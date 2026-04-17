6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 19th to 23rd April

Next week on Emmerdale, Charity’s left fighting for her life following a dramatic birth, Jacob is determined to expose Dr Todd, and Kammy faces the reality of dating a Dingle.

Note: Emmerdale will be airing an episode on Sunday 19th April, but no episode on Friday 24th April.

1) Charity stranded as she goes into labour!

Charity (Emma Atkins) goes into labour in dramatic circumstances next week, but what should be a joyful moment quickly turns into a medical emergency that leaves her fighting for her life.

Charity has remained committed to her plan to pass the baby off as the surrogate she’d hoped to carry for granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill) and her husband Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant)—despite the reality being far more complicated.

The baby is in fact Charity’s own, conceived during a drunken encounter with Ross (Michael Parr), but she has been determined from the outset that Sarah will raise the child as her and Jacob’s, knowing that she’s unable to have a baby herself.

The situation has been made all the more complicated by Charity’s husband Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb), who has discovered the baby isn’t Sarah and Jacob’s but believes it to be his, blissfully unaware of Charity’s dalliance with Ross.

“It’s full throttle now,” Emma Atkins recently told EverySoap and other press. “It’s ‘I will have this baby, and I will give it over to Sarah, and her and Jacob can bond with the baby, and it’s their baby’. It’s as simple as that.”

“And as much as Mack knows half the truth and Ross knows all of it, I think at this point in time she feels she can trust them both, because it’s not in their interests to throw any dynamite into the mix at the moment.”

Throwing herself into organising Sarah’s baby shower, Charity goes all out to ensure the day puts her granddaughter front and centre. But the plans quickly begin to unravel when an issue arises with the cake.

Having opted to bring in an outside supplier, Charity is left scrambling when the baker calls to say she’s unable to deliver, forcing her to head out with Mack to collect it themselves. In the rush to get going, they leave without any way of contacting anyone—Charity hands her phone over to be charged before they leave, whilst Mack inadvertently leaves his behind too.

After stopping en-route, on a quiet country road, to allow Charity to relieve herself, the pair are horrified when Mack’s car fails to start.

With no phones or car, it’s at this moment that— in true soap style—Charity’s waters break!

Just when all hope of getting her to hospital before the baby arrives seems lost, Charity spots a car approaching… and who does it happen to be?

“It’s the baby daddy,” Emma laughs. “It’s Ross. He drives up in his jeep and it’s mortification personified for Charity. She’s like, “Oh my God, as if things couldn’t get any worse…’”

It’s a case of déjà vu for Ross, who stopped on the same road a few weeks back to help Charity who appeared to be in labour, only to then realise it was merely a ruse to distract Joe (Ned Porteous) as the Dingles stole his cattle herd.

Ross is equally as reluctant to assist as Charity is to accept his help, but with no other choice Ross agrees to give them a lift to Hotten General.

2) Charity’s life is on the line

At the hospital, the situation takes another turn when the lift carrying Charity, Mack and Ross suddenly breaks down. Trapped inside, Charity’s contractions come thick and fast as panic begins to set in.

“Ross is trying to get the intercom to work to get help,” Emma reveals. “And Mack suddenly finds himself in this lift and it triggers off PTSD from his being trapped in the bunker!”

“At this point, nobody knows, because Charity is just breathing through it and Ross is trying to get her to focus. Then you just hear this panicking in the corner and it’s Mack.”

“It’s amusing in the fact that, A) she’s just gone into labour and B) he can’t bear small spaces. He just recoils into the corner and is like this frightened animal. She’s like, “Don’t you dare! Come on, get yourself together.’ It’s just chaotic!”

Back in the village, Sarah arrives at the baby shower expecting everything to be in full swing, but quickly realises something’s wrong when neither Charity nor Jacob can be reached.

When she and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) both spot a series of missed calls on their phones, Sarah heads to the hospital—only for confusion to deepen when there’s no record of Charity having arrived.

But soon enough, the staff are alerted when an emergency call comes through about a woman about to give birth in a lift. As Sarah begins to fear the worst, a midwife talks Ross and Mack through what to do from the other end of the line.

With no alternative, Ross is forced to step in—and before long the baby girl is born, with only Charity and Ross aware that he is in fact delivering his own child.

“Sarah delivers the most beautiful speech to Charity when Charity feels like she can’t push any longer,” Emma continues. “In those last few moments of birth, it’s that feeling of needing to give up because there’s nowhere else to go. There’s no energy left.”

“So, Sarah comes good and says, “Gran, you can do this,” and it’s a beautiful little monologue that Katie delivered so beautifully, just saying, “You absolutely can nail this. You’re bringing this baby into the world and you’re doing this for me and you’re amazing.” It’s really lovely.”

The relief is short-lived. After the baby is delivered, it quickly becomes clear that something isn’t right—Charity begins to haemorrhage, a pool of blood creeping across the lift floor as her condition rapidly deteriorates. As the seriousness of the situation becomes clear, her life hangs in the balance.

In the aftermath, Ross and Mack are left waiting anxiously for news, each dealing with the shock in very different ways—Ross keeping his emotions in check, whilst Mack struggles to contain his anguish.

Meanwhile, Sarah is left reeling as the reality of what’s happened begins to sink in. As she and Jacob focus on their newborn baby girl, the wider family start to gather at the hospital, desperate for updates.

Will Charity be okay?

3) Jacob risks everything to expose Dr Todd

At the same time, Jacob’s problems with Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) come to a head, as he decides to take action over her relentless bullying.

Jacob is struggling to keep everything in check with Dr Todd now not only overseeing him at work, but having also moved into the village, right across the road from him. Jacob’s also put under further pressure when he learns that he’s being called as a witness in Bear’s (Joshua Richards) trial.

When Ross notices something isn’t right, Jacob finally opens up about the situation, admitting that his boss has been making life increasingly difficult—before revealing, to Ross’s surprise, that the person behind it is a woman.

Urged to deal with it directly, Jacob attempts to address things with Dr Todd at her cottage, but the encounter does little to reassure him.

Instead, he opts to escalate matters—making the decision to report her formally to HR.

Keeping quiet about his plans at home, Jacob heads into work where he’s met with a stark warning from colleague Rich (Joshua John), who makes it clear that going to HR could seriously damage his career. Despite the risks, Jacob presses ahead, but his actions don’t go unnoticed—Dr Todd clocking him as he heads into the meeting with HR…

As Jacob gives his account, it’s clear he’s rattled, forced to put into words the impact Dr Todd’s conduct has had on him. At the same time, Jacob remains completely unaware of the drama unfolding elsewhere in the hospital with Charity.

Emerging from the meeting, Jacob is blindsided when he sees a string of missed calls, realising something serious has happened. As he attempts to rush off to maternity, he’s confronted by Dr Todd, who demands answers—but this time, Jacob refuses to back down, making it clear he won’t be pushed around by her any longer.

The following day, Dr Todd overhears a conversation outside the hospital that reveals a big secret… but is it one that she will be able to use to her advantage?

4) Moira and Cain clash

Over at Wishing Well, things are far from idyllic for Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Cain (Jeff Hordley) following her release from prison.

With her family having moved out of Butlers whilst she was incarcerated, and forced to move in with Sam (James Hooton), Lydia (Karen Blick) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), Moira has found it difficult to adapt to the new living situation.

On top of everything, Cain is currently awaiting surgery for prostate cancer, which was delayed after he was accidentally hit by Jacob’s car two weeks ago. As well as the worry of his diagnosis, Cain’s also concerned about the possible side effects following the surgery, particularly his ability for intimacy with Moira.

Next week, Lydia offers Moira the chance to spend some time alone at the house with Cain, hoping it will give them an opportunity to reconnect. Moira is quietly hopeful, looking forward to some time together after everything they’ve been through.

But when Sam relays the plan to Cain, he can’t resist making an ill-timed joke about him making the most of things while he still can. Already deeply anxious about whether the surgery will affect his relationship with Moira, the comment immediately puts Cain on edge.

Returning home seething, Cain accuses Moira of telling the family about his fears over what the operation might mean for him afterwards. What should have been a romantic time for the pair quickly unravels, and he storms out before anything can go any further.

Left reeling, Moira is comforted by Lydia, admitting that what was meant to help has only made things worse.

5) Belle and Kammy give things a second chance

Elsewhere in the household, Belle’s love life could be taking a brighter turn after agreeing to go on a lunch date with Kammy (Shebz Miah).

The pair had hooked up last year but came to the mutual decision that they were better off as friends, feeling as though the spark wasn’t quite there.

However, this week has seen newly loved-up couple Lewis (Bradley Riches) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) noticing the continuing chemistry between Belle and Kammy, prompting them to try and set the pair up.

Kammy thought he’d blown it when Belle witnessed his bravado slip as he nervously prepared to give blood for the first time. But when she later overheard him talking about her in the café—commenting that she was way out of his league and he was stupid to give up so easily last time around—Belle replied that she was equally as stupid.

Next week, Belle’s excited to meet up with Kammy for a proper date at The Hide, as the pair look to see if things might finally go somewhere this time around.

But Kammy is soon faced with the reality of what it’s like to date a Dingle, when he helps Belle with the preparations for Sarah’s baby shower.

As the proceedings get underway, Kammy’s nervous about how the Dingles will feel about him seeing Belle… will he be able to cope with the pressure?

6) Paddy and Dylan prepare for prison

Also next week, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is dealt more bad news when solicitor Zara (Frog Stone) calls at the house to inform him that Bear has been moved to solitary confinement after a brawl with another prisoner.

The latest development leaves Paddy fearing his dad’s chances of a not-guilty verdict over Ray’s (Joe Absolom) death are slipping away. At the same time, Paddy can’t shake the thought that both he and Dylan (Fred Kettle) could be heading for prison for their part in covering up the incident.

While April (Amelia Flanagan) is adamant she’ll stand by him whatever happens, Dylan begins to question whether that’s fair. Faced with the very real prospect of prison, he doesn’t want her to put her life on hold for his sake.

As a result, Dylan starts to consider taking matters into his own hands—deciding he may need to end things on his terms, and push April away before she gets the chance to wait for him.

But when Marlon (Mark Charnock) gets wind of Dylan’s plan, he wastes little time in telling April—leaving her to decide whether she’ll go along with it, or fight for their relationship.

Meanwhile, Paddy also begins preparing for the possibility of prison, turning his attention to sorting out the finances.

But when he comments to Mandy (Lisa Riley) that he’s glad she has the salon to take care of, she looks worried… is Pampamanda in trouble?