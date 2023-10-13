Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity Newman goes on the attack!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Felicity takes what she hopes will be a final step in coming to terms with her recent attack—meeting face-to-face with the perpetrator, Jeremy.

It’s been a month since Flick (Jacqui Purvis) turned the tables on Jeremy Holding (James Dyke), who was blackmailing her following the assault. Unless she followed his demands for money, he was going to release a video of the attack online.

After paying him over $11,000 over the space of a couple of weeks, Flick told Tane (Ethan Browne) that she was ignoring the latest request for a further $20,000, but instead laid a trap.

Arranging a physical drop-off instead of a bank transfer, Flick bundled a bag full of scrap paper in a bin and awaited the arrival of Jeremy.

Managing to photograph both him and his numberplate, it wasn’t long before Rose (Kirsty Marillier) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) had hauled Jeremy in for questioning, where they found evidence on his phone of both Felicity’s attack, and numerous others.

Flick and Tane have been getting back on track since, but just as Tane was called away to a family emergency in New Zealand last week, Flick was stunned to receive a phone call explaining that Jeremy was requesting to meet with her as part of a restorative justice programme.

Not wanting Tane to put off his trip, Flick waved him off before discussing the matter with Eden (Stephanie Panozzo). When she later spoke with brother Cash, he surprisingly thought that it could be worth looking into as a way of providing closure.

After Cash arranged for Flick to meet social worker Harper (Jessica Redmayne) to talk her through it, Eden accompanied Flick to the city to take the next steps by meeting the facilitator, who would assess her suitability.

Returning from the city with the news that the facilitator had recommended she go ahead, Flick was faced with a tough decision. Part of her issue has not being able to remember what happened after being drugged, and so she told a reluctant Cash that she wanted to see the footage taken from Jeremy’s phone. Maybe that would be enough to put things to rest.

However when it came down to it, Flick couldn’t bring herself to watch the video, and so agreed to meet with Jeremy instead.

Next week, the day of the meeting arrives, with Flick and Cash having spent the whole night talking. As Felicity steels herself up, Cash admits to Eden that whilst Jeremy could be looking to make amends, it could simply be a ploy to receive a lesser sentence.

At the police station, Flick meets with Amanda (Alex Malone), who we last saw guiding Justin through anger management counselling following his assault charge.

Flick is terrified as Jeremy is brought in, but is determined to get the answers that she desperately needs, and enters the room with Eden for support.

As Flick asks Jeremy if he remembers her, he puts on all the charm in front of Amanda, avoiding the question and thanking them both for allowing him the opportunity to be part of the process.

His sycophantic approach doesn’t wash though, and the meeting soon descends into chaos as Jeremy plays the victim, accusing Flick of interrupting him as she demands he answer her questions.

Jeremy seeks assurance from Amanda that the fact he said ‘sorry’ will go on record, at which point, no doubt feeling like she’s about to smash Jeremy’s face into the desk like Cash was tempted to, Flick storms out.

Flick seriously considers abandoning the plan altogether, but Eden points out that she came here with a purpose—has she said everything she wants to say?

Encouraged by Eden’s reminder of what’s needed to bring closure, a determined Flick decides to re-enter the room. She doesn’t care if Jeremy’s only there to score points, he’s going to hear what she has to tell him.

Meanwhile, Tane returns home from New Zealand to an empty house. Seeing Remi (Adam Rowland) at Salt, he explains that Flick must be at some meeting at the police station that Eden was accompanying her to. Confused, Tane rushed to Yabbie Creek, and arrives at the police station just in time to see Flick through the window sitting down in front of Jeremy.

It’s left to Eden and Cash to talk Tane down when he demands to know what the hell is going on, as they point out that this was Flick’s choice and she’s had meetings with a facilitator to ensure she’d be able to cope.

Tane is staggered as he hears just what’s been happening whilst he was away.

With renewed confidence, Flick isn’t taking any of Jeremy’s tripe this time round as she demands to know why he picked her.

As Jeremy tries to come up with some feeble reasoning, Flick realises that it doesn’t even matter anymore—she’s got what she needed. Flick lays into Jeremy, telling him that he’s pathetic, nothing, and he will never hurt anyone ever again.

Jeremy is humiliated as a triumphant Flick leaves the room, having gained the sense of closure she needed.

Telling Eden it’s finally over, it takes a moment for Flick to realise that Tane is standing right in front of her. “Hey…you’re here!” she says with relief, as Tane embraces her.

As the two return home, Flick enthusiastically tells Tane how much good the meeting has done, but Tane clearly has reservations, hurt from the fact she kept all this from him.

Eventually he has to ask… when did she find out, and why didn’t she tell him?

Having finally come to terms with her attack, is Flick now going to be facing more marital issues as a result…?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th October (Episode 8106)

Felicity prepares to face her attacker. Tane returns home to an empty house. Justin and Theo look to return to a more stable career option.

Tuesday 17th October (Episode 8107)

Tane feels iced out of his marriage. Eden and Remi mourn Lyrik. Kirby confronts Forrest.

Wednesday 18th October (Episode 8108)

Kirby clashes with Forrest. Cash steps up for Harper and Dana. Alf wants Roo back in the Bay.

Thursday 19th October (Episode 8109)

Has Dana sabotaged her own case? Samuel re-enters Rose’s orbit. John sets out to impress Alf.

Friday 20th October (Episode 8110)

Xander is a thorn in Rose’s side. Rose makes a tough decision. Marilyn struggles with her guilt.