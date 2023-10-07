Home and Away Spoilers – Rose gets a call from her long-lost dad

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Rose gets the answers she’s been seeking her whole life, as she meets the man believed to be her biological father, Samuel Edwards.

Meeting boyfriend Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) family last month prompted Rose (Kirsty Marillier) to track down the father she never knew, in the hope of finding out more about her mixed-race background.

Her mum Yvette has always refused to talk about Rose’s father, but when Rose did some digging, she found Samuel (Bert LaBonte) as a potential candidate—being the only black man in her mother’s university drama group.

However, Rose immediately noted that Samuel was actually the lecturer running the group. Knowing that Yvette had given up university when she learned she was pregnant, her refusal to either confirm or deny Rose’s questions about Samuel told Rose all she needed to know.

Using the police database on the sly to track down Samuel’s details, Rose paid a late night visit to his house, but couldn’t go through with knocking on the door.

Next week, Rose continues to be distracted as she wonders what to do about her father. When Rose observes Kirby (Angelina Thomson) writing a song in her notebook, she explains that the words are just flowing for her—and the best part is, she can cross them out and start again if it doesn’t feel right.

Taking a leaf out of Kirby’s (note)book, Rose decides to write a letter to Samuel. As she explains to Mali later, it means that Samuel can simply ignore it if he doesn’t want anything to do with her, avoiding any awkward doorstep encounters.

With much trepidation, Rose drives back to Samuel’s house and places the letter in his letterbox—there’s no going back now!

Later that very same day, Rose’s phone starts ringing. “It’s Samuel” she states to Mali as she looks at the number (don’t ask how she knows that already).

Too nervous to answer, Rose lets Samuel leave a voicemail, and when she eventually works up the courage to listen to it, she hears that he also has lots of questions and would like to meet her that afternoon.

Arriving back at Samuel’s, Rose lays eyes on her father for the first time as he greets her outside. He admits that her letter came as a surprise—he had no idea she even existed.

Although he had been married at the time, Samuel tells Rose that he genuinely loved her mother, and would have supported her if he had known about the pregnancy. But one day Yvette left the university and he never saw her again.

After Samuel admits that they made mistakes, Rose takes it the wrong way and everything suddenly becomes overwhelming for her, explaining that she’s spent her whole life not knowing who she is.

Hoping that it will help, Samuel shows Rose a family bible, which lists five generations of the Edwards family.

After pointing out the names of her paternal grandparents, who are still alive and would surely love to meet her one day, Samuel invites Rose to add her own name and date of birth to the bible.

Telling her that she’s now officially part of the family, Samuel assures Rose that she is welcome anytime.

When Rose returns to the bay, she explains to Mali that she has mixed feelings about the meeting. Whilst putting her name down in the bible was a highlight, she’s disappointed that she didn’t feel the immediate bond with Samuel that she’d always dreamed of.

Will Rose opt to see her father again?

The casting of Five Bedrooms star Bert LaBonte is a dream come true for Kirsty Marillier, who first encountered the actor four years ago.

“I saw him on stage in a production in Melbourne a few years ago and he was so terrific in it,” Kirsty told NZ outlet Stuff. “I went up to him afterwards and said, ‘I want you to play my dad in something.’

That was in 2019. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to act with him in something and I need to play his daughter’, and now I have.”

Like Rose, Kirsty also has South African heritage, and understands her need to learn more about her background.

“My grandmother was adopted and actually doesn’t know who her biological parents are,” she continues. “I did think a lot about her (during filming) because we are quite close. There is something to say about being mixed race and the uncertainty that that brings.

“I’ve been lucky in a sense but Rose is very disconnected from her African heritage and I think that this really does spark a journey for her. It opened something up that she wasn’t aware that she needed and I think that can always be quite discombobulating for a person.”

