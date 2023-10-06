Home and Away Spoilers – Cash discovers Dana’s hiding place!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Cash makes an enemy out of the city cop overseeing Dana’s case, before he makes a surprise discovery – Dana herself!

Unbeknown to both Irene (Lynne McGranger) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is hiding her fugitive sister Dana (Ally Harris) in her room at the Beach House, who is on the run after being accused of stealing meds from her hospital workplace.

Dana maintains her innocence, claiming that she’s been framed by her ex-boyfriend and housemate Olly, and Harper has so far denied knowing where Dana is.

As Cash looked into the case he was puzzled by the resistance of the city’s local area command in handing over the file, and when he finally did receive it, he could see there were several holes in the case.

Next week, Detective Will Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky) arrives at Yabbie Creek police station looking for Cash, curious as to why the country cop is taking a sudden interest in Dana’s case.

Cash is surprised that Madden would come all the way from the city to ask him that, replying that he saw the warrant and the case looked interesting—the more he read, the more questions he had.

Madden is very keen to hear what Senior Constable Newman has managed to find that he apparently missed, so invites him to talk it through.

Cash points out that Olly having easy access to Dana’s hospital pass, given that they lived together, was never questioned, and Olly was vague on the details when Cash spoke to him.

He also questions the fact that the security guard he spoke to at the hospital claims that the CCTV footage from the day of the theft is missing.

Madden states that glitches like that are common, but Cash is already one step ahead. He’s spoken to the IT company which maintains the hospital’s system, and they claim that it’s never happened before…

Madden is seemingly doubtful of Cash’s theory that there’s more to the case—he observes that Dana being on the run is surely a sign of guilt, until Cash points out that scared people run too.

Madden smiles and once again asks Cash why the interest in this case, to which he simply replies that he wants to get to the truth. With a distinct hint of contempt, Madden tells Cash that they could do with more officers like him, before allowing him on his way.

Once Cash is out of the room, Madden puts in a call to a colleague and asks them to dig up anything they can find on Cash.

It’s clear that if Dana is indeed being framed, Madden is in on it!

Cash later tells Harper that he got the impression that Madden is lying about the case, and they wonder if he and Olly could be working together.

When Cash is called back into the station by sarge, Madden is waiting for him, with his minion having handed in his homework. Madden confronts Cash over the fact that he used to work with Harper, Dana’s sister, and reminds him that doing ‘favours’ for mates is not okay.

Madden then begins to show his true colours, by warning Cash to let him arrest Dana before he finds himself in real trouble… before then pointing out that Dana has a prior drugs charge on her record.

“Oh…” Madden gloats as he clocks Cash’s shock at the revelation. “Your friend didn’t mention that?”

Cash is reeling as he heads over to the Beach House to confront Harper, only to find that it isn’t the only thing she’s kept quiet about.

Letting himself in through the open door (will these people never learn), Cash is stunned when Dana casually emerges from the bedroom.

Cash is furious with the sisters. Not only has he spent the entire afternoon defending them down at the station whilst they’ve been lying to him, but both he and Irene are now compromised and could be thrown in jail for assisting a fugitive.

Believing the only way forward is for Dana to hand herself in and face her charges, Cash tells her that he has no option but to take her down to the station.

As Cash leads Dana out to the car, she tells him that he’s throwing her to the wolves. Her prior charge was over some party drugs, and being caught had saved her from becoming an addict, enabling her to turn her life around and go to Uni.

If Cash hands her over to Detective Madden, who is clearly setting her up by using her past against her, then she will lose everything.

Will Cash be tempted to continue helping Dana?

If you’re a long-term fan of the show, you may recognise Jonny Pasvolsky from a previous stint in 2012. Jonny appeared in seven episodes as Tim Graham, the former colleague and boyfriend of Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) from New York.

Having ignored Tim’s calls, Roo was surprised when he turned up in Summer Bay announcing that he’d left his wife in the hope of a reconciliation with Roo.

Roo was engaged to Harvey Ryan (Marcus Graham) at this point, and whilst she wished to work with Tim on starting up a business in the city (the idea of which had actually been hers originally), she rebuffed Tim when he kissed her.

In the end, Roo made the choice to give up the job to show her commitment to Harvey.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th October (Episode 8101)

Cash makes an enemy. Felicity is torn. Harper and Dana’s secret is sprung!

Tuesday 10th October (Episode 8102)

Will Cash throw Dana to the wolves? Justin fights for Theo’s music career. Bree makes Remi a generous offer.

Wednesday 11th October (Episode 8103)

Theo cops Remi’s fury. Bree is reminded of her dark past. Is Rose about to meet her father?

Thursday 12th October (Episode 8104)

Rose seeks answers about her past. Felicity leans on her friends. Alf can hear, but will he listen?

Friday 13th October (Episode 8105)

Cash wants to protect his sister. Alf’s great mood rings alarm bells. Xander avoids Kirby.