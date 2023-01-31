Amazon hints at first Neighbours episodes added to Freevee

Amazon has made its first move in relation to the back catalogue of Neighbours, appearing to announce that episodes from the 2012 season will be added to its Freevee platform in February.

A trailer was briefly added to the Freevee app and Prime Video website on Monday, before being taken down just hours later – but still giving enough time for Neighbours fans across the world to notice and be thrown into a spin!

Entitled ‘Highlights from 2011 and 2012,’ the three-minute clip featured scenes from the 2011 and 2012 seasons, acting as a “previously on…” for the episodes which look set to be added to the streaming service next month.

The promo’s description read:

“They’ve made you laugh, cry and fall in love, and they’ve found a new home on Amazon Freevee. Re-explore the lives, loves and challenges of your favourite residents from Ramsay Street.

“Join us this February, as we revisit their stories from 2012, and get ready to embark on an all new chapter of Neighbours.”

It’s been a little over two months since the streaming giant announced they had purchased the rights to the 37-year-old Australian soap and would resume production early in 2023. The news came just four months after Neighbours aired what was expected to be its final ever episode.

At the same time as announcing the show’s revival, Amazon revealed that it had bought the rights to over 2,000 old episodes, and that they would be made available for viewers to stream in advance of the reboot.

Although die-hard fans had their own views on which episodes should be available, Amazon has now appeared to announce that the first year to be available for viewing will be 2012.

There has been no confirmation as to whether the whole back catalogue from 2012 to 2022 will be added in February, or whether the episodes will be gradually added in the lead-up to the show’s full return later this year.

Back to the Bay has reached out to Freevee for comment.

The trailer, while fleeting, generated a lot of commentary from Neighbours fans on social media, who have been eagerly awaiting news on the back catalogue’s release.

While many fans were delighted at the prospect of having old episodes available for streaming, many were concerned that beginning with the 2012 season may not present the show in the best light to new viewers.

Defined by many as the tail end of the “Bower Era”, 2012 and 2013 are relatively tame years compared to those on either side.

Susan Bower helmed the series as executive producer from 2008 to 2012, with a focus on redefining what family truly means.

Following what fans noted as a “decline in quality” in the early 10s era, coupled with the show’s move from the main channel of Ten to secondary channel Eleven in Australia, 2012 is the year when the show begins to gain its sense of identity.

In terms of story, the show is dominated by the relationship of Sonya (Eve Morey) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) as well as delving into unchartered territory at the time by having Chris (James Mason) romance Aidan (Bobby Morley).

We will also be gifted with the arrival of Sheila (Colette Mann), Vanessa (Alin Sumatara) and Georgia (Saskia Hampele), who will trigger stories such as the Lucas/Vanessa/Rhys love triangle as well as the love story of George and Kyle (Chris Milligan).

Other stories include Paul getting a publicist in Zoe Alexander (Simmone Jade Mackinnon) as well as Susan hiring a deputy editor, Bradley (Aaron Jeffery) who has a fling with Summer (Jordy Lucas) and Sophie (Kaiya Jones) going through her pubescent personality changes.

The year also gives us the car crash, which saw the lives of six of our favourites thrown in tumult.

As 2013 kicks off, the first few weeks wrap up the stories that are left hanging from the year prior, before totally changing trajectory. There’s a definite sense of increase in story pace, a more community feel about the series and new characters with ties to the past to keep things interesting.

Enter the Turner family! Matriarch Lauren (Kate Kendall) is a returning character, last seen in 1993, the daughter of Erinsborough stalwart Lou (Tom Oliver), and she is reintroduced with a husband Matt (Josef Brown) and three teenage children, each bringing with them stories that propel the series into the next era… The Herbison Era!

With 2013 kicking off, it’s only three weeks in that fans will begin to notice Jason Herbison‘s name added to the credits, taking over from Emma Gordon and Andreas Fuhrmann as story producer.

With Freevee’s back catalogue seemingly set to begin at the start of 2012, here’s your definitive list of episodes from 2012 and 2013 that can’t be missed:

6311: The 2012 Season Premiere – Will Chris Pappas Survive?

6238: Rani Kapoor’s Arrival

6358: Vanessa Villante’s Arrival

6367: Michael Williams’ Departure

6394: Sheila Canning’s Arrival

6471/6472: The Car Crash

6505: Georgia Brooks’ Arrival

6521: Jade Mitchell’s Departure

6522: Connor O’Neill’s Return After Six Years Missing

6532: Lucas Fitzgerald and Vanessa Villante’s Non-Wedding

6550: The 2012 Season Finale – Patrick Villante’s Birth & Sonya Mitchell’s Goes Into Labour

6551: The 2013 Season Premiere – Nell Rebecchi’s Birth

6554: Summer Hoyland’s Departure

6571: Sarah Beaumont is Back!

6574: The Turners’ Arrival

6586: Mason Turner’s Belated Arrival

6589: Karl and Susan Kennedy’s Reunion

6601/6602: Toadie Rebecchi and Sonya Mitchell’s Wedding

6603: Rhys Lawson’s Death

6604: Priya Kapoor’s Death

6610: Sophie Ramsay, Andrew Robinson and Tash William’s Departure

6621: Steph Scully is Released from Prison

6636: Lucy Robinson’s Return After Eight Years

6642: Terese Willis’ Arrival

6646: The Eclipse – The Willises’ Arrival – Mark Brennan Returns from the Dead

6647: Patrick Villante is Kidnapped

6685: Ajay and Rani Kapoor’s Departure

6732: Lucas Fitzgerald and Vanessa Villante’s Wedding

6733: Robbo Slade’s Killer is Revealed

6737: Lucas Fitzgerald and Vanessa Villante’s Departure

6790: The 2013 Season Finale – Lauren Carpenter Reveals She Had a Baby with Brad Willis – Georgia Brooks’ Life Hangs in the Balance

With so much unmissable drama, fans will be in for a treat as more episodes are added to the platform.

Neighbours returns in the second half of 2023, on Channel Ten in Australia, on Freevee in the UK and USA, and on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.