10 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 19th to 23rd April

Next week on Coronation Street, Lisa and Carla tie the knot, Carl plots against Theo, Will’s mum arrives on the cobbles, and Jodie’s past closes in.

1) Carla and Lisa bid an emotional farewell

It’s the week that Swarla fans have been waiting for next week, as Carla (Alison King) and Lisa (Vicky Myers) finally tie the knot, though not without a few bumps along the way.

The week begins on a sad note at No.6, when Carla receives a call from the social worker to say that baby Connie will be going back to live with her grandmother, Sheila.

Connie is the daughter of Carla’s brother Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) and prison officer Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson), both currently serving time, and was unexpectedly thrust into her aunt Carla’s care when Mandy’s mother Sheila had to go into hospital for surgery.

Although childcare hadn’t been on their radar in the run up to their wedding, both Carla and Lisa have grown fond of having Connie around, and there’s a morose atmosphere as the pair pack up Connie’s things and explain to Betsy (Sydney Martin) that she’ll shortly be leaving.

It also brought up Carla’s own past with motherhood, having suffered a miscarriage back in 2014.

“It was nice to touch on that because we have not really discussed it much,” Alison King tells us. “But it was important to bring that up when Connie came into their lives. And of course Lisa had never heard about that.”

“It was good for her to know and also see how Carla came to be like she is about certain things. I think Carla came on leaps and bounds with that baby, she really enjoyed having her in their lives and we enjoyed having her around.”

“I think that showed a side of Carla that perhaps Lisa hadn’t really seen a great deal of,” Vicky Myers adds. “If anything, it’s galvanised them, it’s made them stronger. Because in that vulnerability shows that trust and that loyalty.”

2) The celebrations kick off

With the house suddenly feeling very different, attention soon turns back to the wedding.

Lisa takes a quiet moment to practise her vows with Betsy, who is visibly moved by what she hears, whilst Carla later admits to Betsy she hasn’t yet started writing her own and asks for help.

As the brides-to-be part ways for their pre-wedding celebrations, Carla heads to the Rovers for her hen do, where she’s met with a party themed around her ‘Queen of Underworld’ persona.

Meanwhile, as Sally (Sally Dynevor) makes a last-minute dash to the corner shop, why is Lisa in there looking at the meals for one…?

3) Disaster strikes at Chariot Square

But on the eve of the big day, disaster strikes. At the hotel, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is forced to reveal that flooding has left the function room out of action, meaning Carla and Lisa are suddenly without a venue.

Ryan (Ryan Prescott) is left to break the news to Carla and Lisa, and it seems that there’s no option but to cancel the wedding.

“Carla feels absolutely devastated, or as she might put it, ‘well knarked’‘”, Alison tells us. “This is supposed to be the best day of her life, and now it’s all ruined. She is not happy, and it’s everybody’s fault, even though it’s not. She throws her toys out of the pram. She’s really angry.”

“Lisa is a bit more pragmatic about it,” Vicky continues. “I mean, obviously, she’s devastated, but that presents itself in a completely different way. Part of the reason why it works between them is because while there are some similarities, a lot of the time they react to things very differently. I think that’s part of Lisa’s job as well, she’s like a fixer.”

Lisa’s soon formulating another plan…

“It’s something that Ryan says that Carla had said to him,” Vicky reveals. “It’s basically about how Carla just wants to marry Lisa. Any hour, any venue will do!

“And that sets something off in Lisa. She realises, well, we don’t need all of this big fuss, which Carla didn’t particularly want anyway. It was more about the intimacy between the two of them…”

4) Swarla finally tie the knot!

Telling Carla that Debbie has offered them a free lunch, Lisa brings her back to the hotel, where Carla is caught off guard to find the bar set up for a ceremony, complete with a wedding arch.

As she takes it all in, Ryan approaches with a glass of champagne, before Roy (David Neilson) and Betsy appear carrying their wedding outfits, making it clear that Lisa has been working behind the scenes to salvage the day.

Insisting that they don’t need a ballroom to make things official, Lisa encourages Carla to go ahead with the wedding.

“Carla hates surprises but she likes this one!” Alison laughs. “She is pleased because I think by the end of it, she just wants to do it. She loves that part of Lisa that can fix things and will let her take a step back because Peter Barlow wasn’t very good at things like that.”

As the pair prepare to walk down the aisle together, a touching moment sees Roy hand Carla his late wife Hayley’s (Julie Hesmondhalgh) bracelet, noting that it can be her “something borrowed.”

As Betsy, Roy and Ryan look on, Carla and Lisa walk down the aisle together before delivering their own heartfelt vows. With rings exchanged, the pair are finally announced wife and wife, officially becoming the Connor-Swains.

But it doesn’t take long before the celebrations are interrupted, when Carla receives word that the factory alarm is going off.

Forced to head back to the street, Carla enters Underworld and is shocked to find the place decked out and all of their friends gathered for a surprise wedding reception.

“That was Carla’s favourite bit,” Alison continues. “She likes to feel that even though she shouts at everybody, they still love her – all the workforce.”

“She was always the one that was taken the mickey out of in the Connor clan. So she likes to be part of something. Those factory workers are Carla’s family. It is her safe place.”

Later that evening as proceedings wind down, a scream rings out across the street. Little do they realise that Betsy has just made a horrific discovery.

“I thought ‘Haha great! Now that’s drama.’” Alison adds. “That’s how it has to be. I’m just glad it wasn’t our drama and that the wedding happened and they had their day!”

“The fact is that they think the scream is a fox and just carry on watching the fireworks, so it just ends nicely,” Vicky tells us. “They are oblivious but it’s a great hook.”

5) Carl plots against Theo

Elsewhere, Carl (Jonathan Howard) sets his sights on bringing Theo (James Cartwright) down.

With Summer (Harriet Bibby) having offered him £10,000 from Billy’s (Daniel Brockelbank) life insurance if he can ensure Theo is put away for a long time—following the reveal that he’s been abusing Todd (Gareth Pierce)—Carl is determined to deliver.

After witnessing Theo squaring up to Gary (Mikey North)—only for Gary to refuse to rise to it—Carl decides to take matters into his own hands, hatching a plan to provoke Theo into lashing out.

Theo soon finds himself followed into the Rovers by Carl, where Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) refuses to serve him and Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) bars him. Furious, Theo storms back out onto the street, with Carl close behind.

Outside, Carl continues to needle him, doing everything he can to push Theo into a reaction in the hope that he’ll get himself arrested—but will Theo take the bait?

The following morning, Debbie is stunned to receive a call informing her that Carl is in hospital. Did Carl’s plan work?

6) Debbie disowns Carl

Any sympathy Carl might have hoped to attract is soon short-lived, however, as he quickly starts using the situation to his own advantage.

Ronnie is appalled to later discover that Carl is now pressuring Debbie to sign over half of the hotel, and urges her not to hand him what he wants. Carl, meanwhile, strolls into the Chariot Square as though he already owns the place, helping himself to a drink.

When Ryan challenges him, Carl turns on him without hesitation, sacking him on the spot before announcing that half of the hotel now belongs to him.

But it appears Carl has gotten ahead of himself. When Debbie later summons Carl to the flat, she finally draws a line under it. Making it clear that he won’t be getting his hands on the business, she offers him cash instead and tells him she wants him out of her life—for good!

Later in the week, Carl calls at the hotel where Debbie awaits with an envelope full of cash, making it clear that she never wants to see her son again.

Will Carl walk away so easily?

7) Is Theo still a threat to Todd?

Elsewhere, Theo is making no attempt at hiding his true colours anymore.

Confronting Summer in the corner shop, he gets in her face and chillingly recounts Billy’s final moments, claiming Billy begged him to save him.

Clearly shaken, Summer later opens up to George (Tony Maudsley), relaying all the vile things Theo said to her.

Furious, George tracks Theo down and issues a stark warning, making it clear that if he goes anywhere near Todd or Summer again, he won’t be responsible for what happens next.

Later in the week, Theo’s son Miles (Lewis William Magee) is stunned to find his dad crawling out of his van on Victoria Street, disgusted by the state of him. Theo begs Miles to talk to his mum, in the hope that they can try again as a family.

But as Carl witnesses the exchange, he sees an opportunity to make things even more difficult.

Having returned from his trip to the lakes with Sarah (Tina O’Brien), Todd is nervous about being back on the street.

Kit (Jacob Roberts) assures Todd that he’ll do everything he can to protect him from Theo, but Todd takes matters into his own hands by arranging to visit mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) and brother Jason (Ryan Thomas) in Thailand.

As Todd heads upstairs to bed, he fails to see Theo watching No.11 from the street, despite the police order in place.

The following day, Todd heads back to the corner shop flat to pick up the last of his belongings before heading to Thailand… but what will he find when he gets there?

8) Eva fights back as the case against Megan collapses

Elsewhere, Megan (Beth Nixon) appears to be looking firmly to the future as the grooming case against her collapses.

When Kit calls at the Rovers, he confirms to Ben (Aaron McCusker), Eva and Maggie (Pauline McLynn) that the CPS has dropped the case due to a lack of evidence.

While the news comes as a blow to the family, Megan wastes no time in moving on, meeting up with Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) to share the update and revealing she’s already booked them a trip to Paris.

Will is thrilled, marking the moment by presenting her with a guidebook.

Eva, however, is not prepared to let things rest.

With Ollie already furious at Ben for failing to protect Will, Maggie urges Eva to take matters into her own hands and force a confession out of Megan before the situation spirals further and Ben does something he may regret.

Acting on that advice, Eva later discovers Will’s burner phone, containing just one contact number—Megan’s. Under Leanne’s (Jane Danson) guidance, she sends a message posing as Will in an attempt to lure Megan into a meeting.

As Eva, Leanne and Toyah set off to confront her, they challenge Megan over the burner phone, and the situation quickly turns volatile. A scuffle breaks out, leaving Megan sprawled on the pavement as the women make their exit.

Back at the pub, Eva reveals that she had an ulterior motive, explaining that she managed to plant a tracking device in Megan’s bag during the confrontation.

Things soon take a turn when Eva later reveals to Leanne and Toyah that Megan openly admitted to her that she slept with Will, even managing to gloat about it.

With the truth now out, but still with no proof, what is Eva planning next?

9) Tensions erupt as Will’s mum Melanie arrives

The situation later brings Will’s mum, Melanie, into the picture.

When Maggie comes face-to-face with her in the bistro, Melanie rounds on her for failing to protect Will and allowing the situation to escalate.

Making it clear she’s been alerted by Ollie as to what’s been going on, Melanie refuses to hold back against her former mother-in-law.

When Maggie later returns to the Rovers with Melanie in tow, how will the family react?

10) Jodie’s past closes in

Over at No.8, Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) finds herself increasingly on edge as her past continues to catch up with her.

Her unease is sparked when she goes through the morning post to find a flyer for a haulage firm, Haul North, that prompts a strong reaction as it clearly means something to her.

The situation becomes even more uncomfortable when former charge Olivia (Lucy Dulson) turns up again, and Jodie is forced to introduce her to Shona (Julia Goulding), explaining that she used to be her nanny.

Though she tries to keep things under control, Jodie soon begins to suspect that Olivia may have her own agenda.

She’s later unsettled to find Olivia going through her belongings, before Olivia admits she knows Jodie took her father’s hard drive and was trying to get it back.

How will Jodie react?

The following day, the pressure is mounting on Jodie, and it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Spinning a story for Shona, she claims that Olivia’s father is her violent ex, and that she stole the hard drive to escape him.

Producing it from her bag, she insists he’s been trying to track her down ever since.

Panicked by what she’s hearing, Shona urges Jodie to leave immediately for her own safety, pointing out that now Olivia knows where she lives, he could arrive at any moment.

Will Jodie be forced to leave Weatherfield?