Next week on Home and Away in the UK, in the aftermath of the explosion, Roo’s deteriorating condition sees her leave Summer Bay, while John faces a terrifying experience.

Two much-loved residents are fighting for their lives next week after Stunning Organics’ campaign of terror against Marilyn (Emily Symons) reached a shocking climax.

After weeks of threats towards Marilyn, who was speaking out publicly against the company, a man presumed to be the mysteriously awol CEO sent Marilyn one final package through the mail: a bomb.

As the deadly parcel was unwittingly passed from resident to resident throughout the week, it was John (Shane Withington) and Roo (Georgie Parker) who ended up in the firing line as the device was activated with a one hour countdown.

With the box packed into the back of a rental van as John and Roo made a trip to the local tip, it was down to Mali (Kyle Shilling) to chase them down after Marilyn received a final message taunting her about the box’s contents.

After successfully getting John and Roo to pull over, Mali ran towards the van yelling at them to get out, shortly before the van exploded in a huge fireball, sending Mali flying.

As we return to the immediate aftermath next week, Mali is out cold on the road as the inferno rages.

Eventually coming to with a loud ringing in his ears, Mali quickly goes to check on John and Roo. Thankfully both managed to escape the van just in time, but were caught up in the blast.

Roo lies on her back on the grass nearby, clearly in excruciating pain and afraid to move a muscle.

Heading back round the other side of the van, Mali finds a dazed John sprawled on the road, and he quickly makes a call to the emergency services.

The blaze has been put out by the time Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) appear on the scene, shocked at the carnage in front of them.

John is being treated by paramedic Carla (Jennifer Rani) for a pain in his abdomen, but he’s more concerned that they look after Roo who is already being loaded into an ambulance.

After Rose and Cash check on them both, Mali tells Rose about the bomb, and Cash immediately locks the site down as a crime scene.

The scene is handed over to forensics officer Frances (Ebony Nave) who soon finds what looks to be a detonator.

Frances explains to Cash that the device was clearly homemade, and whoever created it wanted to cause maximum damage…

With all three victims taken to Northern Districts Hospital, Mali, who has been suffering from dizzy spells since the blast, learns that he has a perforated eardrum.

Whilst it’s nothing too serious, Bree (Juliet Godwin) explains that Mali will have to stay out of the water for several weeks… which won’t be easy for Summer Bay’s resident surf instructor!

Roo’s diagnosis isn’t as simple however, having caught the full force of the blast. Brought into the ED, Roo panics when she suddenly realises she can no longer feel her legs. A CT scan reveals that she has a small disc fracture in her neck, which will require specialist surgery to repair.

Marilyn and Irene (Lynne McGranger) arrive at the hospital and are relieved to see John, Marilyn wracked with guilt as she states that it should have been her.

Struggling with her guilt, Marilyn is doing her best to support Roo when she suddenly begins to deteriorate. As Roo starts shaking and asking for her dad, Nurse Jamie (Jazz Laker) rushes to assist as the machines go haywire.

When Bree reponds to the emergency call, she finds that Roo’s blood pressure is dropping, and she has become bradycardia.

Roo’s clearly going into shock and her heart is struggling to pump blood around her body. Roo soon slips into unconsciousness before going into cardiac arrest!

Bree is eventually able to stabilise Roo but she remains unconscious, with Bree explaining to a distraught Marilyn that Roo has a ventilator breathing for her. She needs to urgently be airlifted to the city for surgery, and when Marilyn later bids her friend a tearful farewell, she vows to get justice.

The episode marks a temporary departure for Georgie Parker, who took a two-month break from filming earlier this year to appear in a Sydney theatre production.

Meanwhile, having undergone surgery for abdominal internal bleeding, John appears to be out of the woods with no permanent damage.

Later in the week, Irene is paying John a visit in hospital when he complains of feeling dizzy. Irene is sure that it’s probably normal after surgery, but Bree is called just to be on the safe side.

As John thanks Irene for staying with him, he suddenly clutches his chest in agony as he collapses back onto the bed.

Thankfully Bree arrives at that moment, as a petrified John asks whether he’s having a heart attack. It wouldn’t be the first time, with John having suffered one back in 2010.

Bree doesn’t think so, but with his heart rate at 200bpm John is severely tachycardic. She explains that she’ll need to give John some medication to recalibrate his heart and return it to a normal rhythm.

Bree warns John that the drug is very intense, and it will feel like his heart is stopping, but at that moment John is happy to take any treatment going.

Irene holds John’s hand as Bree administers the drug, and its effects immediately become apparent as John cries out in terror.

Although not named in the episode, the drug is likely to be Adenosine, which blocks the AV node causing the heart to stop momentarily. Bree isn’t exaggerating when she says the experience is intense, with the most notable side effect amongst patients being a feeling of impending doom, or the sensation of death arriving.

It’s a tense few moments as John writhes around in agony whilst Bree keeps a close eye on the ECG. As John then flatlines, Bree knows she has to wait it out.

As the seconds tick by, a traumatised Irene cries out John’s name, and there’s a flicker of trepidation that falls across Bree’s face.

Will John pull through?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th August (Episode 8056)

Summer Bay is rocked by disaster. Bree springs into action to save a life. Kate continues to lean on Xander.

Tuesday 8th August (Episode 8057)

Felicity and Tane’s marriage is put to the test. Marilyn vows to get justice for her friend.

Wednesday 9th August (Episode 8058)

Mercedes is intent on sticking around. Can Tane get through to Felicity? Justin worries for Andrew.

Thursday 10th August (Episode 8059)

Andrew struggles to adjust to his new life. Eden seeks common ground with Mercedes. John’s not out of the woods yet.

Friday 11th August (Episode 8060)

Can Theo get through to Andrew? Kirby lashes out at Rose. Xander comforts Kate.

Home and Away welcomes new characters Dana and Harper Home and Away is about to get two new characters, as siblings Harper and Dana make their Summer Bay debut, and their arrival is shrouded in mystery. Read more…