Next week on Neighbours in the UK, new arrival Byron realises that Clive has a connection to one of his saucy clients, and begins to suspect that he’s cheating on Jane!

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 4th July, and in Australia from Thursday 14th July.

Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) may not have been seen on Neighbours much in 2022, but on the few occasions that he has made an appearance, he’s certainly made an impact.

Earlier this year, the Kennedys, along with Toadie (Ryan Moloney), Mel (Lucinda Cowden) and Jane (Annie Jones), went for dinner at Clive’s luxury apartment, and the evening made Karl (Alan Fletcher) realise he wanted to give Susan (Jackie Woodburne) an equally comfortable life to the one Clive could offer Jane.

This led him to invest in Montana Marcel’s (Tammin Sursok) cosmetics line, a move which cost him $200,000 and almost ended his marriage.

Clive also made an appearance when David (Takaya Honda) and Freya (Phoebe Roberts) confessed to the part they played in Gareth’s death, and that storyline is set for dramatic consequences in the weeks to come as David faces an emergency in prison.

Now, Clive is back again, but this time the focus is very much on him and his relationship with Jane.

Byron (Joe Klocek) is about to uncover something huge about the head of Erinsborough Hospital – surely the squeaky clean doctor isn’t having an affair?!

As we now know, Jane’s “golden child” Byron Stone is living a double life. He made an unexpected appearance in Erinsborough last week, and told Jane that he’s here to stay.

This coming week, he bags himself a job at Rebecchi Law, but is soon skipping meetings and handing confidential documents to a mystery figure, and it’s eventually revealed that he’s moonlighting as a gigolo.

For those who may need an explainer, the Oxford English Dictionary defines a gigolo as “a young man paid or financially supported by a woman, typically an older woman, to be her escort or lover.”

Exactly who is paying Byron, and what they want with his confidential documents, remains to be seen! However, his extra-curricular activities are about to uncover a big secret.

When Byron turns up to a family dinner, he meets his mum’s boyfriend for the first time. However, he’s in for a shock when he recognises Clive’s voice. He quickly realises that Clive has some kind of connection with one of his clients, Danielle… and that surely can’t be good.

He suspects that Clive is cheating on his mum with Danielle, and is determined to get to the bottom of it.

Clive is no stranger to sneaking around, and he and Jane kept their relationship a secret for a number of months after he ended things with Sheila Canning (Colette Mann).

However, while it didn’t take him long for him to move on from Sheila, at least he ended things with her first – and Clive and Jane seem solid; surely the doc isn’t actually playing around behind Jane’s back?

Yet Clive is clearly hiding something!

Nicolette has some suspicions of her own, but hers are about her brother! She’s picked up on Byron’s odd behaviour, and it seems she could be about to uncover his saucy extra-curricular activities.

Not learning from the mistakes she made while investigating Glen, she starts digging into Byron’s personal life, and eventually confronts him about it. But when she challenges him, he reveals they’ve got a much bigger problem at hand…

As the week goes on, Byron hits a couple of dead ends in his investigation. Yet working with Nicolette to investigate Clive brings the estranged brother and sister closer, allowing them to see eye to eye in a way they never have before.

We know by now just how determined a Stone is to find out the truth, and it won’t be long until it comes out.

So, is Clive really cheating on Jane? Or is there another equally scandalous explanation for his connection to Byron’s client?

Also next week, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) is surprised when she learns that Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) is going to church again, and that Nicolette is going with her.

Chloe and Kiri spent the night together after Hendrix and Mackenzie’s wedding, and were surprised by how awkward it was. The sexual tension between them had been brewing for weeks, but when it came down to it, the vibe just wasn’t there.

Then, this week, Chloe turns to Kiri again as she looks for a distraction from David’s problems behind bars, but once again the mood isn’t right.

So, next week, when Chloe learns that Kiri and Nicolette have been attending church together, she pushes herself to be honest with Kiri, and the two finally have a real conversation about their future together…

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8882 – Monday 4th July (UK) / Thursday 14th July (Aus)

Chloe and Kiri make a decision about their future.

At a family dinner, Byron realises Clive’s voice is all too familiar…

Grant begins to micro-manage Mackenzie again. Is he about to ruin things?

8883 – Tuesday 5th July (UK) / Thursday 14th July (Aus)

Mackenzie and Grant’s relationship is in jeopardy.

Byron investigates Clive, while Nicolette does her own detective work on Byron.

Nicolette tells Amy about an unconventional way of dating.

8884 – Wednesday 6th July (UK) / Monday 18th July (Aus)

Karl and Susan can’t convince Mackenzie to clear the air with her dad.

An unexpected arrival could make all the difference to Mackenzie’s grief.

Zara begins to believe Toadie has feelings for Amy too.

Byron and Nicolette hunt the truth about Clive.

8885 – Thursday 7th July (UK) / Monday 18th July (Aus)

Amy avoids Toadie and Melanie as they celebrate their engagement.

Amy isn’t the only one who’s not so excited by the big news…

Paul’s day is made worse by the arrival of a notoriously difficult guest.

8886 – Friday 8th July (UK) / Tuesday 19th July (Aus)

Freya and Aaron deal with more demands from Emma.

Harold refuses to help Zara break Toadie and Melanie up.

Harold opens up to Mackenzie about his own journey through grief.