Neighbours Spoilers – Brent is back in Erinsborough!

On next week’s Neighbours in Australia, Brent’s return isn’t the romantic reunion Harlow was hoping for, while Paul and Hendrix also find themselves in unenviable positions in their love lives

These episodes will air in the UK in late October.

They say that love can stand the test of time. But can it withstand a health scare, long distance, and a complex human trafficking attempt? This week, the residents of Ramsay Street look set to find out.

Firstly, the health scare…

Poor Hendrix (Benny Turland). As if being abandoned by his father Pierce (Don Hany) wasn’t enough drama for one year, the normally cheery young adult is now plagued with the knowledge that he might have testicular cancer.

Having used the testing booth at the Shorts and Briefs film festival, Hendrix was informed by the doctor on duty that he could feel a small lump that he believed he should get checked out. However, not wanting to truly face reality, the teen, who is just weeks away from completing Year 13, has decided to put it on the backburner and throw himself into situations he otherwise normally wouldn’t find himself in.

He’s pushed away friends, stopped caring about school, and been pushing pushing his workouts to extremes. Then, there was the booze up with Roxy (Zima Anderson), which results in her injuring herself.

Now, on a happier note, it looks like Hendrix is now ready to take the next step in his blossoming relationship with Mackenzie (Georgie Stone). The two have been together for a few months, but after their last relationships with Harlow and Richie ended badly, they’ve been taking things slow.

But is he doing it for the right reasons? Or, as he continues to keep his test result a secret, will his impulsivity result in disaster?

Secondly, long distance…

It’s often said that long distance can either make or break a relationship. And the same rings true for those in Erinsborough.

Fans will remember that quite some time ago now, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) farewelled Erinsborough for a life in the armed services as a way of avoiding jail time following him being charged with robbery.

We’ve been expecting Brent’s return for a while, and next week he’s finally back. Unsurprisingly, and all he wants is to spend time with Harlow (Jemma Donovan).

Unfortunately, whilst the newly reformed troubled teenager wants nothing but to pick up where they left off, it seems when he finally reconnects with his girlfriend, it’s not long before his mind is changed.

Seeing how much she has changed makes him wonder if she’s really the person for him. The fact that she’s being so dishonest to her step-grandmother Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) – still keeping secrets about Paul (Stefan Dennis) despite his recent betrayal – is enough to put him off.

He decides that he can’t be with someone who would act like that, and puts an end to things.

Will their breakup be enough to make her see sense, and stop putting Paul first?

Thirdly, a complex human trafficking attempt…

Paul Robinson has done some dastardly things in his time. Who could forget when he burnt down Lou’s (Tom Oliver) pub in 2004? But instigating a child trafficking saga could be perhaps the most despicable thing he’s ever done – and his wife Terese isn’t planning on letting him forget it anytime soon.

Having learnt the truth about his part in Nicolette’s (Charlotte Chimes) disappearance and the subsequent baby swap, Terese was furious.

Naturally, with everything that has gone on, is it any wonder that Terese has banished him from her house and asked her husband for a trial separation?

All she wants is space, and it is the one thing that Paul isn’t giving her. It’s bad enough that they still have to work together at the hotel, but when he keeps forcing himself into her personal life, she’s at the end of her tether. He even gets Harlow to invite him over for dinner, getting his granddaughter to do his dirty work.

In Paul’s mind, staying in her circle is his way of proving his love. But for Terese, there is nothing appealing about it. In fact, his resistance against being honest with her, and his cunning ways, are exactly what got them into the mess that they are in now.

Will Paul be able to see that before it’s too late? Or is Paul’s sixth marriage well and truly over?

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for next two weeks in Australia:

Monday 4th October (8712)

Tensions rise as Nicolette tries to get used to being back with Aaron and David, but she says something she instantly regrets.

Jesse makes a valid argument that Paul did the right thing, giving Paul hope that Terese will forgive him and take him back.

Tuesday 5th October (8713)

Nicolette feels the boys are constantly watching her, and while she understands their fears, she hates the feeling of being continually monitored.

Harlow offers to step up and help Terese at Lassiters when she learns that Chloe has taken off to Adelaide.

After feeling a mysterious pain, Hendrix becomes even more distressed and snaps at Mackenzie.

Wednesday 6th October (8714)

Amy is still struggling with the gossip, but hasn’t come clean to Ned and Levi about what her issue really is.

Levi is fed up with being the subject of workplace gossip and wonders if it’s all worth it, accepting an invitation for a drink from an attractive stranger.

Kyle suspects he knows what’s really going on with Hendrix and gives him an ultimatum he can’t ignore.

Thursday 7th October (8715)

Amy finally finds the right moment to come clean to the boys and admits her fears about them turning gay.

Hendrix comes clean to the Kennedys, leaving everyone on tenterhooks as he visits the doctor.

Levi opens up to Amy about wanting to date other people and is surprised by Amy’s answer.

Monday 11th October (8716)

Levi is thrown by Amy’s hypocritical stance on their relationship, letting her know he’ll be going on a date with Felicity.

Harlow fakes an error into the roster Chloe created.

Tuesday 12th October (8717)

When Aaron and David casually drop in to check on Nicolette and Isla, she is furious that they can’t stop worrying about her.

Despite Terese making it clear that the way Paul uses people is unacceptable, he recruits Harlow again, leaving Brent to spill the beans to Terese.

Wednesday 13th October (8718)

When Nicolette catches the boys making a call to Leo for some Abigail time, she’s defensive on Isla’s behalf, but the boys are insulted because they’re not getting the proper bonding time with Isla.

Brent is hurt and frustrated by Harlow’s defence of Paul and doesn’t like how much she’s lying.

Thursday 14th October (8719)

Everyone expects Harlow to be devastated by Brent’s decision to break up with her, but she’s cool, calm and collected.

Amy becomes fixated on spying on Levi’s date with Felicity.

Hendrix invites Mackenzie over to play video games, leading to a hot make-out session.