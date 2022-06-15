Next week on Neighbours in the UK, we welcome Byron Stone – Jane’s son and Nicolette’s brother – to Ramsay Street.

These scenes air in the UK on Friday 25th June, and in Australia on Monday 11th July.

Byron Stone.

“Who?” I hear you ask. Well, those savvy fans that listen carefully to every line will be able to tell you that Byron is the son of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and the brother of Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes).

Although he’s only been mentioned a handful of times over the last few years, it’s been rumoured for a while that Byron is waiting in the wings, ready to pop onto Ramsay Street at any moment – it was just a question of “when”. He’s 2022’s Piper Willis (Mavournee Hazel) and Jai Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge).

A few months back, Charlotte replied to a comment on Instagram asking when Byron would arrive. Her response, a simple “soon” emoji.

Charlotte’s hinting was backed up when Annie Jones did an interview with UK site What to Watch. When asked about her family, Jane gave a little clue about the future of Jane and Nicolette’s family.

“There may be some more family members arriving,” she said. “That’s a possibility.”

Now, it’s finally happening – Neighbours may only have six weeks left, but Byron Stone is about to become the newest Ramsay Street resident.

It’s been revealed that he will be played by Joe Klocek, star of Australian teen drama Nowhere Boys, and who also had a guest stint on Neighbours back in 2017 as Ben Kirk’s rival at the garage.

Next week, things take a bad turn for David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), as an incident during his holiday with Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette leaves the trio trapped at sea. Thankfully, Nicolette finds some emergency fuel, and it’s a race against time to get back to Erinsborough, with David terrified that he’ll miss his bail check-in.

While he initially gets off with a warning by the police, things soon change – the incident mean he’s been labeled a flight risk and must be held in remand as he’s taken in for questioning.

It’s a shock, especially as David wasn’t to blame for the incident, and No. 32 gains a very somber atmosphere as they wait for news of David’s police interview.

Yet there’s a distraction around the corner, as Aaron looks out of the window to see a stranger making use of their pool! He runs out to confront the mystery man, but is in for a surprise as the man ignores him and makes a beeline for Jane.

It transpires the charismatic new arrival is Jane’s son Byron, who simply couldn’t resist cooling off in the pool before introducing himself.

He reveals that he plans to settle down in Erinsborough, and Jane is thrilled – her golden child is back!

However, there’s more to this golden boy than meets the eye. Get ready for a wild ride…

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8872 – Monday 20th June (UK) / Wednesday 6th July (Aus)

Zara thinks on her feet to save herself and Sadie from Corey.

After picking up Hendrix’s ashes, Mackenzie and Chloe both struggle.

Harlow gets the answers that have been plaguing her for months.

8873 – Tuesday 21st June (UK) / Wednesday 6th July (Aus)

Hendrix’s loved ones gather to say goodbye.

Does Amy have feelings for Toadie?

Harlow makes a decision about her future in Erinsborough.

8874 – Wednesday 22nd June (UK) / Thursday 7th July (Aus)

David’s the happiest he’s been in ages on holiday with Aaron, and he’s almost forgotten his sentencing is only days away.

Glen decides to go cold turkey, but is it the right choice?

Amy denies Zara’s suggestion that she has feelings for Toadie, but she’s soon relying on him again.

8875 – Thursday 23rd June (UK) / Thursday 7th July (Aus)

David, Nicolette and Aaron are trapped at sea.

Toadie is concerned by Mackenzie’s attitude. Is her emotional resilience too good to be true?

Zara shows her mum the ropes of online dating.

8876 – Friday 24th June (UK) / Monday 11th July (Aus)

Jane’s son Byron makes a splash.

David is taken into remand.

Kiri catches Glen out.

Also next week, two more find themselves caught in Corey’s web, while Zara wonders if Amy is in love with Toadie.

Read more…