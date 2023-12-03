Coming up this week on Coronation Street, Daniel uncovers Daisy’s affair, Bernie faces sentencing, and the friendship between Asha and her mentor takes a turn.

There’s set to be more heartbreak on the cobbles next week, as Daniel (Rob Mallard) finally uncovers fiancée Daisy’s (Charlotte Jordan) affair with Ryan (Ryan Prescott).

Daisy has already put the brakes on things after Daniel’s suspicions grew, and in the meantime Ryan has been attempting to move on after Crystal (Erin Austen) recently came back into his life.

Next week, Ryan is excited when the perfect job opportunity comes along at a local gym, but whilst Crystal feigns enthusiasm, she later approaches Daisy and Daniel for advice.

Crystal reveals to the pair that she is planning to move to Glasgow, and was hoping that Ryan would come with her. As Crystal asks for their opinion on the matter, Daisy is unsure how to react.

Ryan is taken aback when Crystal puts forward her proposal, but confirms that he’s going to go ahead with the job interview in order to keep his options open.

When Crystal later sees Ryan blank Daisy in Roy’s Rolls, it arouses her suspicions. Crystal is quick to confront Daisy, asking if something is going on between her and Ryan, but Daisy of course denies everything.

Daisy hotfoots it round to Ryan’s apartment where he’s in the middle of recording a practice video for his job interview. She warns him that Crystal is suspicious, before Ryan admits to Daisy that he still has feelings for her, recalling how fantastic it was when they slept together.

Little does Ryan realise however that he has accidentally left his phone on, recording the entire exchange. When Simon (Alex Bain) returns home, both Daisy and Ryan make a hasty exit. Spotting Ryan’s phone set up filming, an intrigued Simon takes a closer look…

Over at No.1, Simon’s uncle Daniel soon receives a video, though he isn’t impressed to see that it’s Ryan talking to the camera.

But as he watches Daisy arrive at the door, his heart begins to sink, and finally the truth is laid bare as he watches their ensuing conversation… Daisy did cheat on him with Ryan after all!

“He’s really shocked at first,” Rob Mallard explains. “Even though he was suspicious before, and he was actually on to the truth, he allowed doubt to get in and thought he was potentially just being paranoid.

“So, to have that turned on a dime and actually have the proof right there in front of him, the first thing he experiences is shock and then blind rage.”

But when Daniel later catches up with Simon, he tells him that he knows Daisy loves him. As such, and safe in the knowledge that Daisy has chosen him over Ryan, he has decided to move on and forget about it.

But when Daniel overhears Ryan celebrating in the bistro with Debbie (Sue Devaney) and Carla (Alison King) he’s devastated to realise that Ryan has scored the job at the local gym, and therefore won’t be moving to Glasgow with Crystal.

Making an excuse to Daisy, Daniel leaves the bistro and heads over to the Street Cars apartment. Using Simon’s keys, he lets himself in and heads into Ryan’s bedroom…

“Daniel decides to go to the gym company and expose Ryan’s past to them,” Rob reveals when asked about whether Daniel will be out for revenge. “That’s warfare, but done behind the scenes to ruin Ryan’s chances of staying at Weatherfield.”

“Daniel’s got aggression but he’s not necessarily a fighter,” Rob continues. “He’ll fight when it’s something that either triggers him or something that he very much cares about but he’s not hot headed to the point where his first thought is to use his fists. I do think that Ryan should watch out for the long-laid plans more than anything.“



Whilst Rob explains that Daniel is going to war with Ryan psychologically at this point, instead of directly doing battle, he instead focuses his attention on proving to Daisy that she’s made the right choice.

“It’s all aimed at showing Daisy as clearly as he possibly can what she could have if she chooses him,” Rob tells us. “Without him actually explicitly stating that that’s the reason for it.

“Daniel puts an offer in on a Redbank flat and even starts to look at buying the pub for Daisy in the coming weeks so he fully throws himself into trying to get her to choose him.”

But will Daniel ever be able to fully trust Daisy again?

“I think once someone’s demonstrated to you that they’re able to lie to you like the way Daisy has, it would be really difficult to fully forgive,” Rob sighs. “You may think that you can go back but you’re always going to be suspicious, second guess everything that person says and wonder whether they’re actually where they say they are going to be. So, I think that’s unfortunately the future of Daniel and Daisy. ”

Elsewhere, the hits keep on coming for the Winter-Brown/Foreman households, as matriarch Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) finally faces her sentencing hearing for handling stolen goods.

The family has been expecting the worse since Bernie pleaded guilty to the charges, and set about throwing an early Christmas at No. 5, knowing that if Bernie got sent down, she would miss what is sure to be son Paul’s (Peter Ash) last Christmas following his MND prognosis.

The day was marred however by the arrival of child protection worker Caitlin (Gillian Jephcott), who returned with Chesney (Sam Aston) as he brought Joseph (William Flanagan) home from hospital.

Joseph has recently been hit by mystery ailments, and when Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) accidentally gave him Lavender essential oil in a drink instead of infusing it, in an attempt to soothe him, she inadvertently poisoned her son.

As Caitlin explained that she had to investigate whether this could be a case of Munchausen by proxy— i.e. Gemma deliberately harming Joseph after being dissatisfied by his previous treatment at the hospital—she stated that Gemma would have to move out of the family home for a while, and could not be left alone with her son.

Next week, the family accompany Bernie to court, and are devastated when the judge hands down her final decision. Bernie is sentenced to three months in prison, of which she must serve at least half. Whilst it could be worse, with Bernie potentially being out within six weeks, it’s precious time that she’s going to lose with Paul.

Gemma is fuming, and knows exactly the person to take her frustrations out on—Big Garth (Victor McGuire). It was a meeting with Garth that saw Bernie photographed by undercover police whilst receiving a large wad of cash, and his statement proved instrumental in the case against her.

Gemma lures Garth to Victoria Street, but what does she have in store for him?

Shortly afterwards, as Chesney is forced to fix her mess, Gemma is with Joseph back at No.5 when he complains of another headache. As Gemma sorts him out some painkillers there’s a knock at the door… and it’s none other than Caitlin. Seeing Gemma alone with Joseph, holding a packet of pills, Caitlin is deeply unimpressed.

With Gemma previously being warned that going against Caitlin’s orders could see her children taken into care, is their family about to be further ripped apart?

Elsewhere, the friendship between Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and her paramedic course mentor Isla (Emily Dowson) takes a turn this week, confirming the fears of Asha’s girlfriend Nina (Mollie Gallagher) who has grown jealous of their spending time together.

As Asha meets up with Isla for a study session, Isla tells her that she’d much rather spend the day drinking in the bistro.

As the pair drink together, Isla confides that she’s having issues with an ex-boyfriend, and is coming to the realisation that she might be going off men altogether, thinking that she should maybe give women a try.

When Nina walks in, she finds Asha and Isla giggling whilst holding each other hands over the table, but is all as it seems?

Asha later puts in a request for a different mentor, Isla calls around at No. 7 and admits to Asha that she likes her. However she respects the fact that she is in a relationship with Nina, and agrees that it’s probably a good idea that they do not work together anymore.

When Asha later admits to Nina the real reason why she’s requested to work with a different crew, how will Nina react knowing that her fears were right all along?

Plus, the mystery surrounding Lauren (Cait Fitton) continues, as Max (Paddy Bever) and Shona (Julia Goulding) spot her sporting an expensive looking necklace.

Lauren puts the gift down to being a present from her rich boyfriend who is later taking her out for a slap-up meal in town.

But after Lauren attempted to gift Max an expensive watch recently, does he really believe her explanation?

Here are the Coronation Street spoilers for next week:

Monday 4th December (Episode 11127/28)

The family are devastated when Bernie receives her sentence.

Asha is shocked by Isla’s confession.

Crystal puts Daisy on the spot as she reveals she’s moving to Glasgow.

Cassie sets about decorating No.9 for Christmas.

Wednesday 6th December (Episode 11129/30)

Daisy and Ryan’s infidelity is caught on camera.

Isla drives a wedge between Nina and Asha.

Evelyn stands up to a bully.

Roy suggests that Stu build bridges with Dom and Eliza.

Friday 8th December (Episode 11131/32)

Daniel meddles in Ryan’s affairs.

Evelyn doesn’t paws for thought.

Asha discovers something in Nina’s messages.

Tyrone is furious when Cassie tells Hope she doesn’t have to go to school on her birthday.

