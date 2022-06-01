Neighbours Spoilers – Terese sees red as Estelle and Paul kiss!

Coming up on Neighbours in the UK, Paul’s plan to get close to Terese’s mum backfires when Estelle kisses him – is this too far, even for Paul?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 6th June, and in Australia from Tuesday 28th June.

Estelle (Maria Mercedes) and her “hell raiser” daughter Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have been estranged for years, but last week saw Estelle turn up out of the blue in Erinsborough, claiming she wanted to help Terese through her difficult divorce.

When Terese called her brother Nick, she discovered that Estelle had just been made homeless, and suddenly her unexpected arrival made a lot more sense.

Terese couldn’t help fear the worst, but Estelle assured her that she just wanted to reconnect after their decades apart – despite having not made contact during Terese and Brad’s divorce, or when their son Josh died back in 2016.

After some soul-searching, Terese decided to let Estelle stay, and she moved into one of the growing number of spare rooms in No. 22.

However, Terese was soon stunned to discover Estelle and Paul (Stefan Dennis) sharing a drink at The Waterhole. Her mum and soon to be ex-husband getting cosy is pretty low down on her list of desires, and Terese was livid.

Estelle reassured her that she was getting close to Paul with the sole aim of gaining info that could help Terese get a good deal in her divorce – the more she could find out about Paul, the better.

In the coming weeks, it becomes clear that Estelle isn’t just using Paul to help Terese – she very much has her own interests at heart.

At the end of this week, Terese takes Estelle to Josh’s memorial plaque, and they share a moment of warmth. It seems like the tension between them could finally be over.

The visit to the plaque makes Estelle realise that she needs to stop seeing Paul, and she tells him she’s done with him.

However, he tempts her with a gorgeous bracelet, and greed gets the better of her – after another argument with Terese, she heads back to the dark side and visits Paul.

Next week, with Estelle firmly in his camp, Paul continues to drive a wedge between the mother and daughter.

His plan is working perfectly – Terese discovers Estelle’s expensive bracelet, and it doesn’t take long before she finds out that her mother is still seeing Paul.

Angry and disappointed all over again, Terese asks her mother to leave.

Suddenly, Estelle finds herself without money or a roof over her head… but that just drives her even closer to Paul, who can offer her both…

Paul offers Estelle a complimentary room at Lassiters, and she’s delighted.

As a thank you, she plants a kiss on him, and makes it clear that she’s interested in him romantically.

Paul is stunned. He planned to use Estelle to rile up Terese, but didn’t expect her to actually fall for him!

He finds her romantic desires a cause for concern. Realising he can’t get to Terese through her mother anymore, he unceremoniously cuts her loose.

Once more, Estelle’s alone without a roof over her head, and she’s ruined her connection with her daughter all over again.

Estelle is forced to beg her daughter for forgiveness yet again. However, Terese has to protect herself, and this time she refuses to let Estelle off the hook.

Until Estelle can prove that she’s changed once and for all, Terese won’t let herself be hurt again… and she sends her mother away.

Will Estelle ever gain Terese’s trust? Just wait… things are about to get even worse in the weeks to come.

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8862 – Monday 6th June (UK) / Tuesday 28th June (Aus)

Disaster strikes when Hendrix and Mackenzie’s wedding booking falls through.

Kiri isn’t sure if she can be friends with someone as volatile as Nicolette.

8863 – Tuesday 7th June (UK) / Tuesday 28th June (Aus)

Hendrix and Mackenzie get their happily ever after.

Pierce and Grant make amends.

Kiri struggles with her feelings for both Nic and Chloe.

8864 – Wednesday 8th June (UK) / Wednesday 29th June (Aus)

Hendrix and Mackenzie get an offer that’s hard to refuse.

Paul continues to drive a wedge between Terese and Estelle, and it’s working.

The morning after proves uncomfortable for Kiri and Chloe.

8865 – Thursday 9th June (UK) / Wednesday 29th June (Aus)

Paul cuts Estelle loose.

Nicolette goes on a date with Asher, but can she move on from Kiri?

Harlow’s horrified to learn Corey is monitoring her phone.

8866 – Friday 10th June (UK) / Thursday 30th June (Aus)

Hendrix covers his fear on the day of his surgery.

Harlow begins her plan to catch Corey out.

Terese refuses to forgive her mother.

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Hendrix and Mackenzie’s wedding day arrives as they say their vows in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their friends and family.

Read more…