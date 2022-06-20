Neighbours Spoilers – Melanie questions her place in Toadie’s life

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Melanie’s insecurity in her relationship begins to show, whilst a newcomer hides a sordid secret.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 27th June, and in Australia from Monday 11th July.

Melanie is haunted by Sonya’s presence

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) hasn’t had the best luck with men over the years.

Her adventure on our screens started way back in 1987 with her short-lived romance with Henry Ramsay (Craig McLachlan), then boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), followed by an equally short-lived engagement to businessman Roger Walsh (Gregory Ross).

Melanie found herself falling for widower Joe Mangel (Mark Little) after the tragic death of her dear friend and Joe’s wife, Kerry Bishop (Linda Hartley-Clark). Happiness eventually prevailed and the pair wed in 1991. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn’t to be. The couple divorced two years later, with Melanie labelling it a “dumb mistake”.

After thirty years away, it was a huge surprise for all involved, especially the “rude, swinging tyrant” Paul – as Melanie had so lovingly referred to him in Annalise Hartman’s (Kimberley Davies) 2005 documentary – when Melanie returned to Erinsborough.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was when Melanie not only became Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Moloney) personal assistant, but began to develop feelings for the lawyer.

The tension was palpable and the pair eventually gave into temptation – and, after a few weeks of fun while they kept their tryst secret from friends and family, they revealed their relationship to the world.

Fast forward, and the pair have cemented their place as one of Ramsay Street’s most enduring couples, and Mel is adored by both Nell (Scarlett Anderson) and Hugo (John Turner).

Only last week, after the untimely death of Hendrix (Benny Turland), Toadie decided life was too short and asked Melanie the big question: would she marry him?

Taken aback, Melanie wasn’t sure what to say. After all, the pair didn’t even live together full time. Believing it to be a knee-jerk reaction as a result of the tragedy, she suggested that they move in together to test the waters.

Thankfully, Toadie agreed and Melanie became a full-time resident of No. 30.

In the last few weeks, Melanie and Toadie have been loving life together as a couple. Unfortunately, in the back of Melanie’s mind, there’s one word that throws doubt over the long-term future of their relationship: Sonya.

It’s no secret that Toadie’s late wife Sonya (Eve Morey) left a mark on the lives of those on Ramsay Street – and for the better. It seems three years on, that mark is still very much prominent.

Last week, their relationship seemed to be under threat by Amy’s potential feelings for her best friend. This week, in the shadow of Toadie’s marriage proposal, Melanie starts to get overwhelmed by Sonya’s presence around town.

The constant reminders of the bond that she had with not only Toadie, but the rest of the community, haunts her and she finds herself worked up into a fluster.

Even at work, she’s reminded of Sonya as the Drinks Divas park up next to the mural that Ned (Ben Hall) produced in Sonya’s memory.

After an unsuccessful date the following day, Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) returns home to find an upset Melanie in No. 30 – the house that Toadie shared with Sonya for many years.

It’s clear that Mel is overwhelmed by the prospect of living a life with Toadie, terrified she’ll always be second fiddle to his late wife.

Melanie opens up about her feelings – she’s insecure with all the Sonya reminders around and it’s wreaking havoc on her. However, when she goes to clear her head, Amy breaks her confidence and reveals all to Toadie.

Although knowing it may not be seen in the right light by Melanie, Amy believes that being honest with Toadie is the only way that he and Melanie are going to be able to confront the shadow in their relationship.

While Mel is hurt that Amy betrayed her confidence, she and Toadie finally sit down to have a serious conversation about Sonya’s presence in their lives…

Will they be able to work through things?

Byron’s secret side hustle

It seems another person in Toadie’s circle isn’t being entirely honest with him either.

Byron Stone (Joe Klacek) makes his arrival in Erinsborough this week, and it soon becomes clear that he’s hiding a secret.

Jane’s (Annie Jones) son turns up out of the blue, and Jane is delighted when he lets her know he’s planning on sticking around. Fortunately, his professional abilities see him prove his worth to Toadie, and he quickly scores himself a job at Rebecchi Law.

In fact, next week, he uncovers the truth about one resident’s wrongdoings, as he helps Toadie discover that Paul has been using Sapiko & Bazz Holdings to hide money from Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

However, not all is as it seems with Byron.

As his first meeting with Rebecchi Law approaches, Byron is quick on his feet to find a reason to get out of it. Instead, he uses his time to hand-deliver confidential paperwork to a client.

It’s not long before his meeting with his client turns steamy and the truth becomes clear – Byron is moonlighting as a gigolo for extra cash!

As the week goes on, Byron struggles to juggle his extra-curricular activities with his job at Rebecchi Law, and he has to work hard to keep Toadie onside and avoid an awkward near-miss.

With a secret so salacious, it’s bound to be uncovered. Just when and how will the golden boy’s golden goose be cooked?

