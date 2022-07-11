First photos of Scott and Charlene’s return to Neighbours

Neighbours has shared the first look at the return of Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, as they step back into the shoes of Scott and Charlene after over 30 years.

The return of Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) was first announced in May, when the world-famous actors each posted half a photo of a Neighbours script to their Instagram accounts.

The pair, whose wedding was watched by over 20 million people, was set to return for the final episode, but the details of why they were coming back to Erinsborough after all this time have been kept tightly under wraps.

Until now.

Today, the first photos of their return have been officially revealed, and they give some clues as to what’s brought them to Erinsborough.

With Scott in a green plaid shirt and Charlene in a blue jumpsuit which throws back to her trademark overalls, they look just as at home on Ramsay Street as they did in the 1980s.

And, while the For Sale sign behind them in the above photo is for No. 22, could they be about to move next door into Chloe’s old place at No. 24?

Spoilers for next week’s UK episodes reveal that Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) is set to sell Number 24 in search of a fresh start, meaning her housemates Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Freya (Phoebe Roberts) will be forced to move out.

With the house – as well as a number of others on Ramsay Street – up for sale, it’s the perfect opportunity for two of the street’s most iconic residents to move back in after three decades…

Another photo released today shows the pair on the porch outside Number 24, where they lived after their 1987 wedding, and where Charlene famously punched her eventual husband in the face in her first episode when he caught her seemingly trying to break into the house.

After the announcement that the pair would return, it was widely rumoured that the final scene of the episode would show the two characters stepping out of their car, to warmly announce, “we’re home!”

Is it time to welcome Scott and Charlene back to Number 24? With the final episode just three weeks away, we don’t have long to find out…

As the announcement was made, both Kylie and Jason posted photos of their Neighbours return to their Instagram accounts, showing them taking a selfie together on Pin Oak Court, the Melbourne street which has been the real-life home of fictional Ramsay Street for 37 years.

Kylie posted the caption ‘Now we’re back together’, a reference to her and Jason’s hit song Especially For You.

Jason, meanwhile, added the caption:

‘So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue

Scott and Charlene final scenes ❤️

@neighbours 🇦🇺

2022′

It has also been announced today that Channel 5 will air the final episode as part of a bumper ‘Neighbours Night’.

It was previously announced that the final episode would air in the UK in an hour-long special on Friday 29th July at 9pm.

The antipenultimate episode will air as usual at 1:45 and 6pm, before the history-making finale which will air as a double episode special at 9pm the same evening.

It has now been revealed that two Neighbours specials will air after the finale.

‘Neighbours: What Happened Next?’ will air at 10:05pm, and delves into the Neighbours archives to pay tribute to the residents of Ramsay Street and the stars it shot to fame.

From the nation’s favourite sweethearts Charlene and Scott AKA Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan to Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and Delta Goodrum, the show will celebrate our most loved characters and their careers after departing Erinsborough.

Then, at 11:30pm, ‘Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits’ will crank up the jukebox to bring viewers some of Erinsborough’s finest musicians…and guilty pleasures. From one hit wonders to pop princesses, this will be a celebration of the music and videos from Down Under.

In Australia, the final episode will air in a 90-minute special on Thursday 28th July, simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach.

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8892 – Monday 18th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Karl’s about to face another huge, Izzy-sized dilemma.

Kiri organises a trip to River Bend to get the romantic vibes going with Nicolette.

Clive’s attempt to win back ground with Jane is not well-received.

8893 – Tuesday 19th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Susan and Karl are confronted with a difficult decision, and Susan feels it’s lose-lose for her.

Armed with a mountain of damning knowledge, Shane’s opinion of his old mate has changed…

Jane tells Clive she’s not sure they can repair their relationship.

8894 – Wednesday 20th July (UK) / Monday 25th July (Aus)

Paul wrestles with the possibility of having to sell his hotel.

Terese considers an enticing new opportunity.

Chloe confirms she has decided to sell Number 24 and move on.

8895 – Thursday 21st July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Amy is put in an impossible position.

Paul and Terese wrestle with big decisions as the clock counts down.

With Number 24 on the market, it seems more than one former resident is interested.

8896 – Friday 22nd July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Toadie reels from Amy’s confession.

Izzy and Mal reveal the latest in their moving plans.

Chloe receives a surprise visitor, offering everything she’s ever wanted.