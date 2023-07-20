Home and Away Spoilers – Andrew hands Justin over to Vita Nova!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Justin makes a second attempt to rescue Andrew, he’s shocked as the teen hands him over to Vita Nova!

Despite having been taken off the case by his superiors, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) can’t help but keep abreast of the situation with Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) and the Vita Nova cult.

Cash desperately wants to make up for his spectacular failure of handing the vulnerable teen back into their clutches, after the group’s leader Margot Dafoe (Mandy McElhinney) showed up at the police station claiming to be Andrew’s missing mother Esther.

With no reason for Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) to doubt Cash’s declaration about ‘Esther’, Andrew was encouraged to leave Summer Bay with Margot. It was only afterwards that the police taskforce informed Cash of his mistake.

When Cash and Justin paid an ‘off-the-record’ visit to Vita Nova’s compound, Margot was only too happy for them to see Andrew, with the teen then claiming he was happy to be back living with his ‘family’.

Unbeknownst to Cash and Justin, Margot had been subjecting Andrew to brutal punishment for his contact with the outside world, and whilst it was clear that he had been indoctrinated to say these things, there was nothing more the pair could do as Margot asked them to leave.

Next week, Rose (Kirsty Marillier) tips off Cash about a disturbing development with the case. A visit from the taskforce has revealed that a woman’s body has been discovered inside a suitcase in a storage facility.

DNA testing has confirmed that she was the real Esther Lawrence, and she’s been deceased for at least ten years!

There’s no doubt in Cash’s mind that Vita Nova were responsible, but as he later tells Justin, his hands are tied. Not only is he off the case, but the taskforce are yet to find a direct link between Esther and Vita Nova to use as evidence.

Justin’s even more determined to save Andrew now, not wishing him to succumb to the same fate as his mother.

Cash reminds Justin that given Andrew is over the age of 16, and he’s expressed his wish to stay at the commune, to remove him would technically be kidnapping. But Justin quickly points out that Andrew wasn’t aware of the full facts when making his decision.

When Cash drops Justin home, Justin asks Cash whether this is where he saw himself when he wanted to become a police officer. It’s not so much saving the day as being caught up in red tape constantly.

Justin’s words clearly touch a nerve when Cash later orders Justin to get into his police car, they’re going to get Andrew!

The two formulate a plan en-route for Cash to drop Justin off at the boundary fence with some wirecutters, whilst he goes on ahead to the main gate and provides a diversion.

As Cash is escorted into the compound and awaits Margot, Justin sneaks round the back of the buildings in search of Andrew.

Justin eventually finds Andrew at work in a storeroom, but Andrew is horrified to see him, telling him that he needs to go before somebody spots him.

Justin tries to explain to Andrew that Vita Nova are dangerous and that he has to come with him now, but the teen is more concerned about Justin.

In a shock move, Andrew then manoeuvres Justin towards the door, and shouts out to a group of heavies passing by!

Justin is dumbfounded as he’s promptly handed over to the armed cult members.

Meanwhile, Margot isn’t impressed by the reappearance of Cash, commenting that it could come across as police harassment.

Cash claims to have received a complaint, but Margot points out there aren’t any neighbours for miles. As such, he won’t be going anywhere without a warrant.

The plan soon falls apart when the heavies bring Justin over, with Andrew accompanying them, as Margot reveals that she knew what they were up to all along.

Cash attempts to persuade Andrew to come with them, but he remains silent, and so Cash and Justin find themselves back at square one with Margot ordering them to leave.

Once they’re out of the way, Margot interrogates Andrew on what he told Justin. Andrew states that he said nothing, but Margot doesn’t believe him.

On Margot’s orders, the heavies drag Andrew back to ‘the room’ as he begs for mercy.

Back in Summer Bay, Justin welcomes home Leah as she returns from visiting mother-in-law Stella, and asks her to sit down as he updates her on the latest developments.

Leah struggles to take everything in as Justin tells her how Margot fooled them all, and she can’t believe that Andrew would push Justin away like that. Justin is sure that Andrew has been brainwashed.

As Andrew’s absence continues to play on Leah’s mind the following day, she eventually turns on Justin, accusing him of not doing enough to save Andrew.

Justin explains that they tried their best, but Leah is furious that he and Cash went to the commune twice with no result, telling him that she’d never have ‘given up’ so easily.

But when Leah later discovers a note that has been slipped into Justin’s coat pocket, will it provide Justin with a renewed optimism that Andrew can be saved after all…?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 24th July (Episode 8046)

Rose and Mali are stuck in limbo. Kirby avoids Theo. Lyrik implodes.

Tuesday 25th July (Episode 8047)

Mercedes makes waves throughout the Bay. Rose lays down the law for Mali. Cash goes rogue.

Wednesday 26th July (Episode 8048)

Justin is determined to rescue Andrew. Will Cash defy the law to risk a rescue mission? Marilyn is being watched.

Thursday 27th July (Episode 8049)

Cash and Justin come face to face with Vita Nova. Xander consoles Kate. Who is sending Marilyn threats?

Friday 28th July (Episode 8050)

Kirby and Theo get on the same level. Marilyn digs her heels in. Justin’s rescue mission is back on.