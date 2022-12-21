Emmerdale have today released the first clip and some behind-the-scenes photos of their upcoming flashback episode, which details the history between Cain and his long-lost brother Caleb.

Whilst Cain (Jeff Hordley) languishes in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, things are stirring elsewhere in the Dingle family as Cain and Chas’s (Lucy Pargeter) half-brother Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) arrives in the village.

The secret son of Cain and Chas’s late mum Faith (Sally Dexter), Caleb is a successful businessman who wants answers, particularly after learning that Faith has only recently died, having been told by Cain that she’d passed 30 years ago.

After Caleb’s shock arrival on Christmas Day, a special episode to be shown on Boxing Day will take us back to 1991 to show us what exactly went down when Cain and Caleb first met.

We will learn how the brothers became estranged, and why Cain kept Caleb’s existence a secret from Chas and the rest of the family for all these years.

Taking on the roles of young Cain and Caleb in the flashback scenes will be Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton respectively, who are pictured meeting with their older counterparts Jeff and Will during rehearsals back in October, alongside the episode’s director Michael Lacey.

The flashbacks will also feature a teenage Chas, who will be portrayed by actor Maddy Barker.

Cain isn’t impressed when Caleb pays him a surprise visit in prison on Christmas Day. The two stare at each other without saying a word, before Caleb finally confronts Cain over the lies he’d been fed, angry that he had the chance to get to know his mother taken away from him.

Cain has no interest in a reunion, and warns Caleb to stay away from the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, Chas is feeling isolated from her family following the dramatic reveal of her affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Although she and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) resolve to put on a happy face on Christmas Day for the sake of their daughter Eve (Bella James), the atmosphere becomes too much for Chas, who slips out quietly.

Heading to daughter Grace’s grave with Faith’s firework in tow, Chas reads the letter left to her by her mother before letting off the firework.

But as Faith quite literally goes out with a bang, she’s one more bombshell left for Chas, as a stranger approaches out of the shadows…

Emmerdale airs the special flashback episode on ITV1, 7pm on Monday 26th December.

Here are the Emmerdale Spoilers for Christmas week:

Sunday 25th December (Episode 9555–9556)

On Christmas day, Cain has an unwelcome visitor in prison. Cain and Caleb eye each other without saying a word.

The awkward atmosphere at the Woolie is too much for Chas, who quietly leaves and visits her daughter’s grave. With her mother’s firework in tow, she reads out the card given to her by Faith.

Missing both her mother and daughter, Chas stays strong as a stranger approaches with some bombshell news just as Faith’s firework takes off leaving Chas stunned.

Ethan takes the PA church system and puts it in the street along with a set of disco lights and a street party begins.

There’s good cheer all around at the Andersons’.

Monday 26th December (Episode 9557)

In prison, Cain prepares himself to see Moira. There is a Flashback to 1991 and we discover the story behind Caleb and Cain.

Tuesday 27th December (Episode 9558–9559)

Greg threatens to ruin Ethan’s reputation if they don’t drop their complaint against him. Soon Ethan confronts Greg after he review bombs Marcus’s business.

Thursday 29th December (Episode 9560–9561)

Paddy struggles and his stress levels rise. Bernice is annoyed with Nicola interfering. Jacob tells his friends that Liam is his dad.

Friday 30th December (Episode 9562)

Paddy struggles.