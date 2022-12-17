Next Week’s Emmerdale Spoilers – 19th to 23rd December

Next week on Emmerdale, Cain makes a mysterious phone call, Marcus faces a night with Ethan’s boss, and will Kyle reveal all to PC Swirling?

Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Amy (Natalie Jamieson) continue to be on a knife-edge as they worry about the loose cannon that is Kyle (Huey Quinn). It’s become clear over the past few weeks, since their return to the village from Belfast, that Kyle is coming ever closer to revealing his killer secret to the wrong person.

After insisting on visiting dad Cain (Jeff Hordley) in prison last week, Kyle broke down in the visitors room, and couldn’t help but cry out as he apologised and blamed himself for Cain’s predicament.

Thankfully Amy and Cain were able to settle Kyle down before he said too much, but it was a close call, having drawn attention from the prison guards.

With all the stress of recent weeks, there’s the chance for the family to have some festive cheer in the village⁠—heaven knows they deserve it⁠—at the stroke charity fundrasier, but Kyle’s unpredictability means that Amy and Moira worry about letting him out of their sight for a single moment.

Resolving to try and put aside their worries, the ladies take Kyle and Isaac down to the event, where everyone is enjoying the performance by Charles’s (Kevin Mathurin) specially formed choir.

When the pair momentarily lose Kyle, they’re shocked to see him talking to someone in a Santa costume. That wouldn’t be so bad in itself if it didn’t so happen to be PC Mike Swirling (Andy Whitaker), who Kyle is asking about Cain!

Facing what could be their worst nightmare, Moira and Amy swoop in quickly before Kyle can reveal too much.

However, their reaction arouses PC Swirling’s suspicions, as he wonders what could be causing their worrying behaviour.

Back at Butlers Farm, Moira and Amy try to interrogate Kyle on exactly what he said, but they only end up upsetting him further.

Moira tries to assure Amy that if they can give Kyle a Christmas he’ll never forget, he will be able to return to some normality. But as Amy struggles to pull herself together, Moira is beginning to have her doubts.

Meanwhile, in the prison, an officer hands Cain a letter—it seems someone has been writing to him frequently. But once the officer is out of sight, Cain rips up the letter, evidently not interested in what the mysterious person has to say.

When Kyle and Isaac later receive Christmas presents from an unknown person, Moira visits Cain in prison to see if he has any idea who has sent them. Cain evidently knows something, but he hides any concerns he has from Moira.

Cain later receives a card that Moira had brought in with her, left to him by his late mum Faith (Sally Dexter). Cain isn’t ready to read what Faith has said, and instead asks the guard if he can make a phone call. The guard tells him that he’ll see what he can do, leaving Cain on edge…

When Cain finally gets his phone call, he isn’t happy with the mystery person. Cain has to lower his voice as the prison officer keeps watch, but he ends up slamming the phone down after hearing a refusal from the other end…

We already know that Cain’s and Chas’s (Lucy Pargeter) long-lost brother Caleb (Will Ash) is set to arrive in the village on Christmas day; could this be who Cain is talking to?

Also next week…

After struggling with his business finances for several months, David’s (Matthew Wolfenden) woes are only escalating as the weeks go on. Realising that he’s out of options, David is forced to make a big decision about the future of the shop…

Plus, Marcus (Darcy Gray) is uneasy when Ethan (Emile John) informs him that Greg (Daniel Betts) is returning to the house for lunch.

Whilst their dinner last week went down a storm, Marcus was uncomfortable when the alcohol started flowing and he was left alone with his boyfriend’s boss.

“You seem like somebody who knows how to have fun,” Greg commented as the atmosphere turned. “I bet you’ve got from stories. I was your age once. Young, free and single…”

Marcus reminded Greg that he wasn’t single before they were interrupted by the return of Ethan.

Although nothing was said outright, Marcus got the distinct impression that Greg was flirting with him, and so makes an excuse to avoid lunch.

He later has a change of heart and decides to support his boyfriend, but will he come to regret his decision?

As the couple are now looking for their own place, they’re pleased when Amelia (Daisy Campbell) suggests that they buy Woodbine Cottage.

Although it’s out of their price range, Ethan convinces Marcus to put in a bid for it, but their excitement is soon dashed…

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Monday 19th December (Episode 9549)

Amelia is touched by Noah’s support at baby Esther’s Christening.

As Charles begins the christening, Charity’s feud with Amy threatens to put the service in jeopardy.

The Christening is derailed when Charity and Amy can’t refrain from arguing and as it gets physical, PC Swirling witnesses the debacle.

With escalating money worries, David makes a big decision.

Marcus is alarmed to hear Greg is coming for lunch and makes an excuse to Ethan. Later, Marcus has a change of heart and joins him but could he regret this?

Tuesday 20th December (Episode 9550)

Worried Charity could go to prison, Chloe attempts to get Amy to see reason regarding her false police statement.

Ethan and Marcus continue looking for their own place.

Wednesday 21st December (Episode 9551)

Chloe lies to Amy that she’s got a place to stay.

Nate becomes increasingly suspicious on seeing Mackenzie reaction when Chloe leaves. Will he put two and two together?

Amelia suggests to Ethan and Marcus that they buy Harriet’s house.

Thursday 22nd December (Episode 9552–9553)

Charles’ choir event at the village hall is raising money for a stroke charity, as everyone enjoys the music, food & drink.

Amy and Moira lose sight of Kyle, until they find him speaking to PC Swirling about Cain.

Friday 23rd December (Episode 9554)

A prison officer hands Cain some letters from someone who has been writing to him frequently. Once the officer is out of sight, Cain rips the letter up.

Leyla hides she will be alone this Christmas.

Rishi invites Liam to spend Christmas and Liam wonders if he’s bitten off more than he can chew.

Amy and Charity come to blows at Esther’s christening, and a pregnant Chloe becomes homeless…

Read more…