Neighbours Spoilers – Nicolette’s back, Paul’s in trouble, and new arrivals!

As the transmission gap between Australian and the UK begins to close, Neighbours fans are in for some exciting developments on the world’s most famous cul de sac. With new arrivals, returning faces and a few bombshells to be dropped, it seems the race to the end of the year will indeed bring unmissable drama.

Major spoilers for Australia & UK

At this time of year, the show films approximately 3 months in advance, meaning these storylines should be hitting screens from October onwards. However, with the current 4-day scheduling in Australia, some estimations may be off.

Not long back, Channel 5 released a tantalising promo, titled Then and Now. The 102 second clip looked back at some of the show’s biggest moments, including Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene’s (Kylie Minogue) wedding and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) infamous slap.

Intertwined with the clips from memory lane, the promo showcases four new ones that give viewers an excellent, albeit brief, taste of what is to come. Touting the phrase ‘you won’t believe what they’re up to now’, you can watch the promo below.

Glen Donnelly and Lucy Robinson return

Some of the biggest news to come out of Neighbours this year was that after 30 years, Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) half-brother Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is set to return to Erinsborough.

Last seen in 1992, Glen left under a cloud. Following accident at Lassiters where he fell off the roof, Glen was paralysed from the waist down. Initially only wanting his medical expenses covered, Glen was furious to learn that Paul had attempted to dupe him into signing away his ability to sue The Robinson Corporation. When he decided to sue as a counteraction, he was ostracised by his family. His father Jim hurt him the most, begging him not to ruin Paul’s empire.

Following this, Glen left town with a former fiancé, Karen (Fiona Jarvis) and her daughter Rose.

When asked about Glen’s motivation to return, Richard revealed that it was because of one person.

“Ultimately, I come back to reconnect with Lucy,” he told Radio Times.

“Paul and I were not on the best of terms so I come back to see Lucy and it goes on from there with all sorts of twists and turns and cliffhangers – but no hanging off of hotel roofs this time.”

As a result, Melissa Bell is also reprising her role as Lucy Robinson. Head of Lassiters Worldwide Development, Lucy lives in the States with her daughter Annie and her co-parent Chris (James Mason).

Hopefully this time around, there won’t be any sordid hanky panky…

Fans of the show will remember that despite finding out that they were half-siblings, Glen and Lucy pursued a brief romance.

The return of Glen and Lucy is prominently featured towards the end of the promo.

Walking with his sister on a pier, Paul explains that whatever they are talking about isn’t ‘part some of evil plan’.

Letting out a doubting groan, Lucy quips back.

“Your whole life is an evil plan, Paul!”

What the conversation is in regard to remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure! When Paul eventually runs into his estranged half-brother, it’s not the most pleasant of confrontations.

Obviously questioning what is right in front of his very eyes, a dishevelled Paul seems so shocked he can only muster a name.

“Glen?”

Opposite him (near a lighthouse that looks suspiciously similar to Split Point Lighthouse, made famous by Round the Twist), is none other than Mr Donnelly, who happens to be standing on his own two feet!

“Been a long time,” he tells Paul.

What will happen between the pair is anyone’s guess, but we are sure that there is definitely some unmissable drama around the corner for the three Robinson siblings!

These scenes should air onscreen around November.

Terese and Paul’s marriage woes

Glen’s reappearance in Paul’s life isn’t the only thing that the ruthless businessman needs to worry about it seems.

The promo also features a tiny snippet of a fiery Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) ordering Paul to leave.

“Pack your bags and get out of my house,” she yells in her husband’s face.

This is a serious development for the couple. They first hooked up in 2016 and endured a rocky road to the altar, their battles not limited to her relationships with larrikin Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) and Paul’s own son Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano). However, after their biggest battle – the return of Paul’s four ex-wives, carefully engineered by his daughter Elle (Pippa Black) – they finally wed in Queensland…

…in a ceremony officiated by Elvis!

Major spoilers for Australia & UK



Despite the common workplace tiffs they encounter, they have always been a relatively stale couple, so what could be so big that it could tear the soap super-couple apart?

Somehow, we think it might be linked to Paul’s recent dodgy dealings with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes)! Viewers will know that Nicolette was acting as a surrogate for Paul’s son David (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron (Matt Wilson). Following a huge blow up with them and her girlfriend and Aaron’s sister Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), Nic fled town heavily pregnant.

Paul was able to track her down to Canberra but learnt that she had given birth. Desperate to get the baby back, Paul offered her $1,000,000 to hand baby Isla over and get out of the lives of those in Erinsborough for good. Nicolette took the money and handed over the baby. However, it one of Neighbours’ most jaw-dropping cliffhangers, it was revealed that Nicolette still had a baby and thus, had given Paul a child that wasn’t hers or David’s.

While the jury is still out on the maternity of the child, it seems we may not have long to find out…

Nicolette Stone to return

Confirmation is sparse around this one, but it seems that there is evidence that Nicolette might be back sooner rather than later.

First of all was a photo that she had posted on her Instagram story of a bouquet of flowers. While there was no location tag, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the backdrop of the photo in question looked suspiciously similar to that of the cast green room at the soap’s studios in Nunawading.

Further, she spoke to Great British Radio on the 24th July about filming the series and revealed that her favourite set was the new Harold’s exterior. She continued on, explaining how much she didn’t like filming there in the middle of winter.

It’s no secret that the show films well in advance of its air dates, with three to four months the standard deviation between filming and going to air. So if Charlotte did happen to be filming on set in July – after her character’s onscreen exit – the scenes in question wouldn’t air until, at the earliest, this month.

Meaning will we be seeing the return of Nicolette sometime in the next few weeks?

Brent Colefax is back!

On the topic of returns, there has been confirmation from Texas Watterston’s agent that Brent will be returning to Neighbours.

The social media post, put up by JM Agency on their Instagram story on 21st May, wrote ‘Guess who will be returning to Neighbours? @neighbours #neighbours’.

Texas was quick to reshare the post.

Fans will remember that following his taking the fall for a series of robberies, Brent decided to join the army to escape a prison sentence in May. At the time, he was in a relationship with Paul’s granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan). The pair continued their long distance relationship for some time following his departure.

Assuming Brent was back to filming in early June, his return scenes should air within the next couple of weeks.

Amy, Ned and Levi to explore their relationship further

Polyamory is the topic of conversation currently on Ramsay Street with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) embarking on a ‘v’ shape relationship with Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris), meaning she is dating both of them, but they have no romantic involvement with one another.

Although they’ve had to jump through hurdles and battle off opposition, namely Levi’s interefering grandmother Sheila (Colette Mann), the trio seem content in the workings of the relationship.

However, the new promo gives a hint of what is to come.

In a bedroom currently not on-screen (more on that later!), Amy kisses Levi passionately.

Then, the camera pans around and reveals that Ned is also in the room.

Could the couple be expanding their relationship? And will we see Levi and Ned explore their own sexualities to keep the throuple interesting?

Unfortunately though, it looks like there might be more trouble on the way…

Zara Greenwood to arrive

On 12th August, an actress’s audition tape was uncovered on Vimeo. The recording revealed that casting was underway for Amy’s teen daughter Zara.

In a scene between Zara and Ned, the auditioning actress Cassie Ridout spoke of how Zara’s mother had no time for her anymore, while Ned tried to convince her time put the time and effort in, drawing upon his own battles with his father.

Not long after, a second video emerged.

It seems Zara will arrive in Erinsborough unexpectedly and take her mother by surprise. Having grown sick of her father and ‘step-monster’ as she calls her step-father, as well as those of her half-brother Jax, she decided to run away, in need of some ‘mum’ time.

The casting hasn’t been announced yet, nor do we know how long Zara will stick around for. But we’re sure that her arrival is set to ruffle some feathers. Whether Amy’s two sons, Jax and Elijah will follow suit is still unknown.

With the audition process happening in August, there is every chance that Zara could be onscreen as early as late November!

New set alert!

Moreover, it seems there’s a new set on its way. After living in No. 30 for the last few months, it looks like Amy is going to get a new home!

The set was first seen on 5th August in a behind the scenes video posted to the official Neighbours Facebook page.

While it looks small and cosy, it is seemingly big enough to house Amy and her boyfriends.

And yes, the furniture that can be seen in the background of the newest glimpse into the poly relationship confirms that the bedroom they are in is, in fact, in the new set.

Our calculations place the debut of this set within the next month or so, with it definitely being onscreen by November at the latest!

And that’s a wrap, folks! We await to see how these dramatic stories will play out later in the year!

Neighbours airs in the UK weekdays at 1:45 and 5:30pm, and in Australia on Monday to Thursday at 6:30pm.