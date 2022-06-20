Neighbours Spoilers – David in danger as he’s sent to prison

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, David’s loved ones are shocked as he’s sent to a maximum-security prison and soon finds himself out of his depth – is there anything they can do to help?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 27th June, and in Australia from Monday 11th July.

Things are set to spiral out of control for poor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) over the next couple of weeks, after an emergency at sea ends with the disgraced doctor having his freedom taken away.

It all starts later this week, as Aaron (Matt Wilson) decides to whisk his husband away on a romantic break, a way to clear his mind and give them a final family holiday before David’s sentencing.

If you’ve forgotten, David is facing medical manslauther charges after he left Gareth Bareth (Jack Pearson) to die at River Bend.

Freya’s (Phobe Roberts) ex-boyfriend Gareth had sustained serious injuries after flying through the windscreen of the van he was driving, shortly after he attacked Aaron and left him for dead.

David initially went to intubate Gareth, which would have kept him alive long enough to get him to hospital.

However, when Freya explained that it was Gareth who had attacked Aaron, David decided to toss the OPA (oropharyngeal airway) into the bush and let him die.

He and Freya kept the secret for a number of weeks, until David was blackmailed by Paul’s dodgy doctor Oscar (Adam Rowland). The pair eventually decided to confess, and both were arrested.

Now, with the sentencing drawing near, Aaron and David head away on what could be their last break together for a long time. Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes), the co-parent of their daughter Isla, joins them for the last day, and the trio charter a boat together.

Unfortunately, things take a dramatic turn as they run out of fuel and find themselves trapped at sea. David has an impending bail check-in, and if they don’t get back to Erinsborough soon, he’s going to miss it.

Thankfully, Nicolette eventually finds some fuel and they’re able to return to shore… but as David is late for his check-in, he ends up being labelled a flight risk.

Detective Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) takes him in for questioning and reveals that he’s going to have to be held in remand until his sentencing.

Next week, things go from bad to worse – much worse.

Not only has David lost his freedom, but rather than spend the next few weeks in remand, he’s going to be held in a maximum-security prison!

Understandably, he’s terrified – he wasn’t prepared for this, and it’s all happened so suddenly. Paul, who has more experience in these matters, points out that he’ll need to adapt to survive.

However, when David meets a fellow inmate, he’s issued with a fearful warning… it seems he’s quickly become a target.

Is David cut out for this?

Terrified for David’s safety, his family back in Erinsborough are determined to get him out of the maximum-security prison.

Conveniently, Paul discovers that his old foe Holden is in the same prison, and pays him to protect David.

Regular viewers will remember that it’s not the first time Paul has paid off Holden – he bribed him into lieing about Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) last year, making him claim that Brent was the ringleader for their plans to steal Year 13 equipment, despite knowing it would devastate his granddaughter Harlow (Gemma Donovan).

Paul told Holden that there would be “greater consequences” if didn’t tell the police that the gang’s activities were all spearheaded by Brent. As a reward, Paul planned to put aside a large pot of cash which he’d give to Holden when he was released from prison.

However, it seems that this time, Paul’s actions aren’t enough.

The following day, it’s revealed that something bad has gone down in the prison. Everyone is horrified to learn what has happened to David… it seems that despite Paul’s best efforts, they couldn’t protect him.

Despondency sets in, as his loved ones realise they can’t help him. That is, until Gareth’s ex-girlfriend Emma (Jessica Clarke) approaches Freya with an offer to protect David…

Just what will they have to do to buy David’s safety behind bars?

