Home and Away Spoilers – The Summer Bay bomb explodes

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as our Summer Bay favourites play pass the parcel with a bomb, who will be holding it when it finally explodes?

Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) battle against shoddy skincare company Stunning Organics is about to reach an explosive climax, with their final revenge putting numerous lives in danger throughout next week.

Marilyn was given an out when the company agreed to release her from her contract, but went ahead and continued her campaign in the hope of finding justice for all of the other brand ambassadors out there.

The company employed a number of intimidation tactics to try and bully Marilyn into silence—a threatening voicemail, a brick through Irene’s window, and covert photos taken of Marilyn and Roo (Georgie Parker) all showed that Stunning Organics meant business.

But despite pleas from friends and police advice to stop poking the hornets’ nest, Marilyn refused to bow down and took her story to the national press.

With the police unable to take any action, citing a lack of direct evidence that the threats were coming from the company, Marilyn and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) uploaded a further video to social media, calling out the curiously absent CEO.

“Stunning Organics are sending me threats because I dare to speak the truth,” Marilyn stated. “Your products cause serious harm, and you treat your brand ambassadors like dirt. So, Mr CEO, wherever you’re hiding, you’re a bully and a coward. You need to show your face.”

“Stunning Organics, you’re not going to scare me off,” she finished. “I’m going to bring your company down, and there is nothing you can do to stop me.”

Later the same day, Kirby took in another Stunning Organics delivery for Marilyn at the diner, which confused them both since the boxes stopped being sent weeks ago.

Figuring it was just a mistake, or the company messing with her, Kirby placed the box in the diner kitchen for Marilyn to collect later… unaware that an explosive device was sitting inside, waiting to be activated!

Next week, it just so happens that several residents come into close proximity to the box, as they play Pass the Parcel with the deadly delivery.

Sick of it being sat pride of place in the diner’s kitchen, Irene struggles with the box as she yells down the phone at Marilyn to come and get it. Xander (Luke Van Os) kindly takes it off her hands, and she asks him to bung it down right next to the counter.

Marilyn is busy sorting out more interviews though, and so when Leah (Ada Nicodemou) later finds herself nearly tripping over the box, she offers to take it home with her.

Once again the box sits prominently on the coffee table in the living room (who needs a fruit bowl?), and remains there all night as Leah and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) worry about their next moves with a missing Justin (James Stewart).

When Marilyn retrieves the box from its sleepover at Leah’s, it finds itself back on the diner counter, much to Irene’s annoyance.

Luckily, John (Shane Withington) is having a clearout at the surf club, and is hiring a van for a tip run—he can take the box off Marilyn’s hands, and also dispose of the numerous others left at the Beach House.

For the next two days, the box sits on John’s desk in the busy surf club, whilst we see a mysterious figure obsessively watching Marilyn’s video and becoming all the more enraged.

The man sends Marilyn another threatening text message, ordering her to retract her accusations against the company within 24 hours. When Marilyn shows the message to Roo (Georgie Parker), Roo decides to continue Marilyn’s defiance by quickly sending back a message stating that she isn’t scared of them.

The next morning, Marilyn receives a cryptic message telling her that it’s too late. At the same time, a phone inside the box silently rings, and the device is activated with a one-hour countdown!

As the minutes tick by, it’s John and Roo who end up directly in the firing line, as Roo catches a lift to take some of her own junk to the tip.

Marilyn is still puzzling over the message when a second one then comes in, showing a picture of exactly what’s inside the box, simply captioned “BOOM”. The blood drains from Marilyn’s face as she realises that there’s been a bomb in their possession for all this time.

Instructing Irene to call the police, Marilyn rushes over to the surf club, only for Mali (Kyle Shilling) to inform her that John has already left.

After a frantic Marilyn explains what’s going on, Mali rushes off in his van to chase Roo and John down whilst Marilyn continues trying to call them.

As the seconds tick down, Mali finally catches up to the van and gets John to pull over, yelling at the pair to get out of the vehicle.

Mali rushes towards the van, but it suddenly explodes in a huge fireball, throwing him into the air.

Did Roo and John get out in time, and will hero Mali be okay?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 31st July (Episode 8051)

Justin will do anything to save Andrew. Xander is determined to support Kate.

Tuesday 1st August (Episode 8052)

Cash storms Vita Nova to save Justin. Leah defends Andrew. Marilyn has no idea of the danger she’s in.

Wednesday 2nd August (Episode 8053)

Can Lyrik triumph at Battle of the Bands? Felicity is in grave danger. John’s on the road to disaster.

Thursday 3rd August (Episode 8054)

The Battle of the Bands contest takes a dark turn. Eden is the friend Felicity needs. Remi breaks heartbreaking news to Tane.

Friday 4th August (Episode 8055)

Can Felicity confide in Cash? Marilyn is rattled by a chilling threat. Lives are on the line for some of the Bay’s most loved residents.