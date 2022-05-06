Home and Away Spoilers – Will Jasmine let her siblings into her life?

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mackenzie turns up the glamour as she risks everything to save her business, and will Jasmine let her siblings into her life?

When Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) suggested an illegal poker night at Salt in order to raise urgently needed funds, business owner Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) laughed the idea off, there’s no way she would take that sort of risk.

The restaurant is facing closure after Mac received word that an insurance payout she was relying on, following the organophosphate attack on the surf club, had been denied.

Whilst Flick’s job has initially been a casualty of harsh cuts Mac was forced to make to Salt’s running costs, Flick refused to take no for an answer and eventually learned the truth after she found Mac crying in the storeroom. After Flick forced Mac to join her for a beer, where she made her outrageous suggestion, Mac realised that Team Salt needed to work together.

Next week, Mac struggles to hide the truth from boyfriend Logan. Mac’s brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) had originally suggested that Mac tell Logan, in the hope that he may be able to help out with cash, but Mac flat out refused.

So Logan is understandably confused to answer the door to a debt collector (Oliver Cooney), who leaves his card with the instructions that Mac is to contact him within 24 hours.

Mac feigns ignorance when Logan questions her, and later brushes the debt off as a car payment which went awry after a mix-up with a direct debit.

Mac refuses the offer of a loan, but Logan takes it upon himself to take care of the debt anyway. Although initially a bit put out, Mac is grateful and promises Logan that she’ll be paying back every penny.

But the next day, as the overdue invoices continue to pile up, Mac realises that she needs to take drastic action… and so calls Flick to discuss her poker night idea in more detail.

Mac is shocked when Flick reveals that the illicit events they held at her old workplace could easily bring in over $10,000 a night. As the two discuss the finer details, Mac’s second-in-command Ryder (Lukas Radovich) begins to wonder what the deal is with all the secret conversations they’re having.

When Mac finally decides to take the plunge and hold the poker event, Flick suggests that very evening.

As the plans being to come together, Flick’s excitement gets the better of her as she lets her guard down in front of Ryder, and Mac is forced to tell him their plans whilst swearing him to secrecy. On the plus side, they now have their barman recruited!

That evening, Salt is transformed into a glitzy casino floor, and whilst an anxious Mac feels out of her depth, Flick is in her element as she takes on hosting duties, bringing boyfriend Tane (Ethan Browne) along for the ride.

Downstairs, the sudden closure of Salt causes a stir for other Summer Bay residents, with Logan, Dean, Justin (James Stewart) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) all frozen at the bottom of the stairs in disbelief at the appearance of a ‘Closed for private function’ sign.

As the four struggle to compute the situation, Logan decides to give Mac a call to see if they can still get some takeaway.

Mac panics when she sees Logan calling, and rushes downstairs to explain to the wannabe customers that the kitchen is closed for the evening.

Realising that their go-to source of dinner is off the cards, the group reluctantly disperse, but not before they witness a smartly dressed gentleman, Nathan (Ryan Panizza) arrive and be quickly ushered upstairs by Mac.

The evening is a huge success, not least for Tane who manages to win big whilst playing against Nathan, an old acquaintance of Flick’s.

Mac, Flick and Ryder are all shocked by how much money they’ve made.

The next day Mac is walking on air when she meets up with Logan, as he realises that the function must have brought in a good amount of cash for her—he’s not wrong!

Will both Flick and Ryder keen to find out when the next poker night will be held, will Mac resist temptation…?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Jasmine Delaney’s (Sam Frost) newfound siblings, Xander (Luke Van Os) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) continue to debate on whether to leave town.

After being told by boyfriend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) that her estranged father, Alexander, had died, Jasmine was later shocked when the reading of his will brought Xander and Rose to town, who were previously unaware of her existence.

As Jasmine reluctantly heard Xander out, she became jealous of his stories about their father, who had walked out on her when she was only six years old and went on to happily raise stepdaughter Rose and son Xander.

Xander and Rose were torn as to whether being in Summer Bay would only bring more hurt for Jasmine.

It’s eventually decided that they should leave, but Rose manages to cause a stir before they do so when she pursues a robber (Tristan McKinnon) out of the diner. Rose pins him up against a car just as Cash turns up to arrest him.

Cash had met Rose the previous day whilst out swimming, but was unaware of her identity, and as he begins to warn her about her own safety whilst pursuing criminals, he’s stunned when she pulls out her badge—she’s a cop!

He quickly notes the surname and ask if she happens to be related to Jasmine, and is surprised when she confirms that she is…

Rose is stunned when Cash later reveals that Jasmine’s father had actually abandoned her—she and Xander had presumed he’d simply drifted apart from Jasmine’s mother. He asks her to give Jasmine some slack before abandoning her.

Rose gets a hero’s welcome from Irene (Lynne McGranger) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) when she returns to the diner, and her meeting up with Xander enables Irene to put two and two together and realise that she’s Jasmine’s stepsister.

Jasmine is glad to learn that Xander and Rose are leaving, but having learned the truth about their father, Rose is having second thoughts about the decision—she doesn’t want Jasmine to have more family abandon her.

Jasmine isn’t too impressed when Xander and Rose turn up on the doorstep again the next morning, but when Cash tells Jasmine that she could come to regret not knowing them, Jasmine agrees to meet up…

Will she give Xander and Rose a chance?

