Emmerdale Spoilers – Why do Leyla and Liam break up next week?

There’s more heartbreak in the dales as Liam (Johnny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) Cavanagh decide to call time on their short-lived marriage.

The pair only wed in June of last year, but their time together has been marred by crisis after crisis.

They first had to deal with the tragic death of Liam’s daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger)⁠, who was later revealed to be a victim of supposed friend and village serial killer Meena (Paige Sandhu), before Leyla was then herself shot by Meena.

The stress of everything took its toll on Leyla as she then spiralled into drug addiction, which was only revealed to Liam after she suffered a heart attack following an overdose.

Leyla vowed to get clean and went off to rehab, returning to the village in September. But it was already clear at this point that the couple were drifting apart, with Liam reluctant to open up about his feelings, or seemingly forgive her.

After doing all he could do avoid Leyla on the day of her homecoming, she quickly decided to go and stay with son Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) to avoid Liam’s negativity.

When Leyla returned home and found out that Liam had kissed his ex, Bernice (Samantha Giles), she admitted that she didn’t really care, before deciding to put some distance between them to focus on her recovery.

As the Liam and Leyla spend some time together next week, things are undeniably awkward between the pair and conversation soon dries up. Leyla is tearful as Liam finally opens up and says that their relationship has been defined by tragedy, grief, loss and lies.

The couple have tried their best, but both have ultimately realised that they’re not good for each other.

Reeling from the magnitude of their decision, Liam and Leyla remove their wedding rings, heartbroken that it’s finally come down to this.

Later, at work, Leyla is close to tears as Priya tries to support her. Is this really the end for the Cavanaghs?

Elsewhere in the village, after attempting to have his newborn daughter taken away by social services, Samson (Sam Hall) is still struggling as he begins to see the consequences of his actions.

Although the sixteen-year-old has made it clear he wants nothing to do with baby Esther, following a one-night-stand with her mother Amelia (Daisy Campbell), Samson’s dad Sam (James Hooton) and stepmum Lydia (Karen Blick) have other ideas.

Sam and Lydia are determined to support their granddaughter in any way they can, despite Samson refusing to step up, and if it means going behind Samson’s back then so be it.

Lydia hides some gifts that she’s bought for Esther from Samson, and when she and Sam later present them to Amelia, she’s touched by their kindness.

When Samson walks into the café and finds Sam and Lydia having drinks with Amelia, her dad Dan (Liam Fox) and Esther, he feels betrayed. But Lydia is defiant, she’s going to make sure that Samson sees that Esther is forever a part of their family, whether he likes it or not.

Amelia is further appreciative of the Dingles when Lydia generously offers to organise Esther’s christening.

Later, as the planning process begins, Amelia makes sure that her boyfriend Noah (Jack Downham) knows that he has a place there. Noah is warmed when she squeezes his hand to reiterate her wish to have him included amongst the family.

But as Samson approaches and overhears the chatter inside, he’s conflicted when he realises his attitude has meant he has no place there.

Is Samson beginning to regret his decision?

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Tuesday 22nd November (Episode 9525–9726)

Chloe confronts Priya over the house Al purchased, but she’s left angry when Priya dismisses the allegations.

David feels terrible as he comes comes to a letter from the Police ticketing office, addressed to Victoria.

Samson feels betrayed when he sees Lydia, Sam, Dan and Amelia together with baby Esther in the café.

Wednesday 23rd November (Episode 9727–9528)

Charity promises not to reveal Chloe’s secret, but Chloe tightens when Charity asks who the father is…

Over at the Woolpack, Chas panics when Chloe storms in, appearing ready to reveal who Al was seeing.

Leyla and Liam are heartbroken as they come to the conclusion that they’re no good for one other.

Thursday 24th November (Episodes 9729–9530)

Priya’s heart goes out to Leyla.

Vanessa finally makes a decision about Canada.

Victoria rushes to the hospital to find Harry, and is furious to learn that David left the children unsupervised.

As Charity learns that Chloe is pregnant, will Mackenzie admit that he’s the father?

