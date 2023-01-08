Coronation Street Spoilers – Damon orders Jacob to leave Weatherfield

Coming up this week on Coronation Street, Jacob is forced into an impossible situation as Damon finally shows his true colours.

Jacob (Jack James Ryan) was suspicious when his estranged father Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) turned up on the cobbles unexpectedly last month. Whilst Jacob was clear that he wanted nothing to do with him, he ended up giving his dad the benefit of the doubt when he claimed to want to repair their relationship.

“It’s really difficult for Jacob,” Jack James Ryan explains. “He knows from his past experiences with his family, especially with his dad, that he’s bad news, he’s let him down time and time again. But in his heart, the thing that Jacob wants the most is a loving family, he doesn’t have anyone that has been there for him throughout his life. So that hope that his Dad is here for him in this moment is so strong for him.”

Sadly Jacob’s initial misgivings prove to be correct this week, as Damon’s true motives for coming to the street become painfully clear.

Having already blackmailed his way into being a ‘silent partner’ at the Viaduct Bistro, after telling Nick (Ben Price) that the money he’d accepted from Damon’s half-brother Harvey (Will Mellor) was actually his own, Damon set about scoring his son a new job at the bistro.

Although Jacob was happy working for Carla (Alison King) at Underworld, he reluctantly handed in his notice to her this week in the hope that working at the bistro would bring him closer to his father.

“It’s a really big decision for Jacob,” Jack continues. “He’s worked so hard to get this job and he really has a lot of love for Carla and the opportunity she has given him, despite everything that happened with Simon.

“She’s really given him a chance and gone out on a limb for him so it’s really hard for Jacob to take the decision to leave the factory because he really loved working there.”

“There’s been a lot of manipulation from Damon. He really preys on the fact that he knows Jacob would do anything for his dad to build this relationship. Damon has really played up to the idea of them building this empire together and Jacob being his right hand man.

“Jacob has just been craving that love and attention from his dad, so much so that he is willing to sacrifice everything for the slight chance that he might be able to have a future with his dad.”

But Jacob’s heart soon sank when Damon explained that he wanted him to take in a package for him at the bistro, something that only he could only trust his son to do…

Damon dismissed Jacob’s suspicion that it could be drugs, but his son wasn’t convinced. After spending the last year turning his life around, after his involvement in Uncle Harvey’s drug dealing, this is the last thing Jacob wants to get into.

In tonight’s episode, Damon introduces bistro co-owner Leanne (Jane Danson) to a contact, Dan, who he claims to be a fruit and veg supplier who can give them a far better deal than what they’re paying now. As a result, Jacob is soon notified by Damon that he should expect a package containing drugs hidden amongst that afternoon’s delivery.

“He’s literally devastated,” Jack reveals. “Everything happens really quickly and Jacob realises he’s in way too deep from the offset. There isn’t a way out of this and in a weird way I think he does want to protect his dad as well.

“He doesn’t want his dad to go down so he’s between a rock and a hard place where he realises he’s going to have to do this to protect him, even though Damon has never done anything to protect Jacob, he feels that responsibility now.

“He doesn’t have the time to process it, he just wants to find a way out that won’t affect anyone, including his dad.”

Later this week, Jacob is stressed enough as he expects the first drugs delivery, when he suddenly finds the bistro crawling in police!

But they haven’t been tipped off, Craig (Colson Smith) and his colleagues are actually there for a leaving do… and the retiring officer has also brought her sniffer dog along for good measure!

It’s the worse situation possible for Jacob when the delivery arrives, but he is somehow able to retrieve the drugs from the crate and make a quick exit from the bistro.

However, when the dog later takes a sniff at the now empty crate and starts barking, Craig has his suspicions and heads over to Jacob’s flat… is he about to get caught red-handed?

Jacob later meets with Damon in the ginnel and all pretences seem to have gone out the window. Jacob tries to stand up to his father, but it ends with Jacob on the floor as Damon gives him a brutal beating.

Damon then warns Jacob that if he wants his girlfriend Amy (Elle Mulvaney) to remain safe, Jacob needs to leave Weatherfield for good!

With Damon attempting to pin everything on his son, it seems Jacob is out of options, as he heads back to the bistro and warns Nick what Damon is really up to. He explains that he has no choice but to leave, as Damon has promised Amy’s life would be in danger if he doesn’t.

Back at the flat, when he hears Amy arrive home, Jacob has to be cruel to be kind as he quickly pretends to be on the phone organising a drug deal. Naturally, Amy is horrified by what she hears.

“I think this is the hardest thing for him,” Jack laments. “He loves Amy, he’s absolutely besotted with her, she’s his whole world and he’s just absolutely devastated.

“He’s been introduced to the Barlows, spent time in their home, seen how amazing Steve and Tracy are together, even though they’re a bit unconventional they love each other, so the thought of them all finding out that he’s back into drugs when they’ve given him such a chance is gutting. It’s been a journey for them to trust him which makes this so hard.”

Blissfully unaware of the predicament that Jacob has found himself in, how will Amy react to believing Jacob has gone back to his old ways?

Here are next week’s Coronation Street Spoilers:

Sunday 8th January (Episode 10846/47)

David is shocked when Gail refuses to support Max, while Max is horrified to come face to face with Griff.

Spider discharges himself from hospital, determined to help find Griff.

Jacob quits his job to go full-time at the bistro.

Daisy and Daniel’s wedding day looks doomed.

Summer’s three dads join forces to try and rid her of Mike and Esther.

Wednesday 11th January (Episode 10848/49)

Jacob’s drug delivery is interrupted by the police.

David hopes Max has turned a corner.

Maria crosses swords with an old adversary.

Leanne calls out Mike’s drunken behaviour, but how will Summer react?

Friday 13th January (Episode 10850/51)

Summer finds herself in danger after confronting Mike and Esther.

Daisy finds out she has an admirer.

Damon tells Jacob that if he wants to protect Amy, he needs to disappear for good.

Maria and Max try to move forward.