explaining that she would use it occasionally and may have some files on there.

David (Jack P Shepherd) fails to see the appeal of Audrey holding on to Stephen’s belongings, and thinks that his journal would better be thrown in the bin. Audrey refuses to indulge him though, insisting that Stephen wasn’t all bad, and when David eventually decides to have a read of Stephen’s journal himself, he finds some juicy family goss.

David’s taken aback to find out that Gail had initially been unsure on who Sarah’s (Tina O’Brien) father was all those years ago, after she’d had an affair with husband Brian’s Tilsley’s (Christopher Quinten) Australian cousin Ian Latimer (Michael Loney) in 1986.

Although blood tests later proved that Brian was indeed Sarah’s father, it had already caused the breakdown of their marriage. The pair would later reconcile and remarry, but Brian was killed only two years later.

David can’t help but tease Sarah with his new knowledge, but how will she react?

At The Kabin, Jenny discovers a file on Stephen’s laptop that was last edited on the very day he died, entitled ‘Infinity Seagull Ventures’. At the time of his death, after stealing equity from his mother’s house, Stephen had also swiped £250,000 from Underworld, with no-one sure of where it had ended up.

Jenny quickly informs Carla (Alison King) and they both head to the police station, only for DS Swain to inform them that they don’t have the resources to try and crack the password on the protected file.

When Audrey later calls into The Kabin, she explains that the notebook she’s holding was Stephen’s journal. Both Carla and Jenny’s eyes light up, as they realise that it could hold the key to discovering the all important password…

Also next week, Stu (Bill Fellows) finally has a breakthrough when he learns some intriguing information about Eliza’s (Savanna Kunyo) father. Stu was heartbroken when his granddaughter went to live with her previously absent dad Dom (Darren Morfitt), and went to the extent of hiring a PI, Lesley (Helen Fay), to try and dig up some dirt.

When Stu meets up with Lesley in the bistro, she reveals that Dom was done for dangerous driving in Germany three years ago, along with some other startling news.

With this information in hand, Stu later lures Dom to a lunch at the bistro, where he brings up Dom’s past in Germany. Stu then offers Dom £10,000 to stay out of Eliza’s life, but will he be tempted to accept now that he’s gotten to know his daughter?

Later in the week, Dom drops Eliza off at No.6, and Dom and Stu exchange a look as Eliza wonders why she needs so much stuff when she’ll only be staying there for a week…

Speaking to EverySoap and other media back in October, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teased that the storyline is potentially going to lead to devastating consequences for Stu.

“It’s incredibly poignant,” Iain reveals. “Stu makes some incredibly bad decisions in the course of the story, fully believing he’s right, but he makes a total hash of things. In the course of that he will seriously endanger his relationship to Yasmeen, who after Geoff and Sharif, has profound trust issues when it comes to men. Stu’s behaviour around this story will give her, at the very least, serious pause for thought.”

“Christmas will be upsetting for that family,” Iain added. “In a way that will trigger something a bit bigger as we head into the New Year and spring.“