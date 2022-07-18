Next week on Neighbours, in the show’s final ever week, Susan tries to prevent Izzy from moving to Erinsborough as she grapples with the departure of some of her closest friends.

These scenes will air in the UK from Monday 25th July, and in Australia from Tuesday 26th July.

Poor Susan (Jackie Woodburne). As we hurtle towards the final ever episode of Neighbours, she’s being dealt bombshell after bombshell.

First, her son Malcolm (Benjamin McNair) arrived in Erinsborough, bringing news that he’d split from his wife Catherine.

He was coy about exactly what happened and seemed on edge at Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Mel’s (Lucinda Cowden) engagement party.

Susan suspected he felt awkward being at an engagement party so soon after his marriage breakdown – but in reality, he was hiding a big secret. He’d begun dating Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) ex and the woman who contributed to the breakdown of the Kennedys’ marriage some 18 years ago.

While Malcolm and Izzy both insisted that Izzy was a changed woman, Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) were far from convinced. This week comes the bombshell that Mal and Izzy are looking to move to Erinsborough.

Things go from bad to worse when Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) puts Number 24 up for sale. Izzy and Mal show interest, meaning Susan may be set to live two doors down from the woman she blames for her and Karl’s marriage breakdown.

While Susan is dead against her sworn enemy from moving to town, she knows she didn’t have the power to stop them. Things become even more complicated when Izzy starts using Holly – her daughter with Karl – as a bargaining chip.

How can Susan stand in the way of Karl being reunited with his daughter?

As we enter the final week, Susan refuses to be pushed around by Izzy, and puts her own plan in motion.

Unfortunately, it isn’t long until Izzy gets wind of Susan’s plan, and refuses to take it lying down.

Meanwhile, Izzy has a run-in with Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), another returnee who is back in town looking to buy Lassiters.

Shane has become pretty wealthy in his years away thanks to some savvy cryptocurrency investments, and it’s like a moth to a flame as Izzy is dazzled by his wealth.

When she has another chance encounter with Shane later in the week, Izzy crosses a line.

Is she really as committed to Malcolm as she claims?

Also in the final week, Susan gives Malcolm an ultimatum, insisting that he makes a choice, but she’s devastated when he chooses Izzy over her. Has she made a terrible error in judgement?

Then, Karl and Susan are given the break they’ve been hoping for, as they learn that Izzy has been up to no good behind Mal’s back. They ready themselves for a confrontation with Izzy, but her next move surprises everyone…

As Neighbours comes to an end, a vast number of characters are selling up, with the Kennedys set to be one of the few families remaining on Ramsay Street.

With Chloe selling Number 24, it means Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), who Susan has grown close to thanks to her relationship with Hendrix (Ben Turland), will also need somewhere new to live.

When Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Paul (Stefan Dennis), David (Tayaka Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson), Toadie and Mel all decide it’s time for a fresh start away from Ramsay Street, Susan begins to get overwhelmed by the idea that all of her closest friends are leaving at once.

In the final episode, Harold asks Karl and Susan to be the custodians of the new Ramsay Street history book. Faced with her beloved friends and neighbours leaving, Susan struggles with her feelings.

Will the final episode see a lonely Susan forced to live a footstep away from the woman who caused her so much pain, whilst farewelling her perfect blend of neighbours?

Or will the Kennedys get a happy ending?

Neighbours’ final ever episodes air in Australia in a three-part special on Thursday 28th July, simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach from 7:30pm.

UK viewers will see the final three episodes a day later, Friday 29th July on Channel 5. The first of the three episodes will air in the show’s usual daytime slots of 1:45pm and 6pm, and the final two will air in a special primetime slot at 9pm. Read more…

Here are the spoilers for the final week of Neighbours:

8897 – Monday 25th July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Refusing to be pushed around by Izzy, Susan put her own plan in motion.

Already juggling some major life decisions, Chloe is reeling from her surprise visitor.

Jane’s encouraged not to give up on Clive.

8898 – Tuesday 26th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

As Byron reveals all, Nicolette and Jane find themselves back at odds.

Susan regrets her ultimatum.

Toadie makes a bold choice to allow him and Melanie to look forward to their future.

8899 – Wednesday 27th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Both packing up to move, Terese and Paul are once again thrown into each other’s orbits.

Toadie is surprised by a visit from an old friend.

Jane is upset to discover Nicolette’s plans to move to New York.

8900 – Thursday 28th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Glen comes to a painful realisation.

Leo joins David and Paul in deciding to move to the US.

Dazzled by his wealth, Izzy soon crosses a line with Shane Ramsay.

8901 – Friday 29th July (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

As Karl and Susan prepare for confrontation, Izzy’s next move surprises everyone.

Toadie and Melanie are thrilled when Callum arrives, but Amy is still missing.

Clive’s grand gesture is thwarted by the return of Mike Young.

8902 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

Jane and Mike embark on a sentimental journey through time.

Susan grapples with the departure of all her neighbours.

Toadie and Melanie’s wedding gets underway.

Old feelings are confronted.

8903 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

The past and present collide as we say goodbye to Ramsay Street.