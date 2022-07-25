Neighbours Finale Promo shows Ramsay Street up for sale

A new Neighbours promo for the final ever episodes shows the Kennedys as the last remaining residents of Ramsay Street, as all the other houses are put up for sale.

Watch the tear-jerking promo in full further down the page.

This week sees Neighbours air its final ever episode. After 37 years, the show is coming to an end with a spectacular week that celebrates the old and the new, with an ever-increasing number of returnees heading back to Erinsborough to say goodbye.

Now, UK broadcaster Channel 5 has released a promo for the final episode, and it shows a forlorn Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) discovering that all of their neighbours are selling up, leaving them as the last remaining residents of the iconic Ramsay Street.

The promo opens with a voiceover from Ian Smith, who plays Harold, as we see one final shot of the Ramsay Street sign, and photos of Scott and Charlene from the Ramsay Street history book.

“It certainly feels like the end of an era. It all goes so quickly.”

Then, we see the reunion of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pierce) after three decades. The pair are set to reminisce about old times this week, as Jane takes Mike on a tour of the Ramsay Street houses on the street he grew up.

His return is part of an 80s reunion, which sees Jane, Mike, Harold, Des Clarke (Paul Keane), Paul (Stefan Dennis), Scott (Jason Donovan) & Charlene Robinson (Kylie Minogue), Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), Melanie Pierson (Lucinda Cowden) and Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) all on the show at the same time.

With Jane and Clive now broken up, it looks like there could be romance on the cards for Jane and Mike. The promo shows them beaming happily, as we hear Jane say that “seeing him again, it’s like no time has passed at all.”

We then see Harold spray his hose on characters off-screen, as Des laughs hysterically. What we can’t see is Clive and Mike fighting over Jane, with one final showdown taking place on Ramsay Street later this week.

We hear Paul say that there are “lots of old faces floating about”, and that’s certainly true, with plenty more returnees making an appearance before the week is up.

We see a glimpse of Joel Samuels (Daniel MacPherson), who returns 20 years after leaving Erinsborough.

He’s back to wish Toadie (Ryan Moloney) the best before his and Melanie’s wedding, which plays a huge part in the final ever episode.

Then it’s the return everyone’s been waiting for, as Scott and Charlene’s green mini pulls up in Ramsay Street.

With so many houses for sale, are they just back to reminisce and say goodbye to Paul, or are they considering moving back to the street where they fell in love?

Talking of Paul, the promo suggests that there could be time for he and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to reunite.

As we discussed in our recent article, the two are thrown back into each other’s orbits this week. When Glen (Richard Huggett) realises that he can never compete with Paul, he ends things with Terese… and with both of them looking for a fresh start away from Ramsay Street, could Terese decide to accompany Paul to New York?

“Do you think Terese still loves me?” we hear Paul ask.

Then, the focus is on Karl and Susan, the iconic pair who have been front and centre of Erinsborough drama since they arrived in 1994.

Izzy’s (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) recent return has been an unwelcome stress in their lives. She’s back and seemingly loved up with their son Malcolm (Benjamin McNair), but is she hiding her true intentions?

As she holds back tears, we hear her say, “your story, my story. I wanted a reason to come back.”

Now, get ready for tears, as more and more residents put their houses up for sale.

Toadie and Melanie’s wedding prompts the Toad to realise it’s time for a fresh start. The loved up couple have been haunted by the memory of Sonya (Eve Morey) ever since they began dating, with Melanie struggling with the number of reminders of Toadie’s late wife at Number 30.

So, this week, Toadie decides to put the house up for sale, and it’s a huge shock for Susan and Karl.

“The street is not going to be the same without you,” we hear Karl say.

But it’s not just Toadie selling up.

We already know that Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) has put Number 24 up for sale, but as the week goes on, more and more residents of Ramsay Street decide to move on.

A wide shot of the street shows For Sale signs outside every single house apart from Number 28, meaning the Kennedys are set to be the only family remaining on Ramsay Street.

Whether Vera Punt will be selling No. 34 remains to be seen, though Sally-Anne Upton is believed to be reprising the role for the final episodes.

We see big hugs at Number 32, as David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) decide to head to New York along with Leo (Tim Kano) and Paul.

“This is going to be a great new start,” says David.

As for what this means for Jane, not even she knows.

“Where are you moving to?” Mike asks, to which Jane replies, “I don’t really know.”

Susan struggles to cope with the fact that all of her neighbours are leaving – and, facing the prospect of Mal and Izzy moving in, will she get a happy ending?

Ending the promo is a touching moment between Susan and Toadie, who have been such good friends for so many years.

Toadie assures her that, while they might be leaving the street, “we are always gonna be in each other’s lives.”

“Always!” Susan replies.

It’s going to be emotional!

Over the weekend, it was announced that eight more classic characters would be returning for the finale.

Libby (Kym Valentine) and Billy Kennedy (Jesse Spencer) will be back, along with Nina Tucker (Delta Goodrem), Steph Scully (Carla Bonner) and Donna Freedman, played by Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie.

Hopefully appearances from their children will help Karl and Susan deal with the impending exodus from the street. Fingers crossed neither of them are about to join Malcolm in announcing that they’ve hooked up with Izzy.

The Sun then announced the return of Natalie Imbruglia as Beth Brennan, and Holly Valance as Felicity Scully. According to the publication, the pair filmed their scenes together from London, and it’s been hinted that there will be a nod to their musical success.

The newspaper also announced that Madge Bishop (Anne Charleston) would be returning, despite the character dying in 2001. It wouldn’t be the first time that Neighbours has brought Madge back from the dead, as she appeared as a figment of Harold’s (Ian Smith) imagination back in 2015.

Exactly how Madge returns remains to be seen, but it has also been rumoured that equally-dead Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) is to return for the final episode.

Neighbours’ final ever episodes air in Australia in a three-part special on Thursday 28th July, simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach from 7:30pm.

UK viewers will see the final three episodes a day later, Friday 29th July on Channel 5. The first of the three episodes will air in the show’s usual daytime slots of 1:45pm and 6pm, and the final two will air in a special primetime slot at 9pm. Read more…

Here are the spoilers for the final week of Neighbours:

8897 – Monday 25th July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Refusing to be pushed around by Izzy, Susan put her own plan in motion.

Already juggling some major life decisions, Chloe is reeling from her surprise visitor.

Jane’s encouraged not to give up on Clive.

8898 – Tuesday 26th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

As Byron reveals all, Nicolette and Jane find themselves back at odds.

Susan regrets her ultimatum.

Toadie makes a bold choice to allow him and Melanie to look forward to their future.

8899 – Wednesday 27th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Both packing up to move, Terese and Paul are once again thrown into each other’s orbits.

Toadie is surprised by a visit from an old friend.

Jane is upset to discover Nicolette’s plans to move to New York.

8900 – Thursday 28th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Glen comes to a painful realisation.

Leo joins David and Paul in deciding to move to the US.

Dazzled by his wealth, Izzy soon crosses a line with Shane Ramsay.

8901 – Friday 29th July (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

As Karl and Susan prepare for confrontation, Izzy’s next move surprises everyone.

Toadie and Melanie are thrilled when Callum arrives, but Amy is still missing.

Clive’s grand gesture is thwarted by the return of Mike Young.

8902 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

Jane and Mike embark on a sentimental journey through time.

Susan grapples with the departure of all her neighbours.

Toadie and Melanie’s wedding gets underway.

Old feelings are confronted.

8903 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

The past and present collide as we say goodbye to Ramsay Street.