Home and Away promises ‘A Week of Love, Heartache and Drama’

A new Home and Away promo has promised ‘A week of love, new beginnings, romance, heartbreak and drama’, as Dean’s mum meets Jai for the first time, Tane and Nikau return from their trip away, and Mackenzie sees Logan and his ex-girlfriend grow ever closer.

The promo begins with a shot of Jai (River Jarvis) playing with a footie on the beach, before cutting to Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Karen (Georgia Adamson), Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) mum, alongside the text ‘A Week of LOVE’.

Latest Aussie episodes have seen Karen return to Summer Bay, days after Dean had a call from her neighbour telling her that she was missing. It soon transpired that Dean had nothing to worry about with her sudden disappearance – her health hadn’t taken a turn for the worse, as Dean had feared; instead, she was hiding from a man called Brett, who had just asked her to marry him!

Karen’s return leaves Dean in an awkward predicament. He’s had a turbulent few years, and he’s largely kept the details quiet from his mum, who has suffered enough problems of her own in recent times.

He was involved in a horrific car accident which left him unable to walk for months, he broke up then eventually got back together with Ziggy… oh, and there’s the small matter of Jai, the kid he never knew he had.

With his mum back in the bay for the first time in a number of years, he decides to come clean with her about the latest developments, and introduces her to Jai for the first time.

It seems he had nothing to worry about. The new promo shows Ziggy point at Jai as he and Dean play on the beach, as she tells Karen, “that’s your grandson.”

Karen lets out an elated gasp, and the look on her face says it all – she couldn’t be happier that Dean has a kid of his own.

Whether Karen and Brett will end up rekindling their romance remains to be seen, but spoilers for next Wednesday’s episode state that “Dean plays cupid for Karen and Brett”, so it looks like their relationship still has a chance for success.

There’s love in the air all across Summer Bay next week, and one of the town’s newest couples couldn’t be happier.

“Do you really not know yet?” asks Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) with a smile, as he enjoys a walk with Jasmine (Sam Frost) outside the Pier Diner. “I love you.”

It comes as no surprise that his feelings are reciprocated. “I love you too,” Jasmine responds, before they share a tender kiss.

However, not all of our Summer Bay favourites are so lucky.

The promo promises ‘A week of NEW BEGINNINGS’, as it shows Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Tane (Ethan Browne) on their recent camping trip.

Tane took Nikau away to teach him the strength he needs to deal with the Paratas’ latest drama, as Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) faces life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

This week’s episodes saw Tane present Nik with Mikaere’s taiaha, a traditional Māori weapon, and proceed to teach him the techniques required to master it.

Once their camping trip comes to an end, it’s time to return to the bay and face Ari’s impending court hearing.

“So what happens now?” asks Nikau.

“Now we go home,” explains Tane. “And deal with what’s coming.”

“A week of ROMANCE” is what’s coming, as Tane once again comes face to face with Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).

The two have been trying to keep their distance since Ari’s arrest, but have been struggling to stay out of each other’s orbit.

Tane initially wanted some space, fearful he would end up slipping up and revealing something to Cash’s sister, but soon realised that even he needed someone to turn to in his family’s time of need.

As he returns to Summer Bay, Felicity is elated. “You’re back?” she asks joyfully, jumping into his arms as he says “I’ve missed you.”

It would take just one small misstep for the truth about Matthew (James Sweeny) to come out – will Tane be the one to slip up?

Sadly, not everyone is feeling so loved in next week’s episodes.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to love – she and Ari were in a great place, until Ari’s ex Mia (Anna Samson) arrived in town and shook their relationship to the core.

It was just a matter of weeks before Ari and his ex rekindled their old flame, leaving Mac out in the cold – something that was made so much worse with the revelation that she was pregnant with Ari’s baby. She eventually miscarried, and suffered months of heartache as a result.

Finally, along came Logan (Harley Bonner), and she built up the courage to open her heart to another man. Sadly, recent weeks have seen Logan’s ex, Neve (Sophie Bloom) arrive in town, and Mac faces history repeating itself.

In an effort to keep her enemies close, she invited Neve to stay with them in their apartment, but it wasn’t long before she began to regret her decision.

The promo shows her come into her Diner apartment to see Logan and Neve looking cosy, as Logan reassuringly places a hand on his ex-girlfriend’s knee.

“She can’t live with us any more,” Mac told Logan in Thursday’s episode, but he wasn’t willing to give in without a fight.

“You know she needs help,” he retaliated, referring to the fact that she’s hiding from the military police, having absconded from the army during their time in Afghanistan.

The tension is set to continue well into next week.

“Well I’m telling you what I need,” adds Mac during a tense discussion with her boyfriend at Salt. “Doesn’t that matter? I have been here before, being someone’s second choice.”

“You have nothing to worry about,” Logan reassures her – but it seems less and less likely that his feelings for his ex are entirely platonic.

Another scene from Thursday’s episode saw Mac coming home to find the apartment empty. Upon examining the bedroom, she found Logan had taken his stuff – it seems that if Neve can’t stay, he’s not sticking around either.

Then, her worst fears are realised when she walks into Neve’s motel room next week, just as Neve leans in to kiss Logan.

“Seriously?”

While the kiss looks like it may well have been one-sided, it certainly won’t look like that from Mackenzie’s perspective. Is she about to kick out both of her housemates, and face a future alone once again?

Dean certainly isn’t happy when he finds out what’s happened. He warned Logan not to hurt his sister, and now that’s exactly what’s happened.

He heads straight to the motel and lands a punch square in Logan’s face the second he opens the door.

“I told you not to hurt her.”

Neve, meanwhile, is not to be messed with. She confronts Mackenzie at the Surf Club, diving on top of her and pushing her onto the pool table as she screams, “you need to leave me alone.”

Then, things boil over as Neve attracts the attention of the authorities – first it’s Cash who’s after her, who runs through the park after her, then later it’s the turn of the military police, as they descend upon Summer Bay!

Just how have they found out where Neve is?

And is this the end for her time in Summer Bay?

Ryder (Lukas Radovich) has a hard time next week too, as he continues to suffer from the trauma of being left for dead in a box underground.

It looks like he finds himself trapped in the store room at Salt, and the experience brings back the horrific memories of being buried six feet under with no means of escape.

He bangs frantically on the door, as Justin tries to calm him down and pry the door open.

In the final moments of the promo, we hear John Palmer (Shane Withington) say “you have to go to the police,” as Theo says “you can’t tell anyone about this.”

Whether the two voices are connected, and what they’re referring to, remains to be seen.

Finally, the promo ends with a shot of Mia running through Northern Districts Hospital – just who has ended up hospitalised now?

As the Winter Olympic Games are now over, the triple-bill on Thursday evenings returns from next week.

Don’t miss the dramatic week of Home and Away, all next week on Seven.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 21st February (Episode 7730)

Jasmine and Cash declare their love. Justin rejects Alf’s apology. Dean tells Karen the truth about Jai.

Tuesday 22nd February (Episode 7731)

Jasmine and Cash ditch their third wheel. Felicity fights loneliness. Dean lets Karen be a grandmother.

Wednesday 23rd February (Episode 7732)

Tane gives Nikau warrior strength. Chloe punishes herself. Dean plays cupid for Karen and Brett.

Thursday 24th February (Episode 7733)

Bella reaches a drowning Chloe. Theo and Justin get a court-ready makeover. Tane welcomes Felicity to the family. Ryder gets trapped, again.

Logan is caught red-handed. Dean stands up for his sister. Theo forces Alf to look in the mirror.

Jasmine makes a proposal to Cash. Neve’s revenge hits Mackenzie. Alf turns the blame on himself.