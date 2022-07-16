Home and Away Spoilers – Jasmine leaves after Cash’s drunken mistake

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Cash hides the truth after a drunken night with Rose, while some bad news sees Jasmine say goodbye to Summer Bay.

After the surprise departure of Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) earlier in the week, there’s another unexpected exit to come when Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) receives some bad news.

In recent months Jasmine has had to come to terms with her estranged father’s death, as well as the revelation that she had a half-brother and step-sister that she’d never known about, Xander (Luke Van Os) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier).

It wasn’t easy for Jasmine to accept her newfound siblings as family, and whilst she was soon able to form a bond with Xander, it took considerably longer for the frostiness to thaw between Jasmine and Rose.

This week however, it’s Jasmine’s boyfriend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) who has a Rose issue to deal with, as an innocent night out turns messy.

Cash is in high spirits after being invited to the Parata family BBQ, where he makes things up with sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) after being forced to arrest her last week.

Flick’s happy to see ‘fun Cash’ emerge after a few drinks, and even Tane (Ethan Browne) is surprised to see the change in the usually serious copper.

Flick eventually suggests that Cash has had enough and should probably head home, but for Cash the party is just beginning. He heads to the surf club and as he scrolls through his phone, he decides to invite Rose for some drinks at the surf club.

Rose is somewhat surprised to meet ‘fun Cash’ but takes it in her stride, and the two have a good time as afternoon turns into evening.

Cash is pleased to see Mackenzie (Emily Weir) arrive, as he plans to order more drinks, but finds that standing up isn’t as easy as he thought it would be.

As Cash blames his stumbling on a wobbly table and vows to fix it, Mac has to ask Cash to put his tool away, before she explains that she can’t serve him any more drinks.

Rose offers to take Cash home, but he admits that Jasmine has never seen him drunk—he can’t let her see him like this!

The next morning, Flick is amused to see Rose’s car parked up at the beach all steamed up, and can’t resist taking a peek to see who Summer Bay’s latest constable hooked up with.

Imagine her surprise when she comes face to face with a rather fragile Cash!

As Flick makes herself scarce, Rose puts Cash’s mind at ease—nothing happened between them, they just went for a walk along the beach before crashing in the car.

But even though Cash tells Flick that there was a perfectly innocent explanation, he is adamant that Jasmine cannot find out.

Meanwhile, Jasmine receives a call from Robbo’s father Ian (Frankie J Holden), who tells her that his wife Wendy (Amanda Muggleton) has suffered a heart attack.

Whilst Wendy is out of the woods, they could do with a hand on their farm in the far reaches of NSW.

Jasmine struggles to get hold of Cash, who is avoiding her calls due to his apparent guilt, as she explains to Rose that she will be leaving the bay for a while. She feels bad for leaving Rose and Xander when they’ve only just become a family, but Wendy and Ian are her family too.

When she does eventually catch up with Cash, Jasmine reveals that she’s heading up to the Shaw farm that very day. Any intention of Cash telling Jasmine the truth about what happened last night goes straight out the window, as the two say a quick goodbye.

Felicity and Rose are furious that Cash is keeping secrets from Jasmine—will he decide to come clean about his perfectly innocent night with Rose, or will the non-issue be dragged out for several weeks to come….?

Jasmine’s exit was originally written in at short notice to allow Sam Frost to take a few months break from the show. However it was later announced that Sam had decided to quit the show entirely, meaning this planned temporary departure for Jasmine is in fact likely to be the last we see of her.

To take a look back at Jasmine’s 4½ years on the show, take a look at our feature uploaded last month, when Jasmine’s departure aired in Australia.

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, away from having to kick drunk police officers out of Salt, Mac has bigger things to worry about.

After confessing to running Salt’s illegal poker nights last week, Mac has been charged and is awaiting sentencing, something which she’s been warned she could face prison time for.

She’s already been dealt one blow this week following Logan’s departure, but her ongoing debt continues to hound her when Dean hears from the real estate agent that Mac is six weeks behind on her rent.

Whilst Mac says she’ll take care of it, Dean explains that she’s too late—Mac is being evicted and has 7 days to vacate the apartment!

With prison time on the horizon, her business on the brink of collapse, and her boyfriend gone…. how will Mac cope with learning she’s about to be made homeless?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th July (Episode 7811)

Mackenzie discovers where Logan’s head is at. Xander butts heads with the new doctor. Leah and Justin are at loggerheads.

Tuesday 19th July (Episode 7812)

John isn’t a fan of his new housemate. Is Theo afraid of the Paratas? Xander goes up against the head of ED.

Wednesday 20th July (Episode 7813)

Theo gets the Parata family welcome. Fun Cash makes an appearance. Dean misses Ziggy.

Thursday 21st July (Episode 7814)

Ziggy and Dean’s reunion turns sour. Cash and Rose make a drunken mistake. Felicity is forced to lie for Cash.

Friday 22nd July (Episode 7815)

Cash hides the truth from Jasmine as she leaves town. Marilyn’s bait shop is a disaster. Can Ziggy accept Dean as a River Boy? Mackenzie gets the boot.

