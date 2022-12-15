Emmerdale Spoilers – Chloe and Leyla face Christmas alone

Next week on Emmerdale, Amy and Charity come to blows at Esther’s christening, a pregnant Chloe becomes homeless, while Leyla faces Christmas alone…

It wouldn’t be a Dingle family gathering without some drama, and baby Esther’s christening is no exception, as Charity (Emma Atkins) finds herself arrested!

Tensions are running high in the village in the fallout of recent events, with both Charity and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) subject to confrontation by Chloe (Jessie Elland) and sister Amy (Natalie Jamieson), and the continued arguments rub Charity up the wrong way.

As final preparations are made for the ceremony, Esther’s mum Amelia (Daisy Campbell) is grateful for the support of her boyfriend Noah (Jack Downham), who’s stepped up after teen dad Samson (Sam Hall) refused to have anything to do with his newborn daughter.

Although it can’t come as a surprise, Lydia (Karen Blick) is disappointed when Samson refuses to attend the christening with her.

At St Mary’s Church, Charity isn’t impressed when Chloe and Amy arrive for the christening, having been invited by Chas.

Vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) beings proceedings, but the tension continues to bubble across the font between Charity and Amy, putting the service in peril.

Eventually, the inevitable happens. Unable to contain their anger any longer, Charity and Amy lash out at each other, leaving Noah mortified at his mum’s behaviour.

The feud continues outside, having become physical, and it’s unfortunate timing when PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore) just happens to be coming out of the cafe with a beverage when he witnesses the ladies scrapping in the middle of Main Street.

Soon enough, PC Swirling is taking statements from the pair, and he chooses to place Charity under arrest!

“Family loyalty is a big part of all the villagers’ lives in Emmerdale and I think that’s what is at the root of the christening drama,” Jessie Elland explains. “You have two women, both very headstrong and feisty, each intent on defending their own respective families. Of course Charity in particular really relishes winding Amy up.”

The next day, Amy is feeling conflicted about how far the situation went, as she nurses a bruised wrist. Charity is released from the station pending further investigation, and she’s forced to put on a brave face in front of fiancé Mackenzie (Lawrence Boyd).

Doing what he can to help Charity, Mackenzie approaches Chloe in an attempt to convince her into changing her statement—though given that Chloe is currently pregnant with his child, Mack must tread carefully if he doesn’t want her to reveal all!

As a result, Chloe tries to convince Amy to reconsider over the false statement, worried that Charity could well face jail time if they don’t come clean. But a seemingly unrepentant Amy again suggests to Chloe that she should move out.

Feeling she has no choice this time, Chloe packs her bags, knowing that she now has nowhere to live over Christmas.

When the two cross paths again, Chloe lies and tells Amy that she is going to live with a friend in Leeds, but in reality, she has no money and no idea how she’s going to take care of both herself and the baby…

One person not sorry to hear that Chloe is heading away is Mack, and his reaction to her leaving is noticed by a suspicious Nate (Jurell Carter).

Will Nate put two and two together and realise that Mack is the father of Chloe’s unborn baby?

Chloe isn’t the only one set for a lonely Christmas this year, after Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) separation from husband Liam (Jonny McPherson).

Liam finds himself with no shortage of options for Christmas day. Having already been invited to join Jimmy (Nick Miles) and Nicola (Nicola King), Liam is later asked by Rishi (Bhasker Patel) to join them for Christmas too.

Feeling unable to say no, Liam’s left wondering if he’s bitten off more than he can chew…

Whilst Liam looks like he’ll be taking the Geraldine Granger route for Christmas, Leyla hides the fact from everyone that she’ll be spending the day all on her own.

Will Leyla’s pride allow her to reveal her isolation to any of her friends or neighbours?

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Monday 19th December (Episode 9549)

Amelia is touched by Noah’s support at baby Esther’s Christening.

As Charles begins the christening, Charity’s feud with Amy threatens to put the service in jeopardy.

The Christening is derailed when Charity and Amy can’t refrain from arguing and as it gets physical, and PC Swirling witnesses the debacle.

With escalating money worries, David makes a big decision.

Marcus is alarmed to hear Greg is coming for lunch and makes an excuse to Ethan. Later, Marcus has a change of heart and joins him but could he regret this?

Tuesday 20th December (Episode 9550)

Worried Charity could go to prison, Chloe attempts to get Amy to see reason regarding her false police statement.

Ethan and Marcus continue looking for their own place.

Wednesday 21st December (Episode 9551)

Chloe lies to Amy that she’s got a place to stay.

Nate becomes increasingly suspicious on seeing Mackenzie reaction when Chloe leaves. Will he put two and two together?

Amelia suggests to Ethan and Marcus that they buy Harriet’s house.

Thursday 22nd December (Episode 9552–9553)

Charles’ choir event at the village hall is raising money for a stroke charity, as everyone enjoys the music, food & drink.

Amy and Moira lose sight of Kyle, until they find him speaking to PC Swirling about Cain.

Friday 23rd December (Episode 9554)

A prison officer hands Cain some letters from someone who has been writing to him frequently. Once the officer is out of sight, Cain rips the letter up.

Leyla hides she will be alone this Christmas.

Rishi invites Liam to spend Christmas and Liam wonders if he’s bitten off more than he can chew.