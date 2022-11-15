Emmerdale Spoilers – Mack and Charity learn Chloe is pregnant

Coming up next week on Emmerdale, as Charity learns that Chloe is pregnant, will Mackenzie admit that he’s the father?

It’s a rollercoaster week for Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), as she tries to crack open one village scandal whilst holding on to a big secret of her own.

Having discovered that her mother’s Kerry’s (Laura Norton) fiancé Al (Michael Wildman) had been planning to run away with a secret lover at the time of his death, Chloe is determined to track down the mystery woman.

Chloe had begun suspecting after going through Al’s credit card statement with Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), and she was proven right when an estate agent called about the house that Al was buying for his partner and her child.

Kerry was already devastated by Al’s death before Chloe informed her of his infidelity, and she has been leaning on friend Chas (Lucy Pargeter) for support—completely oblivious to the fact that Chas was the one Al was having it away with!

Chloe quickly heads off on the wrong track however, when she accuses Priya (Fiona Wade) of being Al’s lover.

Naturally, the wedding planner strenuously denies Chloe’s allegation, but the two soon end up crossing swords again when Chloe finds Priya’s 8-year-old daughter Amba (Ava Jayasinghe) alone in the street.

Unbeknownst to Chloe, Priya’s father Rishi (Bhasker Patel) had decided to treat his granddaughter to some hot chocolate from the cafe, but managed to drop them. Rushing back inside, Rishi figured Amba would be okay for a minute on her own, distracted with her new mittens.

Concerned for Amba, Chloe takes her back to Keepers Cottage, causing Rishi to panic when he heads back outside to find Amba is ‘missing’. Priya is fuming when she eventually finds Amba in a defiant Chloe’s care, and warns her off.

The next day however, Chloe is determined to get to the bottom of the affair, and brings the paperwork over to Priya. Crosschecking the bank statements however, Priya is able to prove her innocence, but empathises with Chloe as she can see where she’s coming from—it’s clear that Al was two-timing Kerry.

It seems Chloe has to put her thinking cap back on, but she then makes a sudden realisation…

A manic Chloe storms into The Woolpack, declaring that she knows who Al was having an affair with.

Behind the bar, the colour drains from Chas’s face… is she about to be exposed?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie’s (Lawrence Robb) one-night-stand with Chloe is about to come back to haunt him, when he learns of her resulting pregnancy.

Mack was seen spending the night in a hotel with an unknown woman back in September, after a row with his partner Charity (Emma Atkins) over trying for another baby following their ectopic pregnancy.

“If you want to be a dad someday, it’s not going to be with me,” Charity harshly told him “So if you’re that desperate to have a sprog you’re going to have to find somebody else!”

“I, Charity, set you free to go forth and scatter your seed,” she continued “I’m sure there’s somebody out there desperate for it!”

Of course whilst Mack was hurting, he probably didn’t mean to take Charity’s words quite so literally when he hooked up with Chloe that evening… and given that he and Charity made up the following day, we’re not quite sure “We were on a break!” will cut it this time round!

It was a further month before we learned that Chloe was the woman in question, as Mack made it clear he wanted nothing more to do with her, and it was a double whammy when the end of the episode saw Chloe staring at a positive pregnancy test.

With newfound mum Kerry being the only person to know the entire story, Chloe is feeling isolated in her absence, as she tries to talk to Kerry on the phone. When she later has her first sonogram, Chloe is overwhelmed as the sound of her baby’s heartbeat fills the room.

Whilst there was only ever going to be so long that she could keep her pregnancy under wraps, Chloe is shocked when another villager manages to work it out…. and it’s none other than Charity!

After spotting Chloe ordering a soft drink, Charity suddenly clicks and follows Chloe. She promises not to reveal her secret, as she then goes on to ask Chloe who the father is!

Chloe clams up, could she really reveal the truth to Charity and see another heart broken?

Mack fights to remain composed when Charity later reveals the latest gossip about Chloe (so much for keeping her secret!), and Mack soon heads over to Keepers Cottage for answers. Chloe confirms that he is indeed the father, and that she intends to keep the baby.

Mack is disturbed to know that Kerry is aware of his part in the proceedings, but Chloe assures him that Kerry won’t reveal anything. Needless to say, it’s of little comfort to Mack.

Feeling he has no other option, Mack later takes a deep breath as he asks Charity to sit down… he has something important to tell her.

Is Mack about to ruin things completely with Charity… or does she already know?