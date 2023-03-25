Home and Away Spoilers – Mali and Rose romance threatened by Rose’s job

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, there’s romance on the horizon for Rose and Mali, until Mali learns what Rose does for a living…

Mali (Kyle Shilling) has managed to make a good impression on Summer Bay in the short time he’s been around. Having agreed to help out Dean (Patrick O’Connor) in the board shop, Mali has found a fan in new surfing student Xander (Luke Van Os), and managed to charm his way into John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) good books on their first meeting.

Mali’s even found common ground with Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), as he spoke about enjoying fishing trips with his grandfather back in his hometown of Mantaray Point, and as a result was offered free accommodation at the caravan park whilst in town.

But it’s another resident who catches Mali’s eye next week, when he spots Rose (Kirsty Marillier) on the beach. Not put off when Xander points out that Rose is his sister, Mali is quick to question whether she’s single, and asks for an introduction.

When they later see Rose again in the surf club, and interested to see what might happen next, Xander points out that Mali doesn’t need him to hold his hand if he wants to introduce himself to Rose. So Mali does just that, and boldly opens by asking Rose straight out to dinner.

“Wow, you don’t muck around do you” Rose replies.

“Well, when I see something I like, I go for it” Mali admits.

Xander can’t help but admire the guy’s confidence, whilst being amused by his sister being put on the spot as she looks over at him in disbelief.

“Okay, you’re on” Rose eventually decides, and the two agree to meet in Salt that evening.

“Rose is really taken by Mali’s confidence,” Kirsty told Australian magazine TV Week. “When he approached her at the surf club, he had an ease she found very alluring. Rose hasn’t had any romantic interest in a while and wants to see it through.”

The pair get along swimmingly that evening, as Mali tells Rose all about his family back home. Mali’s father died when he was still a kid, and being the youngest of seven siblings, Mali can understand Rose’s competitiveness with Xander.

The evening even ends with a kiss when Mali walks Rose back to her apartment, but it appears that there’s one key subject which wasn’t brought up during dinner…

The next day, Mali is taken aback when he spots Rose outside the surf club… in her police uniform. Annoyed, Mali makes a quick exit before she sees him.

Rose can’t understand Mali’s sudden aloofness when she eventually catches up with him on the beach, as he tells her he’s too busy to have lunch with her and retreats to the surf club. When she later confronts him, he points out that she never told him she was a cop.

“Why? Is it a problem for you” enquires Rose.

“Uh, it is” Mali replies bluntly…

Meanwhile, as she continues to turn to alcohol to cope with her trauma following the car accident, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) feels pressured when Tane (Ethan Browne) begins talking about setting a new date for the wedding.

Having hidden bottle of alcohol in the house, Flick slips out of the bedroom to drink in the night, and the next day tells Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) that’s she’s not ready to talk about another wedding. Although her bridesmaid Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is now awake and on the road to recovery, it’s still too soon.

Cash is down in the dumps too, since learning that Eden has an incredibly selective amnesia—which has wiped out her entire memory of unrequited feelings towards him over the past few months. In spectacularly bad timing for Cash, he had decided to finally tell Eden that he was in love with her before she was involved in the car accident.

So with what already seemed like an endless ‘will they/won’t they’ storyline now set to continue, Cash is more than happy to agree with Flick’s suggestion of a party to cheer themselves up.

Flick grabs some booze from Salt, inviting both Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Gabe (Akos Armont) to the gathering, and on bumping into perfect stranger Mali downstairs, she invites both him and John along too.

The Paratas back garden is packed as the party later gets underway, and Flick wastes no time in making a start on the liquid refreshments.

Tane is surprised to come home to the pandemonium, and when when Rose and Mali unexpectedly come face to face once more, Rose figures that they need to address whatever issue Mali has with her. It’s a small town and they can’t avoid each other forever.

Mali explains that back in his hometown, they have a bad history with cops, implying that there may be a prejudice due to the family’s Indigenous background.

Rose hears him, and is sorry for what he’s experienced, but she hopes that he’ll give her the chance to prove that she’s not like that. She’ll understand if he can’t get past her profession, but she wants to at least try.

“Mali’s negative response to Rose being a police officer is to do with his history with cops,” Kirsty continued. “He tells her that where he’s from [Mantaray Point], they can’t be trusted. It creates some rocky terrain for the pair, but Rose is receptive to his feelings and makes him feel heard.”

Will Mali give Rose a chance?

Meanwhile, Flick is doing everything she can to avoid talking with Tane, as she drags Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) away to dance with her.

It doesn’t take long for Tane to realise what’s going on, and as he’s forced to stop an inebriated Flick from taking a dip in the pool, he tells her that he knows she’s upset about him talking about the wedding.

Flick shrugs him off and starts storming away, before turning around and yelling that she might not even want to get married!

A hush descends over the gathering, and all eyes are on a shocked and humiliated Tane as Flick retreats into the house.

Is the wedding off for good?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 27th March (Episode 7961)

Remi ignores his worsening injury. Is Xander ready to move on? Kirby refuses to be a charity case.

Tuesday 28th March (Episode 7962)

Ziggy struggles with new motherhood. Can Bree get through to a broken Remi? Eden fears Cash is waiting for the impossible.

Wednesday 29th March (Episode 7963)

Felicity’s drinking becomes a secret habit. Cash hits a dead end with Eden. Rose catches Mali’s eye. Bree gets a verdict from the police.

Thursday 30th March (Episode 7964)

Mali has a change of heart. Party girl Felicity causes a scene. Gabe oversteps in Mackenzie’s business.

Friday 31st March (Episode 7965)

Summer Bay goes gaga over Baby Thompson. Ziggy fears she’s a terrible mother. Can Lyrik survive as a duet?

Ziggy struggles with new motherhood as Karen says goodbye to Summer Bay. Elsewhere, can Bree get through to Remi?

