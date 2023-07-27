Home and Away Spoilers – Justin captured and shot by Vita Nova

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Justin and Cash look set to finally end Vita Nova’s reign of terror, but at what cost?

With Andrew (Joshua Hewson) claiming he wanted to stay with his ‘family’ at the compound following two previous rescue attempts, Justin (James Stewart) has been left frustrated at the cult’s hold over the vulnerable teen.

The danger Vita Nova presents has become all too obvious, since Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) discovered that the body of Andrew’s mother Esther, missing for over a decade, had been discovered hidden inside a suitcase in a storage facility.

Although both Cash and Justin knew that Vita Nova had to be responsible, there’s somehow not enough evidence for the police taskforce to prove it.

It wasn’t until Justin discovered a note, slipped into his jacket pocket, that he realised Andrew hadn’t been brainwashed into staying, but was simply trying to protect Justin from becoming an enemy of the notorious doomsday prepper group.

Next week, more determined than ever to get Andrew out of there, Justin mounts another rescue mission hoping it will be third time lucky. As Justin goes to leave, a concerned Leah (Ada Nicodemou) reminds Justin what these people are capable of and implores him to speak to Cash before he does anything stupid.

This is Justin we’re talking about though, and when Cash later pops round to the house, it quickly becomes clear that Justin has gone to the compound alone!

Margot (Mandy McElhinney) isn’t rolling out the welcome mat when Cash subsequently pays her another visit, and denies having seen Justin that day.

As Andrew stands beside Margot, Cash can see that he’s uncomfortable and asks if he can corroborate Margot’s statement. Andrew can’t look Cash in the eye as he reluctantly confirms that Justin isn’t there.

With no warrant and all eyes on him, Cash is once again forced to leave without being able to have a look around.

Little does Cash know however that Justin is mere feet away, lying unconscious with a head wound, in the container where Margot previously inflicted her punishments on Andrew.

Cash reports back to Leah that there’s nothing further he nor the taskforce can do without a warrant to search the commune, and apparently that isn’t forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Andrew is able to wake up Justin to give him some water, explaining that he shouldn’t have come back for him. Margot soon finds Andrew there and tells him to get back to work, before she taunts Justin with the fact that she’s sent Cash on his way.

The next morning, Cash suddenly realises that he can be of some use after all—he can bypass the taskforce by reporting Justin as a missing person, and thereby gain access to a phone trace in the hope of confirming Justin’s whereabouts.

As the commune are distracted by breakfast, Andrew returns to the room where Justin is held captive and tells him that now is his chance to escape. Justin again asks Andrew to come with him, but Andrew fears that he will be running forever if he were to leave now.

Justin gingerly makes his way from the building, but it’s not long before Margot cottons on and sounds the alarm. As everyone is put on alert to find their prisoner, Margot warns Andrew that they could lose everything if Justin escapes.

As the Vita Nova members scatter, Justin believes he’s found an opening and makes a break for it…

…only for one of the armed guards to spot him and shoot him through the leg with an arrow!

Andrew rushes to help Justin but Margot is already on the approach, and she orders Andrew to get back inside.

Andrew pleads with Margot to call Justin an ambulance, but she assures him that they’ll take care good of him.

If by ‘good care’ Margot means dump Justin back in ‘the room’ to slowly bleed out, then she does a mighty fine job, as Andrew finds when he secretly returns to Justin later on.

Andrew puts his survival skills to good use by bandaging Justin up, before Justin convinces him that he needs to be the one to call for help.

Picking a locked cupboard in one of the offices, Andrew is able to find Justin’s phone which Margot had hidden away, and makes an emergency call to Leah.

Just as Cash finally receives word from the police that Justin’s phone is at Vita Nova’s complex, he and Leah pick up Andrew’s call (oh well, all that policework for nothing in the end but at least they tried!).

Cash and the taskforce storm the commune and detain all the members including Margot, who amongst her ranting and raving quickly turns on Andrew and labels him a traitor.

With Andrew now back in safe hands and Justin rushed to hospital, is the threat of Vita Nova finally over?

We can never be certain in Summer Bay, particularly when the police choose to bring Margot to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, where she comes face to face with Leah and Andrew once more…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 31st July (Episode 8051)

Justin will do anything to save Andrew. Xander is determined to support Kate.

Tuesday 1st August (Episode 8052)

Cash storms Vita Nova to save Justin. Leah defends Andrew. Marilyn has no idea of the danger she’s in.

Wednesday 2nd August (Episode 8053)

Can Lyrik triumph at Battle of the Bands? Felicity is in grave danger. John’s on the road to disaster.

Thursday 3rd August (Episode 8054)

The Battle of the Bands contest takes a dark turn. Eden is the friend Felicity needs. Remi breaks heartbreaking news to Tane.

Friday 4th August (Episode 8055)

Can Felicity confide in Cash? Marilyn is rattled by a chilling threat. Lives are on the line for some of the Bay’s most loved residents.