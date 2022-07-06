Neighbours Spoilers – Surprise reason for Izzy’s return revealed

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, the Kennedys are surprised by the arrival of Malcolm and Izzy, and the reason for their return is one nobody will have predicted.

These scenes will air in the UK from Monday 11th July, and in Australia from Thursday 19th July.

We’re officially into Neighbours’ final month, with the final ever episode now set to air in Australia on Thursday 28th July, and in the UK one day later on Friday 29th July – read more on the new scheduling of the final episodes here.

We have long been promised a large number of returnees before the end, and it all kicks off this week with the return of Harold Bishop (Ian Smith). The arrivals then start coming thick and fast – Harold turns to Joe Mangel (Mark Little) for advice on Melanie, Paul is shocked when old friend Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) comes to him with a business proposal, and Angie Rebecchi (Lesley Baker) is back for Toadie’s engagement.

Now, the most scandalous returns have been revealed. Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) receive two more arrivals – and the reason for their return is something nobody would have predicted!

Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) and Malcolm Kennedy (Benjamin McNair) are back in town. But what would bring them to Australia at the same time?

Izzy, for those who need a reminder, is Karl’s ex and the father of his child – although we’re sure Susan still has many other words for her. Malcolm was around when Izzy and Karl first started getting close, and saw her as the woman who destroyed his parents’ marriage, so it’s fair to say Izzy was far from his favourite person.

While he’s popped back many times over the years, he has spent most of the last two decades living in England with his wife Catherine, and in more recent years their daughter Susannah.

Fast forward to the present day, and Malcolm surprises his parents when he turns up unannounced at No. 28. The confident businessman seems uncharacteristically uneasy, and soon reveals that he has news to share… and it’s something Karl and Susan would never, ever have predicted.

He skirts around the truth, telling his parents only that he and Catherine have split. Karl and Susan are obviously shocked and saddened, but Mal has only told them half the story.

It’s back at his hotel room that we learn that he’s come to Erinsborough with Izzy, and that the’re now together! Mal has somehow fallen for Izzy, despite her chequered history with his dad, and the fact she’s the mother of his half-sister.

Malcolm promises Izzy that he’ll tell Karl and Susan about them – but she needs to stay hidden in the hotel for a bit longer, just until he finds the right time.

Yet shortly after, when Mal is back at No. 28 and trying once again to find the right moment, Izzy turns up unannounced! Assuming that he’s already broken the news, she lets slip a pretty big hint that they’re together… leaving Malcolm to reveal the full truth.

How will Karl and Susan react to this huge bombshell?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8887 – Monday 11th July (UK) / Tuesday 19th July (Aus)

Byron is busted, while Nicolette photographs Clive’s incriminating meetup.

David’s family realise that he’s in more danger than ever.

Terese suggests to Paul that they put off their divorce settlement so he can focus on family.

8888 – Tuesday 12th July (UK) / Wednesday 20th July (Aus)

David embarks on a risky plan to get out of prison and back to his family.

Clive lets Jane in on a shameful chapter of his past.

8889 – Wednesday 13th July (UK) / Wednesday 20th July (Aus)

With Emma subdued, it’s only David left in danger…

An old friend shows up in town with an intriguing proposition for Paul.

Harold is pushed to admit the truth.

8890 – Thursday 14th July (UK) / Thursday 21st July (Aus)

Toadie and Melanie’s engagement party delivers bombshells, shock returns and an explosive confrontation.

Paul grows excited at the idea of going into business with an old friend.

8891 – Friday 15th July (UK) / Thursday 21st July (Aus)

The Kennedys are rocked by another surprise return.

Harold makes a terrible error in judgement.

Melanie takes on a big fish.

