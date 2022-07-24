Neighbours Spoilers – 80s characters reunite in the final week

This week, on Neighbours’ final ever week, Clive’s attempts to get back in Jane’s good books are thwarted by the return of Mike Young, while more familiar faces return to Ramsay Street.

Despite there only being seven episodes of Neighbours left (12 for Australian viewers), there’s no shortage of drama left in the final week as the show revisits the past to propel to the future.

It’s been a tumultuous time for Jane Harris (Annie Jones). In recent years, the much-loved matriarch has been through divorce, a rocky relationship with her daughter, and now, the innocent victim of her boyfriend Clive’s (Geoff Paine) past mistakes.

After seeing photos of Clive with a mysterious woman named Danielle (Christine Stephen-Daly), Jane learnt that he had slept with her many years ago when she was a patient of his, and the two had kept in touch.

When Danielle recently asked Clive for one last night together, he told her he’d think about it. Unable to see past his deceit, Jane ended their relationship.

This week, Clive attempts to reconcile with Jane. Although he knows that hiding the truth from her was wrong, he’s desperate to make things right and will stop at nothing to prove why she should take him back.

However, Jane’s entire world is thrown into a spin while she’s collecting decorations for Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) upcoming nuptials.

With a box full of heart-shaped trinkets, Jane bumps into someone in the Lassiters complex. The pair instinctively bend down to pick everything up, but as Jane looks up, she’s shocked by who she sees.

Mike Young (Guy Pearce), complete with a leather jacket and motorcycle helmet!

For those who don’t remember, Mike and Jane were a much loved couple in the 80s.

Back when she was “Plain Jane Super Brain”, the pair endured a long-running romance, and were at the time described as the love of each other’s lives. Teamed with Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue), the foursome were a force to be reckoned with.

It’s a momentous occasion for the pair, who haven’t seen each other for years.

While they become reacquainted, Jane decides to take Mike on a nostalgic trip around Ramsay Street as most of the houses prepare to go to auction.

It is there that they join old friends Paul (Stefan Dennis), Des (Paul Keane), Harold (Ian Smith) and Melanie on Ramsay Street, and it feels like nothing has changed from almost forty years ago. There’s happiness, reminiscence and a reminder of what good neighbours become.

That is until Clive appears and sees red.

Seeing Jane getting cosy with her ex-boyfriend fills him with a jealous rage.

When a scuffle ensues over a teal lamp, Harold has no choice but to turn the hose on the two middle-aged men going at it like wild cats on the street.

With two men she once loved fighting, will Jane be forced to pick between them?

Meanwhile, Jane is worried about the effects that her recent attitude has had on her children.

After discovering her son Byron (Joe Klacek) was gigolo, she didn’t exactly react properly, and forced him to choose between his legal career and his more niche career path. To her dismay, Byron handed in his resignation at Rebecchi Law and chose to continue his life as an escort.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, when she learns that her daughter Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) is packing up and following her daughter Isla’s fathers David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) to New York, Jane begins to question herself.

Has she caused driven her children away by becoming the one person she promised she wouldn’t: Mrs Mangel (Vivean Gray)?

Fortunately, it’s not long before she has some cause for happiness.

With their green Mini and their sunshine state plates, two of Erinsborough’s former residents step out of their car following the long drive from Brisbane, and, with their Ray Bans on, look around the street that they fell in love on.

It is none other than Scott and Charlene, the powerhouse couple of the 1980s. Having spent almost 35 years away from Ramsay Street, the pair have made the trek back for a special reason.

Heading towards Chloe’s newly sold property, No. 24, Scott and Charlene walk up the stairs and admire the window where they first met back in 1986.

After all, there’s no way that Scott could forget the whack that he copped to the face when he caught Charlene “breaking in” to the Ramsay house.

There’s nothing more poignant than the reunion of old friends and when Charlene sees Jane, it’s as if no time has passed at all. Embracing, they are elated to see one another.

Joined by Paul and Harold, it’s clear that Scott and Charlene are back exactly where they are supposed to be… and perhaps celebrating the purchasing of their brand new (old!) house?

Of course, when recent returnee Mike runs into Charlene, it completes the reunion.

Who knew that so many best friends would be back together on Ramsay Street after all this time?

After all, it’s where good neighbours became good friends.

Neighbours’ final ever episodes air in Australia in a three-part special on Thursday 28th July, simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach from 7:30pm.

UK viewers will see the final three episodes a day later, Friday 29th July on Channel 5. The first of the three episodes will air in the show’s usual daytime slots of 1:45pm and 6pm, and the final two will air in a special primetime slot at 9pm. Read more…

Here are the spoilers for the final week of Neighbours:

8897 – Monday 25th July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Refusing to be pushed around by Izzy, Susan put her own plan in motion.

Already juggling some major life decisions, Chloe is reeling from her surprise visitor.

Jane’s encouraged not to give up on Clive.

8898 – Tuesday 26th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

As Byron reveals all, Nicolette and Jane find themselves back at odds.

Susan regrets her ultimatum.

Toadie makes a bold choice to allow him and Melanie to look forward to their future.

8899 – Wednesday 27th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Both packing up to move, Terese and Paul are once again thrown into each other’s orbits.

Toadie is surprised by a visit from an old friend.

Jane is upset to discover Nicolette’s plans to move to New York.

8900 – Thursday 28th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Glen comes to a painful realisation.

Leo joins David and Paul in deciding to move to the US.

Dazzled by his wealth, Izzy soon crosses a line with Shane Ramsay.

8901 – Friday 29th July (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

As Karl and Susan prepare for confrontation, Izzy’s next move surprises everyone.

Toadie and Melanie are thrilled when Callum arrives, but Amy is still missing.

Clive’s grand gesture is thwarted by the return of Mike Young.

8902 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

Jane and Mike embark on a sentimental journey through time.

Susan grapples with the departure of all her neighbours.

Toadie and Melanie’s wedding gets underway.

Old feelings are confronted.

8903 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

The past and present collide as we say goodbye to Ramsay Street.