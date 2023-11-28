Next week on Coronation Street, Evelyn and Cassie find themselves in danger after a well-meaning attempt to help a dog, while Cassie leads Hope astray.

Corrie’s resident busybody Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) isn’t known for mincing her words, but a chance encounter with a stranger next week ends up escalating into a serious storyline that will find both Evelyn and daughter Cassie (Claire Sweeney) facing serious danger.

Viewers were in tears earlier this year when Evelyn was forced to say goodbye to her beloved greyhound Cerberus, and it’s Evelyn’s love of dogs which kicks off this latest storyline.

“We basically thought, what do the viewers love? show producer Iain MacLeod explained to EverySoap during a recent press event. “And essentially we whittled the list down to they love Evelyn and they love dogs.

“So we thought, let’s do a story about that. It ends up in quite serious territory, but to start with, Evelyn makes herself a bit of an enemy in the shape of a fella that she sees mistreating his dog.”

The man in question, Terry Fensley (Jamie Foster), is spotted by Evelyn outside Roy’s Rolls on Victoria Street, and she has no hesitation in remonstrating with him over his bullying ways.

When Roy (David Nielson) steps outside and comes to Evelyn’s aid, he’s terrified when Terry then turns on him instead.

It’s Cassie who eventually turns up and comes to Evelyn and Roy’s rescue, and after Roy videos Terry and the dog using Evelyn’s phone, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) later calls the police to report him.

Later in the week, a drained Evelyn admits to Roy that she’s having trouble sleeping due to worrying about Terry’s dog. A further opportunity presents itself however when Evelyn is at the precinct, and she sees Terry pull up outside the charity shop.

Evelyn is outraged as she watches Terry shut the dog inside his van before leaving it on its own.

Evelyn can’t stand by as she hears the dog’s whimpering, and so she makes a bold decision… but how will Roy react when Evelyn subsequently turns up with Terry’s dog in tow?

“It starts quite small where some cross words are exchanged,” Iain teases about next week’s episodes. “It’s almost played quite comically in terms of Roy and Evelyn taking on this man about how he’s treating his dog.

“And it goes from there to a situation that ends up with court appearances, trips to the hospital and really quite serious danger for Evelyn and Cassie.

“I love stories like that that start with an acorn of something and suddenly you’ve got this forest of outcomes for our favourite characters.”

The story will see a chance for Evelyn and Cassie, who have mostly been estranged for all of Cassie’s adult life, to join forces against a common enemy.

“We thought it’s an opportunity to do a couple of things,” Iain continues. “Firstly, to see Maureen being strident and brilliant, kicking behinds and taking names. But also a chance to explore more of her relationship with Cassie, which obviously has been pretty much non-existent since Cassie was a teenager.

“What has existed has been very bad tempered and with lots of estrangement. It’s an opportunity to explore that dynamic as they find themselves on the same team.”

Viewers have seen the pair at odds since Cassie turned up unexpectedly in Weatherfield earlier this year, when it was revealed that Evelyn’s break from the street at the end of 2022 had been to try and help Cassie overcome her addictions.

Evelyn took Cassie away again for several weeks in an attempt to do the same, but when the pair returned, Cassie went against Evelyn’s wishes by revealing to Tyrone her true identity, the mother he thought to be dead.

“Evelyn and Cassie, right from that first scene they gave us in the hospital, I’ve just found them utterly riveting,” Iain tells us. “There’s so much hinterland there that we’ve yet to explore, and I find that incredibly exciting.

“Claire’s just been an absolute revelation in that part, and her and Maureen just have this chemistry which leads to scenes surpassing everything you thought.”

But will this storyline finally be the catalyst that brings mother and daughter together again?

“For the most part in this story, Cassie, as is her preference, takes things too far, which causes some serious strife for Evelyn,” Iain reveals. “So that then threatens to set the relationship back again. But by the end of it all, they’ve achieved a new kind of level of equilibrium, a new understanding of each other, and to some extent got to know each other as grown-ups for the first time.”

“It involves some mint imperials as well at the start,” laughs Iain as he gives one final teaser for the storyline.

Also next week, Cassie manages to put Tyrone offside again when she leads granddaughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) astray!



Cassie is in a festive mood as she begins to deck out No. 9 for Christmas, and discussion soon turns to Hope’s upcoming 13th birthday. Both Cassie and Tyrone are keen to throw a party, but Hope isn’t very enthusiastic about the idea.

When Hope’s birthday rolls around, Cassie informs her granddaughter that she doesn’t have to go to school, she has a better idea.

When both Cassie and Hope later return home wearing nose studs, Tyrone is horrified. He’s all the more angered when he realises his daughter has also bunked off school for the day, and ends up grounding Hope for a month!

Here are the Coronation Street spoilers for next week:

Monday 4th December (Episode 11127/28)

The family are devastated when Bernie receives her sentence.

Asha is shocked by Isla’s confession.

Crystal puts Daisy on the spot as she reveals she’s moving to Glasgow.

Cassie sets about decorating No.9 for Christmas.

Wednesday 6th December (Episode 11129/30)

Daisy and Ryan’s infidelity is caught on camera.

Isla drives a wedge between Nina and Asha.

Evelyn stands up to a bully.

Roy suggests that Stu build bridges with Dom and Eliza.

Friday 8th December (Episode 11131/32)

Daniel meddles in Ryan’s affairs.

Evelyn doesn’t paws for thought.

Asha discovers something in Nina’s messages.

Tyrone is furious when Cassie tells Hope she doesn’t have to go to school on her birthday.

