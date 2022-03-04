Home and Away Spoilers – Mia is arrested as Logan’s ex arrives

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK as the 2022 season debuts, the Paratas are torn apart in the wake of Matthew’s death, whilst Logan has an unexpected visitor…



As Home and Away‘s 2021 season drew to a dramatic close on UK screens, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) was on the run from the police with Matthew Montgomery’s (James Sweeny) body hidden in the boot of the car.

Matthew’s death came at the end of what had already been a traumatic few weeks for Mia, as she sought to prevent Matthew from getting to know their daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett). Until last week, Mia had been unable to reveal to Chloe that her conception had actually been the result of Matthew raping her.

As a result, Mia has been forced to watch helplessly as Chloe bonded with her father, whilst not being able to give a good reason for her attitude towards him.

Matthew blackmailing Mia after Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) punched him also complicated matters, as he threatened to have Ari put in prison if Mia stood between him and Chloe. But when Chloe announced this week that she was moving in with Matthew in order to attend business college in the city, Mia realised she had no alternative than to tell her the truth.

Chloe was sickened and cut off all contact with Matthew, only for him to show up in Summer Bay and demand an explanation. When he later confronted Chloe again outside the house, Mia interrupted and tempers flared. As Matthew grabbed Mia in his frustration, Chloe panicked and hit him over the head with a rock. Matthew immediately dropped to the floor, dead.

Thinking on her feet, Mia then bundled the body into the boot of Matthew’s car and sped off.

As Ari came home to find Chloe lying on the sofa in shock, Mia drew the attention of local cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) as she sped along Old Yabbie Creek Road. Having been pulled over, Mia realised there was blood on her clothes, and made the snap decision to drive off again!

Luckily UK viewers don’t have to wait two months to find out what happens next, and as we pick up the action next week in the 2022 season opener on Monday 7th March (First look on 5STAR, Friday 4th March, 6:30pm), Mia is desperately trying to evade the police as she continues speeding along the road.

Having managed to get some sense out of Chloe who tells him the whole story, Ari tries to ring Mia to no avail, as Cash calls in for backup in the chase.

When a police road block eventually forces Mia to stop the car, Cash is stunned to learn the identity of the driver, and moreso when he discovers the grisly secret hidden in the boot!

“She’s frozen—Mia has run out of options” Anna told Australian magazine TV Week. “There was no plan in her thinking, only to get as far away as she could.”

As Mia is unable to answer any of Cash’s questions, he is forced to cuff and place her under arrest for suspicion of murder.

Ari races to the police station after receiving a call from Cash, where Mia is refusing to comment other than to ask for a lawyer.

As Cash struggles to make sense of the incident and organises the lawyer, he breaks protocol by allowing Ari to see Mia, in hope that it will help the situation.

Mia immediately asks after Chloe, and Ari assures her that he’s been told what happened and that Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is looking after her.

Mia’s adamant that they can’t reveal to the police what really happened, she must protect Chloe at all costs, and Ari calmly promises Mia that he’s got her back.

But when Ari then asks to speak to Cash in private, he reveals that Mia is innocent and is in fact covering for someone else. If Cash can convince the prosecutors to clear Mia of all charges, then he’ll hear the full story of what really happened…

Mia is blindsided when Cash later returns with Ari and informs her that she’s free to go—with Ari having made a full confession to killing Matthew himself!

Mia begs Ari not to sacrifice himself but it’s too late, and she can only watch as Ari is led away to the cells…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) finds himself with an unexpected visitor from his past, when ex-girlfriend Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom) turns up in Summer Bay!

Things couldn’t be better between Logan and current girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) after his decision to move in with her at the Pier apartment, but there’s always been certain pieces of his past that he has remained coy about.

Mac and Logan are just about to have breakfast when Logan receives a text message which leave him shaken, and he makes a quick excuse about work before rushing out the door.

He heads to the park where he comes across Neve, and it’s almost as if he’s seen a ghost!

Logan and Neve had previously been stationed in Afghanistan together as army medical officers. But after the pair landed in Germany two years ago, Neve went AWOL. Logan hasn’t heard from her since and believed that she was dead.

Logan can barely keep it together as Neve admits that she couldn’t face heading back to Afghanistan again and so had to find a way out. They both know that if the authorities learn she’s back in Australia, she will be court-martialled.

When Logan asks Neve why she’s turned up now, she makes it clear that she wants him back!

As Logan explains that his own departure from the army was fuelled by the constant questioning about Neve’s disappearance, she apologises for what she put him through.

Neve then asks Logan to forgive her as she plants a kiss on him… just as Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) walks past to witness it!

With Ziggy quick to tell Dean (Patrick O’Connor) what she saw, how long will it be before news gets back to Mac?

Long-term viewers may recognise Sophie Bloom (née Hensser) from her previous role as Freya Duric back in 2009, who caused waves when she turned up in town looking for ex-boyfriend Xavier Austin (David Jones-Roberts).

Freya is perhaps best remembers as planting a kiss on Nicole Franklin (Tessa James) in front of a crowd of students at Summer Bay High, and went on to bathe topless on the beach in front of Alf Stewart, and lock lips with Xavier’s brother Hugo (Bernard Curry).

Freya eventually left town leaving Xavier to take a beating from a drug dealer she owed money to!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th March (Episode 7716) – 2022 Season Opener

Will Mia’s escape end in cuffs? Ari puts his life on the line. Will Ryder be buried alive? Alf asks Martha for answers.

Tuesday 8th March (Episode 7717)

Have Theo and Ryder dug their own graves? The Paratas are splintered by Ari’s actions. Roo and Martha reach breaking point.

Wednesday 9th March (Episode 7718)

Ryder says his final goodbye. Alf seeks justice for Ryder. Guilt-ridden Chloe goes to the police.

Thursday 10th March (Episode 7719)

Logan and Mackenzie rekindle their romance. Felicity gets shut out. A mysterious woman arrives for Logan.

Friday 11th March (Episode 7720)

Logan’s secret kiss is exposed. Mackenzie faces Logan’s past. Bella discovers Chloe’s crime.