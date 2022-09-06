Home and Away Spoilers – Cash spirals further after death threat

Coming up on Home and Away in Australia, Cash’s life is in danger as the bikie gang order a hit on him, prompting the senior constable to re-evaluate his life.

Recent months have seen a bikie gang descend upon Summer Bay, seeking revenge on the Parata family after Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) stole a substancial sum of money from them in an armed robbery a decade ago.

With Ari having since passed away, the gang, spearheaded by leader Marty (Ben Wood) and supposed friendly handyman Tex (Lucas Linehan), turned their attention to Tane (Ethan Browne).

The gang initially told Tane that he’d have to pay them the money back with interest, but later decided to use the gym – which Tane now owned outright – to launder money for their dodgy dealings.

Tex, meanwhile, had started dating local cop Rose (Kirsty Marillier).

Thankfully, Rose eventually realised that her new boyfriend wasn’t who he said he was, and she teamed up with Tane to bring Tex and the bike gang down. They launched a stakeout, with Tane heading to the bikies’ headquarters wearing a wire while the police listened in from an unmarked van nearby.

Unfortunately, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who had recently been broken up with by Jasmine (Sam Frost), wasn’t thinking straight when he joined the stakeout.

He wasn’t wearing a bullet-proof vest when he ran into the bikies’ compound alongside the other cops. When he chased after Marty on foot, the two ended up in a gun battle – Marty shot Cash, and Cash retaliated, shooting Marty dead.

Cash was rushed to hospital where he endured a tough battle for survival, but while he’s physically on the mend, his mental health has spiralled downwards.

The breakup combined with his first fatal shooting has caused him to lose all control. Considering Cash and Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) father took his own life when they were younger, Flick is now terrified of the consequences of her brother’s worsening state.

In the latest Australian episode, which aired on Tuesday and will air in the UK in mid-October, Tane asked Rose why he still didn’t have a court date. Despite Tane helping the police, he still has to face his day in court so that the bikies don’t figure out that he betrayed them.

She had no answers, telling him it was out of her control, but she decided to do some digging.

Talking to a contact at the task force in charge of the case, she learnt that they’re still trying to catch the rest of the gang by monitoring their communications, be they in prison or their own houses, hence the delay with the court case.

Her contact gave her access to a computer system where the police were storing all of the gang members’ conversations. She was hoping that another pair of eyes would speed things up.

Xander (Luke Van Os) tried to get her to log into the system and see what was happening, but she insisted that she’d already told him too much, and the pair left the station. However, on the screen, we could see new entries being added in real time, entitled ‘PAYBACK’ and ‘CASH NEWMAN’.

A promo for tomorrow’s episode showes exactly what the gang meant by payback, as it is revealed that they have ordered a hit on Cash.

It seems Cash shooting and killing their leader hasn’t made them too happy, and they’ve decided that he’s going to pay with his life.

In tomorrow’s episode, we see Rose discuss the shocking new development with Xander.

She’s concerned that Cash’s current state means he won’t be able to fight off any potential attackers, telling her brother that Cash “isn’t physically well enough, or emotionally strong enough to defend himself.”

It looks like she wants to keep the news secret from Cash, something which astounds her brother, who’s forced to convince her to do the right thing.

“It was a death threat, Rose. He has the right to know,” Xander tells her. “I can tell you what the risk is, Rose. That Cash ends up getting hurt again, and you could have done something to stop it.”

Finally agreeing, Rose heads to the Parata house to tell Cash the news.

Cash has recently asked Rose and Xander to give him some space, with the pair acting as a painful reminder of his and Jasmine’s breakup, but Rose tells him, “I know you asked for space, but this is too important.”

“The bikies have ordered a hit on you.”

Cash’s reaction isn’t quite what she expects. He calmly thanks her for letting him know, before asking her to leave.

“Would you mind seeing yourself out.”

She’s forced to leave him alone to deal with the news that his life is in serious danger.

While it’s not known what the long-term consequences will be for Cash, or how he’ll avoid the dangerous gang, spoilers for the next week suggest that the threat gives him a new perspective on life, and he’s about to make some potentially costly mistakes.

In this Thursday’s triple bill of episodes, spoilers tell us that “Rose gets more than Cash’s blessing” before “Cash can’t escape his drunken mistake.”

Rose has had a crush on Cash since she arrived in Summer Bay, but pushed her feelings to one side when she realised that he was Jasmine’s boyfriend.

The pair previously spent a night in Rose’s car after Cash got too drunk, but nothing happened between them. With Jasmine now gone, and Cash not thinking clearly, it sounds like the pair will finally give in to temptation…

Then, in episodes airing next week, “Cash decides that nice guys finish last,” suggesting we’re about to see more of an edge to our usually upbeat senior constable.

It’s Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) – Cash’s ex – who will bear the brunt of his new demeanour, as she “gets a bitter taste of the new Cash.”

Is Cash about to alienate all of those closest to him just as he needs them the most?

UK viewers will see these scenes from mid-October.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 7th September (Episode 7875)

Marilyn digs up dirt on Heather. Leah and Roo stage an intervention. Cash learns what his life is worth.

Thursday 8th September (Episode 7876-7878)

Nikau is sleeping with a stranger. Marilyn has a midnight visitor. Rose refuses the praise she doesn’t deserve.

Rose gets more than Cash’s blessing. Marilyn confesses her most shameful secret.

Cash can’t escape his drunken mistake. Kirby and Theo pull off a publicity stunt. Has Rose lost her only friend?

Monday 12th September (Episode 7879)

Remi and Eden miss destiny’s call. Is Ziggy ready to be a mum? Theo and Kirby are the internet’s hottest duo.

Tuesday 13th September (Episode 7880)

Marilyn gets framed for abuse. Will the star couple break Lyrik apart? Ziggy makes her decision.

Wednesday 14th September (Episode 7881)

Cash decides nice guys finish last. Roo accuses Marilyn of online bullying. Bree puts Remi in his place.

Thursday 15th September (Episode 7882-7884)

Remi gets his mojo back. Eden gets a bitter taste of the new Cash. Marilyn and Heather stop pretending.

Lyrik scores an unlikely band manager. An old flame reignites. Will Heather give Marilyn a second chance?

Ziggy struggles to hide her pregnancy. Will band manager Justin fail before he begins? Tane wants to call it quits.