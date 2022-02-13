Home and Away Spoilers – Nikau announces he’s leaving Summer Bay

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Nikau reveals he wants to leave Summer Bay in the wake of Ari’s arrest, so Tane turns to traditional methods to guide him…



The Parata family have been living on a knife-edge since patriarch Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) confessed to the killing of Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny).

Although it was Chloe (Sam Barrett) who struck the fatal blow, as Matthew grabbed hold of Mia (Anna Samson) in an argument outside the house, it was Mia who was initially arrested after she was caught by Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) speeding with Matthew’s body in the boot of his car.

Wishing to protect both Mia and Chloe from facing any time in prison, Ari went to the police station and took the blame for the crime.

Knowing that, with his existing record, Ari is likely to face the rest of his life in prison, both Chloe and Ari’s nephew Nik (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) have struggled with the idea of keeping quiet about what really happened.

Although Mia or Chloe could claim self-defence and be handed a much lighter sentence, Ari has forbidden it, and Tane (Ethan Browne) wants to ensure they all follow his wishes.

This week, after the family visit Ari on remand, Nik still wants the truth to come out.

“Nikau is tortured,” Kawakawa told TV Week. “It isn’t a pleasant sight, seeing someone you love in an environment like that.”

The situation has brought back painful memories for Nik of losing his father Mikaere, who died in a botched armed robbery just over 18 months ago.

With his further traumatic memories of Ari being dragged away to prison when he was only a child, it’s all becoming too much for Nik who announces that he wants to leave Summer Bay.

“The trauma of already going through this experience is a lot to handle,” said Kawakawa.

Tane knows that the family needs to stick together if they’ve any chance of getting through their situation in one piece, and so tells Nik he’s taking him away for a camping trip.

But to Nik’s surprise, Tane’s plan is to take Nik into the wilderness and teach him how to become a warrior. Tane presents Nik with Mikaere’s taiaha, a traditional Māori weapon, and proceeds to teach him the techniques required to master it.

Although he initially struggles, Nik eventually relaxes into it and finds the inner strength that he needs.

“The taiaha sequence hugely impacts Nikau as it is a significant part of who he is as a person,” Kawakawa continued.

“Being grounded and reminded of the values that come with it is very empowering and grounds him in a way that he deeply needs.”

Will Tane’s precious gift remind Nik of the importance of family?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) sets out on a mission to find his mother Karen (Georgia Adamson).

Things had been looking up for Dean and girlfriend Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) over the past few weeks as he took tentative steps to start surfing again following his rehab, and Dean’s good mood even extended to inviting Bella (Courtney Miller) to come and live with them at the farmhouse.

But as last week’s episodes drew to a close, Dean received a phone call from Karen’s neighbour, explaining that she’d gone missing.

Karen has a long history with mental health issues, found to be a result of schizoaffective disorder, so the news has understandably come as a huge worry to Dean.

Karen was last seen on the show in 2019, when she turned up unannounced at the caravan park, having been released from her psychiatric facility. Not only did she learn from Dean that he had tracked down his father Rick Booth (Mark Lee), she was soon to find out that Dean was in a new relationship with Ziggy, and that he had a half-sister in the form of Mackenzie (Emily Weir)!

With Karen in search of a job, Mackenzie offered her one at Salt, and Karen warmed to her as they discussed their mutual dislike of Rick. Her first shift was a disaster, and ended with her pouring a jug of water over long-time adversary John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) head.

Realising she was causing trouble for Dean, Karen left town, but not before giving Ziggy her blessing to be mother to her grandkids. Although Karen stated she was taking a job in Reefton Lakes, Dean later discovered she had checked herself back into the psychiatric hospital.

Since then, Karen became a point of issue between Dean and Amber (Maddy Jevic). Amber remembered Karen from their days back in Mangrove River, and forbade Dean from telling her that he had a newfound son, Jai (River Jarvis).

Will Dean be able to track Karen down, and is she okay…?

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 14th February (Episode 7726)

Theo faces criminal charges. The Stewart family is torn apart. Dean searches for his missing Mum. Tane gives Nikau the bitter truth.

Tuesday 15th February (Episode 7727)

Theo and Ryder are pulled apart. Alf cannot find an ally. Mia witnesses Chloe’s torment. Tane has a rescue plan for Nikau.

Wednesday 16th February (Episode 7728)

Mackenzie doubts Logan’s motives. Mia and Chloe destroy the evidence. Tane teaches Nikau to be a warrior. Martha gives Alf an ultimatum.

Thursday 17th February (Episode 7729)

Jasmine keeps her birthday under wraps. Mackenzie forces Logan to choose. Alf makes a peace offering. Dean discovers the truth about Karen’s situation.