Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn collapses again as her health deteriorates

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Marilyn is still oblivious to the harm she’s causing to those around her. Will it take another medical emergency for her to accept that something is wrong?

The radical transformation that Marilyn (Emily Symons) has undergone in recent weeks has sent shockwaves through Summer Bay.

She collapsed shortly after Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) charity fundraiser, which saw Anne (Megan Smart) release a dangerous toxin into Salt’s air conditioning ducts as she targeted Tane (Ethan Browne).

When Logan (Harley Bonner) brought Marilyn out of a medically induced coma, she had no feeling in her legs, and it seemed like the toxin was going to seriously affect her mobility.

However, by some unexplained miracle, she soon regained full use of her legs, and she discharged herself from Northern Districts before Logan could figure out what was going on.

It wasn’t long after she arrived back in Summer Bay that her friends realised that something wasn’t quite right.

She bumped into Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) near the beach and invited them for breakfast cocktails, before ordering a Bloody Mary from Salt. Soon after, she headed to the Diner, where she quickly riled up friends and colleagues Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Irene (Lynne McGranger) by criticising their service.

While Justin (James Stewart) initially found her behaviour hilarious, especially when the usually staunch vegetarian ordered her first ever beef burger, the smile was soon wiped off his face when Marilyn moved in with him and Leah.

Now, Leah has rushed off to Cyprus after VJ was involved in an off-screen medical matter, and Justin is left alone in the house with just Marilyn for company. It’s going to be a long few weeks for the poor guy, so soon after Tori also left him for a new life in London.

This week, Marilyn’s troubling behaviour continues – but it soon transpires that it isn’t just her mental state that Logan needs to worry about.

Last week, Logan found himself on the receiving end of her wrath. He simply wanted to examine her and get to the bottom of her personality change, but Marilyn refused – in her mind, she’s completely fine, and has no intention of going back to hospital. So, when she announced that she was starting a tarot reading business outside the Bait Shop, he jumped at the chance to become her first customer.

Sadly, Marilyn saw through his thinly-veiled attempt at a medical examination, and soon kicked him out.

Thankfully, the few minutes he had with her were enough for him to make some observations. Her hand-eye co-ordination seemed great, her mental faculties all seem intact; in face, she seems completely fine!

It led him to believe that perhaps the organophosphate hadn’t had any serious effects after all, and that her new personality was a psychological effect of her ordeal.

While his trick may have got him closer to a diagnosis, it also riled up the unwilling patient, and he soon received some devastating news.

Marilyn had filed an official complaint with the hospital, claiming that he shouldn’t have discharged her so soon after the chemical exposure – i.e. before she collapsed – and now his bosses are going to launch a full investigation into his conduct. Could he about to lose his job before he can get to the bottom of the medical mystery?

Picking up the action this week, and there’s no change in Marilyn’s behaviour. She’s as cold as ever, and doesn’t seem to realise the effect that her words are having on those around her.

Logan bumps into her yet again, and, despite the complaint she’s lodged against him, he’s not ready to give up. He once again tries to convince her that he’s only trying to help, but she brushes him away.

“I don’t want to talk to you, Dr Bennett,” she tells him coldly, as he approaches her in Salt.

Irene then tries to remind Marilyn that she was the one who wanted Logan as her doctor in the first place, after he impressed the town by saving the lives of Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), Mia (Anna Samson) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor). Yet, once again, it falls on deaf ears – Marilyn won’t listen to reason, and isn’t afraid to let everyone know what she thinks of their opinions.

“He nearly killed me, he’s a terrible doctor!” she spits at Irene, with Logan standing just meters away.

Talking to TV Week, Emily Simons explains that the fact that Marilyn doesn’t care that she’s upsetting people is what makes Irene and Logan realise that something is badly wrong.

“Marilyn becomes so infuriated with Irene,” Emily starts. “She doesn’t realise she’s upsetting people, and that’s when people begin to understand there’s something really wrong, because this is so out of character for her.”

She turns to her new housemate, Justin, for support. However, while Justin can sympathise a little bit, explaining that he understands what he’s going through, he also has to be honest and admit that this isn’t the Marilyn he knows and loves.

With even Justin against her, Marilyn finally accepts that maybe she has changed for the worse, and maybe something is actually wrong. However, has she come to her senses too late?

She heads back to the Diner to try and patch things up with Irene, but the pair soon find themselves arguing again. This time, as tensions fray, Marilyn’s legs give way under her, and it’s only Irene’s quick reactions that stop her from collapsing to the ground.

It looks like she was too quick to discharge herself after all, and the toxins are still having an effect on her body. As she’s rushed back to Northern Districts in an ambulance, will Logan finally get to the bottom of what’s going on?

TV Week hints that it’s possible that the toxins have already caused too much damage, and that anything that Logan and the staff at Northern Districts can do might be “too little, too late.”

Is Maz in serious trouble?

UK viewers will see these scenes in early 2022.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 8th November (7696)

Marilyn’s vulnerability increases. Dean’s worst fears are realised. Logan tries to get through to Marilyn.

Tuesday 9th November (7697)

Nikau achieves his goal. Dean accuses Jasmine of being Logan’s mouthpiece. Bella’s confidence hits a hurdle.

Wednesday 10th November (7698)

Dean looks towards a new future. Ryder and Theo set the ultimate challenge. Bella finds an opportunity to build her new business.

Thursday 11th November (7699–7701)

A stranger changes Chloe’s world. Tane and Felicity develop a deeper connection. Mia has little answers for her daughter.

Marilyn continues to rock boats in the bay. Ari confronts Matthew. Mac warns Tane.

Not telling Chloe the truth continues to create problems. Ryder confronts Chloe about her kiss with Theo. A prickly Marilyn puts Justin in his place.