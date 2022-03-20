Home and Away Spoilers — Leah and Justin go behind Theo’s back

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Leah and Justin go behind Theo’s back to try and mend his rift with his father, whilst it seems time is running out for Martha…



Justin (James Stewart) has been thinking a lot about the importance of family over the last couple of weeks, particularly in regards to Theo’s (Matt Evans) strained relationship with his parents.

When Theo turned up on his aunt Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) doorstep, he had been kicked out by his father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) after he was found to be ripping off customers at his car dealership.

Dimitri warned Leah that Theo was nothing but trouble, but she stuck by her nephew and eventually convinced Justin to let Theo stay with them.

But little do Leah and Justin realise the real reason behind Theo’s hatred of his father.

When Theo was recently landed with a criminal record, after Alf (Ray Meagher) went after him for taking the surf club’s ATV for a joyride, Theo was shocked to learn that the paperwork for his community service had been sent to his home address in the city. A panicked phone call to his mum reassured Theo; she had hidden it away from Dimitri who was none the wiser.

John (Shane Withington) questioned Theo after hearing the phone call, and Theo was forced to admit that Dimitri used to beat him. He begged John not to say anything to Justin or Leah—he doesn’t want to break Leah’s heart with the truth about her brother, and so far John has kept to his word.

Last week, Justin once again tried to convince Theo that he should try again with his father, but Theo was adamant that his father wanted nothing to do with him, and vice versa. He only made things worse when he then offered to talk to Dimitri on Theo’s behalf.

In the end Justin decided to finally call Leah, who has been away in Greece looking after her son VJ, and tell her the truth about what has been going down with Theo over the past few months. As a result, Leah decided it was time to come home.

This week, Theo is angered to learn that Leah has already returned to Australia without telling him… and is staying with Dimitri in the city. She’s been trying to sweet-talk him into ending his rift with his son… but a father-son reconciliation is the last thing that Theo wants.

Although he doesn’t say why, Theo is desperate for Leah to come home immediately.

Feeling that the situation is about to spiral out of control, Theo starts acting up at work, taking his frustrations out on Ziggy (Sophie Dillman).

Theo didn’t have a good start at the garage, with his childish antics and skiving off, but he eventually came to appreciate the opportunity that Justin had given him. Now it seems Theo is starting to revert back to his old ways and is causing chaos.

Ziggy is furious when Justin, instead of taking Theo to task, offers him an apprenticeship, telling her that it’s his business and he can do what he likes!

Whilst Justin’s idea to hand Theo more responsibility may be his way of giving him something positive to focus on, Ziggy has seen the resumes of other applicants, including various females who are far more qualified for the position.

“It’s frustrating for Ziggy because he gets the opportunity very easily,” Matt Evans told TV Week. “He did muck Justin and Ziggy around a lot and wasn’t 100 per cent deserving of it.”

As Ziggy goes on to accuse Justin of discrimination, is this going to mark the end of their friendship?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Roo (Georgie Parker) remains conflicted about her refusal to go and visit her mother Martha (Belinda Giblin) last week, following their fallout over Martha’s refusal of Roo’s kidney. Roo was angry that Martha could give up a chance at a normal life, and the tension between them eventually saw Martha decide to move back to Merimbula.

There was some progress made when Roo phoned Martha two weeks ago, but she still had to cut the conversation short as she felt her anger rising to the surface once again.

Roo has been second-guessing her decision ever since Alf (Ray Meagher) left, and whilst he wished that Roo had joined him, he told her that the decision was hers and he would respect that.

This week Roo asks Logan (Harley Bonner) to do some digging and ask Martha’s medical team how she’s progressing. But she’s devastated when Logan comes back to her with some unexpected news—Martha is deteriorating rapidly.

When Roo confronts Alf, he admits that he couldn’t tell Roo as it would mean facing up to the truth himself, that they could be about to lose Martha all over again.

Roo is conflicted as she tries to put aside her anger towards Martha, will she be able to forgive before it’s too late?

Also this week, Marilyn (Emily Symons) finally returns to Summer Bay—will her months away have brought back the Marilyn everyone knows and loves?

Mackenzie is in dire straits when she hears that her insurance company won’t cover the damages from the poisonous gas attack, and has to make huge cutbacks if Salt has any chance of survival… but what will that mean for employees Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis)?

Plus, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is beginning to see through Chloe’s (Sam Barrett) manipulation as her obsession with Bella (Courtney Miller) grows—but will Bella or Tane (Ethan Browne) believe him?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 21st March (Episode 7752)

Mia gets a painful delivery. Leah and Justin go behind Theo’s back. Nikau tells Chloe to back off.

Tuesday 22nd March (Episode 7753)

Mia’s self-help turns self-destructive. Felicity and Tane’s future is in limbo. Theo fears losing his place in the family. Justin’s new apprentice sets Ziggy off.

Wednesday 23rd March (Episode 7754)

Ziggy accuses Justin of discrimination. Logan investigates Martha for Roo. Could Mackenzie lose Salt?

Thursday 24th March (Episode 7755)

Cash bears bad news for Jasmine. Roo takes her last chance with Martha. Dean’s rescue plan for Mackenzie turns sour.