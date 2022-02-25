Home and Away Spoilers – A proposal and a death in Summer Bay

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, we reach the 2021 season finale episodes. Tempers flare after Chloe finds out the horrific truth about her father, whilst Ryder and Theo take on their most dangerous challenge yet—someone won’t survive the week!



The last few weeks have been a nightmare for Mia Anderson (Anna Samson), as she’s tried in vain to prevent daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) from getting to know her biological father Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny).

Not wishing to tell Chloe that she was actually the product of rape, Mia has found herself between a rock and a hard place, unable to provide good reason to Chloe as to why she shouldn’t spend time with Matthew.

Chloe has become increasingly frustrated with her mother, thinking that she just needs to get over whatever problem she had with Matthew 20 years ago, but little did she realise that Matthew has now taken to blackmailing Mia in order to see his daughter.

Rejecting Mia’s account of what happened that night, the tables turned in barrister Matthew’s favour when he was punched by Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams)—the result being that he threatened to have Ari thrown in prison if either of them tried to come between he and Chloe.

Matters finally reached a head last week when, following a disastrous family dinner to which Matthew was invited, Chloe then announced to Mia and Ari that she was heading to business school in the city… and moving in with Matthew in order to do so.

Mia made one final attempt to warn Matthew off Chloe, threatening to tell her the truth about her conception, but Matthew called her bluff, leaving Mia and Ari with only one option.

This week, Mia finally sits Chloe down and tells her about the assault.

Chloe feels sick to her stomach and excuses herself to rush to the bathroom, but on her return she’s angry—”Why didn’t you tell me?”

Mia explains that she was trying to protect her, but all Chloe can think about is how both Mia and Ari let her live a lie as she got to know her dad. Chloe storms out, running into Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Bella (Courtney Miller) on the way out, who go after her.

Chloe fills in Bella and Nik on everything, feeling stupid for accepting Matthew’s bait as he flashed the cash. She’s surprised to find a kindred spirit in Bella, who can sympathise with her after revealing that her own father actually killed her mother.

Chloe is thinking more clearly the next morning, and appreciates the pain that Mia must have gone through over the years. As she meets with both Mia and Ari, Chloe apologises, and the three head home with a huge weight lifted off their shoulders.

Later in the week, after a crazy few months, Ari feels it’s finally time to ask Mia a very important question—he’s going to propose!

Chloe is thrilled when Ari lets her in on the secret, and the whole family pull together to put on a famous Parata hangi in the back garden, though Mia doesn’t understand why Chloe insists she dress up for the occasion!

With Tane, Nik and Chloe watching on, Ari gives a heartfelt speech and Mia has an inkling of what’s about to happen, as Ari gets down on one knee and produces a ring.

Ari professes his love for Mia, and unsurprisingly, she says yes!

As the celebrations move through into the evening, it seems things couldn’t be more perfect…. except for some unfinished business. Chloe has been ignoring Matthew’s calls, and on receiving yet another, she is forced to block his number.

The next day, Matthew shows up at the diner demanding to know what’s going on, why isn’t Chloe taking his calls?

Telling him that she knows what he did to Mia, Chloe orders Matthew to leave and to never contact her again.

Waiting outside, Matthew tries to tell Chloe that things were different back then as they argue about consent, but it makes no difference to Chloe. Chloe leaves, but Matthew’s anger is continuing to build.

Not giving up, Matthew shows up at the house later that day, begging her to give him a chance! But when Mia shows up, Matthew accuses her of poisoning his daughter against him.

As Mia tries to take Chloe inside, Matthew’s anger overflows and he grabs Mia, telling her that he’s not going to put up with her manipulation any longer!

Tempers flare, and in a split second it’s all over… someone is dead.

Matthew’s car leaves Saxon Avenue with a body stashed in the boot, and as it speeds down Old Yabbie Creek Road, it draws the attention of local cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) who sets off in pursuit.

As Ari returns home, the happiest he’s been for a long time, little does he realise his whole life is about to fall apart…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, the possibility of more death is on the cards, as online stars Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) take on their biggest challenge yet.

Their latest video, which saw Theo take on Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) in a tyre-changing contest at the garage, was a huge success in drawing in a female demographic, and with a healthy amount of money being generated the two need to act fast to keep up the momentum.

When Ryder spots a coffin brochure in his step-grandmother Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) hospital room, it gives him a crazy idea, and he suggests to Theo that he could be buried alive! Theo thinks Ryder is crazy, but Ryder points out how much money they could make, particularly if they charge a fee for viewing the livestream.

The next day, not wanting to be interrupted as they were with the firewalking challenge, the two scope out a remote spot in bushland near the caravan park, where Theo brings along the rudimentary coffin he has built.

Soon enough, the livestream starts and Ryder begins his challenge—to last five hours buried underground.

The duo’s subscribers think they’re mad for attempting such a feat, but continue to flood in in as Ryder keeps them updated.

When Ryder phone Theo for an update an hour into the challenge, he’s shocked to discover that Theo has gone to the diner for lunch! Theo tells him that he’ll be back soon, but then gets sidetracked by walking Chloe (Sam Barrett) home.

Ryder isn’t impressed to find that Theo has packed him up some chilli peppers for his own lunch, but as Theo reassures Ryder that he’s on the way back, he hears a scream and phone goes dead!

As Ryder begins to panic, little does he know that Theo is lying unconscious nearby, after getting his foot caught in some wire fencing and falling off some rocks.

With no chance of getting himself out of the coffin, which is already letting in dirt, has Ryder dug his own grave?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 28th February (Episode 7711)

Mia tells Chloe an awful truth. Cash reveals to Felicity the nature of their father’s death. John tries to repair the broken trust with Nikau.

Tuesday 1st March (Episode 7712)

Bella causes unexpected problems for Mackenzie and Logan. Ziggy’s stunned to learn that Brody has had a baby. Jasmine tries to reconnect Cash and Felicity. Nikau and John extend an olive branch.

Wednesday 2nd March (Episode 7713)

Ari plans to ask Mia a life-changing question.

Thursday 3rd March (Episode 7714)

Roo finds a transplant solution.

Friday 4th March (Episode 7715) – 2021 SEASON FINALE

Ryder and Theo’s challenge turns dangerous.