Neighbours Photo Special – Toadie and Terese’s Wedding Gallery

Neighbours has pulled off one of the biggest surprises in its 38-year history, with the wedding of Terese Willis and Toadie Rebecchi.

Now, the show has released a number of photos of the happy couple, which were held back until after the first episode aired, as the show’s producers did their best to keep the bride and groom’s identity under wraps.

The photos show Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) accompanied by most of their children – Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner, Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) and Callum (Morgan Baker) were all there to support dad Toadie, while Imogen (Ariel Kaplin) returned to Erinsborough to support her mum Terese.

Early in the episode, it was revealed that Terese’s other daughter Piper (Mavournee Hazel) wouldn’t be in attendance, not supporting her mother’s decision to marry Toadie.

Also back was Toadie’s mum Angie (Lesley Baker), as well as Paul’s nephew Daniel Willis (Tim Phillipps).

Daniel was there alongside Imogen as a guest at the wedding, but was also in town with Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) to ensure that Paul (Stefan Dennis) was okay.

Neighbours is back on Network 10 in Australia and Amazon Freevee in the UK and US, a little over a year after it aired what was expected to be its final ever episode.

The 2022 finale saw Toadie Rebecchi and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) tie the knot, while Terese Willis and Paul Robinson reunited after a year of separation.

Now, having jumped forward in time by two years, both of those couples have separated – the reason for which will be explained in tomorrow’s episode – and Toadie and Terese have tied the knot in one of the show’s biggest surprises in years.

Paul appeared supportive of Terese and Toadie’s wedding, despite reuniting with Terese in the show’s final episodes.

The episode began with hints that the wedding would be between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pearce), before all signs began to point to a vow renewal for Terese and Paul.

Toadie was seen talking to Melanie, as he wrapped a wedding gift and commented on what to get a man who’s had six weddings.

Terese was seen making final adjustments to her wedding dress, whilst looking at an invite for a wedding between her and Paul – yet all was not as it seemed.

The surprise reveal came at the end of the episode, when celebrant Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) announced the wedding of Toadie and Terese!

Talking to Back to the Bay and other media, Rebekah Elmaloglou explained how the producers flew her to Melbourne especially, wanting to tell her the twist in person:

“They flew me down from New South Wales down to Melbourne for a meeting with the producers and the writers, to basically tell me,” Rebekah explains. “Apparently, they wanted to see the look on my face.

“So they needed to see me face to face. It was really exciting to come and come into the studios and to see them; Jason [Herbison, Executive Producer] was so excited to tell me. And I just was like ‘what?!’

“And then next minute they were like, okay, and there’s a car waiting for you to take you to your wedding dress fitting! I was like, ‘Oh my god!’, so I was in a car off to a fitting and it was so bizarre. It was the last thing I expected.

“I knew something huge was happening but I just didn’t know what, and I certainly didn’t think that.”

Neighbours continues tomorrow, where the reason for Toadie and Melanie, and Terese and Paul’s separations will all be explained.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for this week:

Monday 18th September (Episode 1)

The residents of Ramsay Street are in high spirits as they prepare for a wedding.

Amongst all the celebration, a new family arrive in town, with one of the members appearing to harbour a suspiciously keen interest in the street.

Meanwhile, Susan has made some big life changes, but finds her happiness in turmoil as she’s forced to hide a personal secret from Karl.

Tuesday 19th September (Episode 2)

With the wedding celebrations over, the happy couple agree to put the past behind them, focusing instead on building their future together.

With romance in the air, a trepidatious Mackenzie flirts with the idea of getting back into the game.

Byron uncovers a secret about one of the guests in the hotel, that changes everything.

Wednesday 20th September (Episode 3)

The newlyweds embark on their honeymoon, struggling to juggle work and married life.

Meanwhile, Holly fails to take her job seriously, but her poor behaviour leads her to make an explosive discovery.

Sadie enjoys playing cupid with two of her friends, but not all is roses, as Harold’s peculiar behaviour starts to ring alarm bells for Karl.

Thursday 21st September (Episode 4)

Karl and Susan’s relationship is tested after a shock admission.

The truth behind the identity of hotel guest, Reece, sends ripples through the community.

While Cara and Remi navigate their future, JJ is focused on something, or someone, much closer to home.

For spoilers for the next three weeks, check out our dedicated Neighbours Spoilers page.