Cain and Chas’s secret brother arrives in new Emmerdale spoilers

There’s another member of the Dingle clan on the way to Emmerdale village this Christmas, when Cain and Chas’s long-lost brother Caleb turns up unannounced.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) is currently at his lowest as he awaits sentencing for the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), a crime he has confessed to in order to protect the true culprit, his 10-year-old son Kyle (Huey Quinn).

Their fateful meeting in the barn had only occurred as Cain had discovered that his sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) was cheating on her husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) with Al.

But things are set to become even more strained between the feuding siblings, as new Emmerdale spoilers reveal that long-lost brother Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) arrives out of the blue.

A well-connected, successful businessman, Caleb has lots of difficult questions that he wants Cain to answer, so it’s far from a happy festive reunion.

To make matters worse, it soon becomes apparent that Cain had kept Caleb’s existence a secret from Chas since they were teenagers.

It’s currently unknown exactly how Caleb fits in to the ever-expanding Dingle family tree. Whilst Cain and Chas grew up with Faith and Shadrach as their parents, it wasn’t until 2001 that Faith revealed to brother-in-law Zac (Steve Halliwell) that Cain was in fact his son, making Cain and Chas only half brother and sister.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the Village,“ Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw says. “It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.

“Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!“

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t,“ Laura reveals. “But will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets from the past will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town? His arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!”

Will Ash has had a lengthy film and TV career, with early appearances including Children’s Ward and Soldier, Soldier, but he is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Nick Anderson in Clocking Off, and more recently as science teacher and deputy head Chris Mead in Waterloo Road.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show,” Will states. “Emmerdale is packed full of fantastic actors and I’m really looking forward to working alongside them. Caleb is a fantastically complex character and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Sunday 27th November 2022 (Episode 9531–9532)

Marlon is overwhelmed when Ryan offers him a job at the Woolpack.

Vanessa is left unimpressed when Rhona tells her about buying Jamie’s share, before telling her she’s accepting a job in Canada.

David finds Victoria moving her things out of the house.

Tuesday 29th November 2022 (Episode 9533–9534)

Bernice goes to squirt Bear with the hose, but hits Mandy’s new potential client instead.

Everybody is surprised when Chloe reveals that she’s pregnant.

With Suzy missing, Vanessa’s anxieties surrounding her absence begin to resurface.

Wednesday 30th November 2022 (Episodes 9535–9536)

When David breaks down in front of Bear, he offers some wise words of advice.

After some positive feedback, Kim offers Gabby the chance to work at Home Farm.

Bernice is angry when Liam reveals that she doesn’t have dementia, but is likely going through the menopause.

Cain is relieved to have put Matty’s suspicions to bed, but Matty doesn’t believe a word of it…

Everyone says their emotional goodbyes to Vanessa.