Next week on Neighbours in the UK, when returnee Shane Ramsay takes his deal off the table, Paul fears he may have to say goodbye to Lassiters once and for all.

These scenes will air in the UK from Monday 18th July, and in Australia from Monday 25th July.

Recent episodes have seen Paul (Stefan Dennis) agree to buy Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) out of Lassiters for way above the market price as part of their divorce settlement.

Paul had initially tried to hide assets from Terese, but when Leo (Tim Kano) insisted that Paul give David’s (Takaya Honda) impending trial his full attention, Paul finally decided to give his soon-to-be ex-wife a good, fair settlement offer which would allow Terese a fresh start away from the hotel.

Terese has struggled to let go of Lassiters, with it being the site of Josh’s memorial and a big part of her work history, but her friends eventually convinced her that she could visit the memorial whenever she wanted, and that she could use the money from Paul to start a new business venture.

However, with the end of Neighbours now just two weeks away, it seems that isn’t the end of the story. Paul Robinson and Lassiters have gone hand in hand for decades, but will the show end with Lassiters under new ownership?

This coming week, Paul has a lot on his plate with David’s impending sentencing, but he has a surprising and pleasant distraction when an old friend shows up in town.

As he’s walking through the Lassiters complex, he stumbles upon a rowdy group making a lot of noise as their ringleader pops a bottle of champagne. Just as he’s about to get annoyed and tell them to keep it down, he sees that the man holding the bottle is none other than Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien)!

Shane was in the show’s first ever episode back in 1985; he lived next door to Paul and the two were best friends. He left Ramsay Street two years later in 1987, and hasn’t been seen since… but now he’s back, and is keen to catch up with his old friend and neighbour.

Shane isn’t just back for a social event; he’s got an interesting proposition for Paul. He wants them to go into business together, and wants to buy into Lassiters.

It seems Shane has had a run of good luck in his years away from Ramsay Street. He’s now a millionaire and is keen to put some of his money back into the area.

Having just agreed to buy Terese’s share of the hotel, Paul isn’t exactly flush for cash, so the idea of offloading some of the business onto one of his oldest friends sounds great.

However, Shane begins to dig into Paul’s history, just to check that he can still be trusted after their years apart.

He chats to Jane (Annie Jones) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) – neither of whom is Paul’s biggest fan these days – and soon discovers that the Lassiters owner has caused a lot of controversy over the past few decades.

It looks like the deal may not be so straightforward.

As we head into next week – the show’s penultimate – Paul is positive about accepting Shane’s offer. He suggests that they have some fun and play a game of blackjack, just for old time’s sake.

However, Shane is hiding the truth – he’s no longer keen on their deal. Not only has he chatted with a number of Paul’s friends and loved ones, but he’s been in touch with Tim Collins (Ben Anderson), who is far from a fan of Paul.

Tim has given Shane a mountain of damning research on Paul, and it’s firmly changed how Shane sees him.

The next day, as Paul realises that a partnership with Shane is firmly off the table, he wrestles with the possibility that he may have to sell the entire hotel to Shane to solve his financial woes.

He’s in for another shock as he learns who’s behind these troubles…

However, things are about to look up. When Leo (Tim Kano) organises a get-together to cheer him up, Paul receives a surprising offer that might be too good to pass up…

Paul isn’t the only one wrestling with a big decision; his ex-wife-to-be Terese is considering an enticing new opportunity of her own.

She’s not sure if she should go ahead with it, but Glen (Richard Huggett) spurs her on…

The choices Paul and Terese make in the next couple of weeks will have a ripple effect on those closest to them. With the clock counting down to the end of Neighbours, what will they decide?

Exactly how Neighbours ends is being kept closely under wraps, but we do know that a number of the Ramsay Street houses are put up for sale in the final weeks, with a ‘For Sale’ sign having been spotted outside Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) house (No. 30), and a similar poster spotted advertising the sale of Chloe’s house (No. 24).

In fact, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) returns from Adelaide this next and announces to her housemates that she’s putting No. 24 up for sale. Read more.

But could Terese be putting her house up for sale too?

Fans who visited the Neighbours Tour earlier this year were lucky enough to visit the backlot set for No. 22, Terese’s house since her arrival in 2013.

At that point, just a few weeks before the show’s final scenes were filmed, the fans witnessed a number of belongings in cardboard moving boxes.

While it’s possible that these were simply for storing items while the set wasn’t in use, it seems increasingly possible that we’ll see Terese moving out of Ramsay Street in the final episodes…

With Izzy’s (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) arrival prompting a big decision for Karl and Susan this week, are we about to see a mass exodus from Ramsay Street in the final three weeks, making way for a number of old characters to move into the street?

The Neighbours final episodes air in Australia on 10 and 10 Peach on Thursday 28th July, while they will air in the UK on Friday 29th July at 9pm. Read more…

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8892 – Monday 18th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Karl’s about to face another huge, Izzy-sized dilemma.

Kiri organises a trip to River Bend to get the romantic vibes going with Nicolette.

Clive’s attempt to win back ground with Jane is not well-received.

8893 – Tuesday 19th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Susan and Karl are confronted with a difficult decision, and Susan feels it’s lose-lose for her.

Armed with a mountain of damning knowledge, Shane’s opinion of his old mate has changed…

Jane tells Clive she’s not sure they can repair their relationship.

8894 – Wednesday 20th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Paul wrestles with the possibility of having to sell his hotel.

Terese considers an enticing new opportunity.

Chloe confirms she has decided to sell Number 24 and move on.

8895 – Thursday 21st July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Amy is put in an impossible position.

Paul and Terese wrestle with big decisions as the clock counts down.

With Number 24 on the market, it seems more than one former resident is interested.

8896 – Friday 22nd July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Toadie reels from Amy’s confession.

Izzy and Mal reveal the latest in their moving plans.

Chloe receives a surprise visitor, offering everything she’s ever wanted.

Next week on Neighbours, Nicolette has cold feet when it comes to Kiri, whilst Chloe makes a big decision about her future on Ramsay Street.

Read more…