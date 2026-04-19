7 EastEnders Spoilers as a dramatic crash rocks the square!

Next week on EastEnders, Priya worries as Ravi keeps her trapped in the house, Mark has a new plan for Lauren’s woes, a crash rocks the square, and Mark invites Grant to return.

1) Ravi reaches rock bottom as Nugget is tormented

Last week, Ravi’s (Aaron Thiara) mental struggles continued, and his fall from grace was rubbed in his face when Harry (Elijah Holloway) mocked him as he helped Vinny (Shiv Jalota) with some manual labour at Penny’s (Kitty Castledine) new shop.

Later, Ravi discovered that someone – later revealed to be Will (Freddie Phillips) – had filmed Nugget having a seizure and had posted it online. While Ravi would usually flip out, he remained uncharacteristically calm, and Nugget was upset that his dad’s usual firey streak had been replaced with seeming disinterest.

As the week came to a close, Ravi accidentally lashed out at Kat (Jessie Wallace) when she woke him at The Vic, and was upset to discover that Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) had revealed all to Suki (Balvinder Sopal), prompting her to offer to pay for private therapy for him.

Then, that night, he terrified Priya as he suffered a night terror, causing him to nearly lash out at her in his sleep.

“He feels powerless and believes he’s unable to keep his family safe,” Aaron Thiara explains. “On top of that, he has recently been experiencing night terrors, which have taken a significant toll on him. Because he’s not aware of what’s happening while he’s asleep, they are frightening both for him and for those around him.”

Next week, his struggles continue as he feels powerless that he’s unable to protect his family. With Suki having agreed to help out financially, Priya finally manages to convince Ravi that he needs professional help, and takes him to hospital to be seen to.

Over at McKlunky’s, Nugget comes face to face with Will and his friends, and berates him for sharing the video of his seizure.

However, he soon ends up humilated, and Ravi desperately searches for him after hearing what happened.

2) Ravi locks the family away

Upon finding Nugget, a shaken Ravi gets angry and insists the entire family return home immediately.

He suggests that the whole family have a ‘reset day,’ staying home to play games and watch films, but Priya soon realises that there’s more to his suggestion than just a nice family day together.

“Ravi’s worries around his family’s safety have been steadily intensifying, and [the news about Nugget’s video] sends him into panic mode,” Aaron continues.

“When he eventually finds Nugget, he insists that the family return home at once, convinced it’s the only place where he can protect them from the outside world.”

Realising the seriousness of the situation, Priya looks for a way to leave, but Ravi insists that they stay inside where they’re ‘safe’. Soon after, the situation worsens when Nugget makes a shocking discovery and confronts his dad!

In Wednesday’s episode, Nugget verbally lashes out at Ravi as the revelation leaves the whole family in shock. With Ravi focussed on explaining himself to his son, Priya attempts to sneak out of the flat, but she’s caught by an on-edge Ravi.

Are Priya, Avani and Nugget safe as Ravi’s mental health continues to spiral?

3) Mark has a new dodgy plan for Lauren

Last week, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) continued to be frustrated over Max’s (Jake Wood) ownership of the car lot, after she’d originally hoped that her dad would simply invest in the business she’d been planning to by herself.

As the father and daughter continued to compete for sales, Max agreed that he’d hand Lauren half of the business if she could sell a mammoth £80,000 worth of cars within a month.

Next week, Alfie (Shane Richie) tells Lauren that he knows a supplier offering cheap vintage cars, telling her that she can restore them and sell them on for a profit.

Agreeing, Lauren goes on to strike a deal with Phil (Steve McFadden) to carry out the repairs at the garage, and when Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) gets wind of it, he asks Phil if he can take on the repair work on his behalf.

Soon after, Lauren is stunned when she gets the first car from her supplier, and it’s far from what she was expecting…

When Mark inspects the car, he concludes that there’s no chance of selling it on for a profit, but promises to help Lauren recoup her money. What dodgy plan does he have in mind this time?

4) Elaine and Ian put their past tensions behind him

With Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) still competing over the vacant councillor position at the council, the two sworn enemies have continued to clash in recent weeks.

A couple of weeks ago, Elaine’s campaign event got strong support, while Ian’s event across the square had a disappointing turnout, and he faced awkward questions from a journalist about his marital past.

Since then, Ian’s confidence has been boosted as he went on a date with Bea (Ronni Ancona), before the pair shared their first kiss in last Thursday’s episode.

Next week, at a council gala, Ian works the room with confidence, while Elaine feels out of place at the glitzy event. Then, in a surprising turn of events, after Elaine finds herself in a prickly confrontation with another guest, she and Ian decide to put their past tensions behind them.

Is this the end of Elaine vs Ian?

4) A dramatic crash rocks the square!

After being trapped in their Brewery Apartment by Ravi, next Wednesday sees Priya suggest to her partner that they leave Walford together, but her real aim is to get Ravi help.

She takes a car from Maximum Motors and bundles the family into it – but rather than leave Walford, her real plan is to take Ravi to the hospital.

When Ravi realises what’s happening, he questions Priya, and when Nugget then begins to have a seizure, the chaos causes Priya to take her eyes off the road.

As Priya loses control of the car, it veers across the road and plummets straight into a car containing Max and Cindy (Michelle Collins), who are returning home from a nursery event with baby Jimmy.

In the aftermath of the crash, Max manages to get Jimmy and Cindy out of the car and to safety. With everyone safe and well, Max and Cindy end up sharing a moment together, before heading to the hospital to get checked out, where they grow even closer.

Meanwhile, Ravi leaves Priya and the kids and returns to Walford alone. When Priya arrives back, she desperately searches for him, before finding him on the bridge, seemingly ready to end his life.

Priya urges Ravi to agree that he needs help, and he eventually agrees to get down to safety. Will he finally get the help he so desperately needs?

5) Phil makes a breakthrough with Lexi

Since Nigel (Paul Bradley) went into care, Lexi (Isabella Brown) has been struggling, sad at having lost so many people from her life in recent years.

Next week, the Mitchells rally together to support her, knowing that she hasn’t wanted to attend school in recent weeks.

Realising that Phil (Steve McFadden) is probably the person that she’ll listen to, Sam (Kim Medcalf) enlists his help, and the family uncover the real reason behind Lexi’s refusal to attend school.

6) Sam gives Phil sad news about Nigel

After making a breakthrough with Lexi’s situation, the same evening sees Sam give Phil the sad news that Nigel’s pneumonia is worsening.

When Mark hears about Nigel’s worsening heath, he suggests that they inform Grant (Ross Kemp) what’s going on with his best friend. However, Sam refuses, telling him that Grant has been ignoring her calls.

Sam reflects on how the Mitchell siblings have all drifted apart since Peggy died a decade ago, prompting Mark to suggests that Nigel’s situation could bring them together again.

Later, Mark leaves Grant a voicemail asking him to return to the Square…

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Ross Kemp would be returning to EastEnders for an extended stint as hard man Grant Mitchell, and it’s now been confirmed that his return will air on Monday 27th April.

“As well as exploring Grant’s attempts to reconnect with his son Mark, it’s especially an honour to be part of Nigel’s powerful ongoing dementia storyline, which holds deep personal meaning for due to a close family connection in real life,” Ross explained when his return was first announced in February.

7) Elsewhere…

Ross’s (Alex Walkinshaw) plans for his wedding flash dance continue.

And things continue to be awkward between Ian and Ross, with Ian now knowing that Vicki (Alice Haig) slept with Zack (James Farrar).

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 20th April (Episode 7315)

Priya tries to help Ravi.

Nugget stands up for himself.

Lauren explores a new business venture.

Tuesday 21st April (Episode 7316)

Ravi is determined to keep his family together.

Mark tries to help Lauren.

Elaine and Ian attend a gala.

Wednesday 22nd April (Episode 7317)

Suki starts to worry about the family.

Max and Cindy grow closer.

The Mitchells rally together.

Thursday 23rd April (Episode 7318)

Max and Cindy share a moment.

Ravi finally gets the help he needs.

Lauren and Mark team up.

Sam gives Mark an idea.