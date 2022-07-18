Toadie and Melanie’s Wedding Gallery – A Neighbours Photo Special

Next week sees Neighbours air its final ever episodes, bringing to an end 37 years of Ramsay Street drama. The final week sees Toadie and Melanie tie the knot surrounded by their loved ones and a number of returnees.

We’re not sure that anyone would have predicted that Jarrod Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) would be Neighbours’ final ever wedding, but a lot has happened in the past year.

The show’s cancellation – first announced back in February when Channel 5 dropped the show, then later confirmed in March – generated headlines around the world. It also meant that the show’s scriptwriters had a matter of months to write the show’s ending, tying up existing story arcs while giving the show a fitting sendoff.

Now, the details of the final storylines have been revealed, including a gallery of photos from Toadie and Mel’s big day.

Erinsborough has seen some 63 weddings over the past 37 years, and Toadie has partaken in a disproportionate number.

His first, to Dione Bliss (Madeleine West) in 2003, ended in disaster when their car went over a cliff, resulting in Dee’s disappearance for some 14 years.

Then there was the almost marriage to Steph Scully (Carla Bonner) in 2008, followed by their sham wedding in 2010. His fourth wedding was to Sonya (Eve Morey), who brought him happiness until her death from ovarian in 2019.

Now, after a spell of bad luck which saw him in failed flings with Rose (Lucy Durack), Audrey (Zahra Newman) and almost Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison), he’s found happiness once again in the form of Melanie Pierson (Lucinda Cowden).

They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, most significantly when Toadie discovered that Melanie had a history of dating her bosses – she was Toadie’s PA when they first met, and he worried he was just another of her conquests.

However, he’s nothing of the sort; Melanie is devoted to him and his two children – Nell (Scarlett Anderson), his daughter with Sonya, and Hugo (John Turner), the son he had with Andrea Somers (Madeleine West).

Toadie proposed after Hendrix’s death, but Melanie responded with a “not now,” worried that it was a spur-of-the-moment proposal born out of grief.

She moved into Number 30 instead, but battled with the constant reminders of Sonya which peppered the house. When Toadie discovered her concerns, he assured Mel that, while he would always love Sonya, he loved her too and was 100% committed to her. A second proposal later and the pair were engaged.

While both were happy with a long engagement, Callum’s (Morgan Baker) work availability means they had two choices – a year’s time, or three weeks’ time. It’s a good thing that they chose the latter option, as it coincides nicely with Neighbours‘ final ever episode…

So, Neighbours’ finale brings with it the show’s final ever wedding!

In the days leading up to the wedding, Toadie is delighted when his old friend Joel Samuels (Daniel MacPherson) makes a surprise appearance.

They fill him in on the recent issues with Amy (Jacinta Stapleton), and the fact that she has disappeared just days before the wedding.

Will the arrival of Joel – with whom Amy once shared a kiss – be enough to bring her back to Erinsborough?

Their wedding day arrives on Neighbours‘ final day – Thursday 28th July in Australia, and Friday 29th July in the UK.

It’s a beautiful, stripped-back ceremony at Lassiters lake, and the rotunda is decorated with fairy lights, flowers and lace netting.

Toadie and Mel are flanked by Callum, Nell and Hugo, with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) as their celebrant.

Watching on are some of their closest friends, including a number of returnees.

Harold (Ian Smith), who initially had his doubts about their pair, is delighted, as is Karl (Alan Fletcher).

David (Takaya Honda) is free to relax, his ordeal now over, and he and husband Aaron (Matt Wilson) can sit back and enjoy the nuptials.

While they’ve had their ups and downs, Levi (Richie Morris) and Freya (Phoebe Roberts) end on a high, and they’re more loved up than ever as they watch their neighbours get married.

There are plenty of returnees for the big day – expectant parents Kyle (Chris Milligan) and Roxy (Zima Anderson) have flown in especially.

Malcolm Kennedy (Benjamin McNair) and Des Clarke (Paul Keane) are there too, along with Ramsay Street’s newest family, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask).

With everyone in place, it’s time for the happy couple to get married.

Susan gets ready to do her thing for the final ever time.

A kiss seals it – they’re husband and wife!

Congratulations!

Toadie is delighted to be marrying Melanie, but the memory of Sonya is still hanging over them… planning their big day has brought to the forefront the moments of their past that they both struggle to move past.

So, Toadie realises he needs to make a bold gesture to secure his and Melanie’s future together – he’s going to put Number 30 on the market.

It’s a sad day – the former House of Trouser, later House of Blouser, has been Toadie’s home since 1998 – but Toadie knows that it’s time to move on and start a new life with Melanie and the kids.

With Paige and her estate agency already handing the sale of a number of other Ramsay Street properties, Number 30 is added to the list…

After the wedding, the residents head back to Ramsay Street for one giant celebration, and as past and present collide, we say the final goodbye to Neighbours…

Neighbours’ final ever episodes air in Australia in a three-part special on Thursday 28th July, simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach from 7:30pm.

UK viewers will see the final three episodes a day later, Friday 29th July on Channel 5. The first of the three episodes will air in the show's usual daytime slots of 1:45pm and 6pm, and the final two will air in a special primetime slot at 9pm.

Here are the spoilers for the final week of Neighbours:

8897 – Monday 25th July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Refusing to be pushed around by Izzy, Susan put her own plan in motion.

Already juggling some major life decisions, Chloe is reeling from her surprise visitor.

Jane’s encouraged not to give up on Clive.

8898 – Tuesday 26th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

As Byron reveals all, Nicolette and Jane find themselves back at odds.

Susan regrets her ultimatum.

Toadie makes a bold choice to allow him and Melanie to look forward to their future.

8899 – Wednesday 27th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Both packing up to move, Terese and Paul are once again thrown into each other’s orbits.

Toadie is surprised by a visit from an old friend.

Jane is upset to discover Nicolette’s plans to move to New York.

8900 – Thursday 28th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Glen comes to a painful realisation.

Leo joins David and Paul in deciding to move to the US.

Dazzled by his wealth, Izzy soon crosses a line with Shane Ramsay.

8901 – Friday 29th July (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

As Karl and Susan prepare for confrontation, Izzy’s next move surprises everyone.

Toadie and Melanie are thrilled when Callum arrives, but Amy is still missing.

Clive’s grand gesture is thwarted by the return of Mike Young.

8902 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

Jane and Mike embark on a sentimental journey through time.

Susan grapples with the departure of all her neighbours.

Toadie and Melanie’s wedding gets underway.

Old feelings are confronted.

8903 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

The past and present collide as we say goodbye to Ramsay Street.

Susan tries to prevent Izzy from moving to Erinsborough as she grapples with the departure of some of her closest friends.

Read more…