Neighbours Spoilers – Leo’s the daddy! Britney reveals the truth about Isla

On next week’s Neighbours in Australia, David and Aaron learn the truth about baby Isla as Britney reveals all. The real identity of the baby they’ve been caring for will send shockwaves throughout Erinsborough!

These episodes will air in the UK in early October.

It’s been the topic on the lips of Neighbours viewers for weeks. Finally, next week, the truth about Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka’s (Takaya Honda) baby comes out.

Having been hurt by those that she loved, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) ran away from Erinsborough in late July, heavily pregnant with the child of Ramsay Street husbands Aaron and David.

After weeks of searching, Paul (Stefan Dennis) was able to track her down to Canberra and realised she had given birth already.

Knowing the baby would be better off with the two dads, the businessman offered her $1,000,000 in exchange for Isla. After hours of deliberation, Nicolette handed over a child and received a signature on the cheque she had been given.

However, in true Ramsay Street fashion, there was a twist. As Paul embraced his granddaughter, Nicolette returned to her hotel room. There, she picked up a child – the real Isla – assuring her that she’d never give her up.

Now, the truth is about to come out, including the real identity of the baby Nicolette handed over, and it’s all thanks to newcomer Britney Barnes (Montana Cox).

This Friday’s episode see Isla kidnapped at a daddy-daughter event. Naturally distraught, David and Aaron’s worry soon results in a suburb-wide manhunt, as their neighbours search high and low for the baby and her presumed kidnapper, Nicolette!

Returning to the drama next week, it’s not long before Isla is located safely in the arms of Britney. But just as David and Aaron think that the mystery has been solved, Britney drops a bombshell.

The child she has, the child they’ve been looking after since Paul returned from Canberra, isn’t Isla. While it takes a moment for David and Aaron to process the news that they’ve been caring for somebody else’s baby, the gravity of the allegations sinks in when she reveals that she has a secret connection to them.

TV Week reveals that Britney is the ex-lover of Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano)! Their brief and turbulent relationship resulted in her falling pregnant and giving birth to a daughter, Abigail – the child they believed to be their daughter Isla.

It’s not just the husbands that this clanger affects.

Leo can’t quite believe what he is hearing and the fact that he has been kept out of the loop in regards to Britney’s pregnancy angers him. His anger is soon replaced with guilt when his ex confirms that she tried to contact him, but her calls were never answered.

Knowing that he has to step up to the plate, Leo decides to forge ahead with parenting the baby with Britney, at least for the time being.

Desperate for answers, David and Aaron want to know how Britney became involved in their situation. She reveals that she met Nicolette at a pre-natal class and, after giving birth, she began to suffer from post natal depression. So, when Paul came to Canberra looking for Nicolette, Britney offered Nicolette the chance to hand over Abigail instead.

The explanation floors everyone involved, and David and Aaron are devastated. To make matters worse, it’s not long before Nicolette returns to Erinsborough with the real baby Isla in tow.

Offering David and Aaron some quality time with their daughter seems like the right thing to do, but when the pair struggle to bond with Isla after weeks of caring for a different baby, it seems that things may not pan out the way anyone hoped.

With Nicolette back, she informs the boys that the arrangement that they had initially agreed to – her handing the child over to them – won’t be happening. Instead, it seems that she will be sticking around.

Meanwhile, it seems Paul’s secret is out! With Britney and Nicolette in Erinsborough, the truth about him paying off Nicolette won’t stay under wraps for long.

Inevitably, with the identity of the baby he brought back to town out in the open, there is no way that his secret purchasing of Nicolette and David’s child can stay hidden. And then on top of that, when his wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) learns of his dodgy dealings with Jesse (Cameron Robbie), it seems that it is the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

As was previewed in Channel 5’s Here & Now trailer, Paul and Terese’s marriage looks set to be the major victim of his deceptions.

What the ramifications of Nicolette and Britney’s treachery are though remains to be seen…

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for next two weeks in Australia:

Monday 13th September (8700)

Harlow decides not to inform Paul and Terese of the free drinks for staff, but quickly regrets her choice.

Toadie is thrown when Nell questions Amy’s relationships after seeing her physically close with both Ned and Levi.

Tuesday 14th September (8701)

Rose organises a family picnic for Toadie for Father’s Day now that Melanie’s plans for the day are no longer happening.

After her confrontation with Toadie, Amy has a suggestion to keep both her relationships and their friendship intact.

Wednesday 15th September (8702)

Melanie launches a secret project to win Toadie back with the help of Susan and Mackenzie.

Aaron and David revel in their first Father’s Day as a family of three, unaware that someone has taken an interest in them.

Thursday 16th September (8703)

After gentle encouragement from Karl, a reluctant Hendrix visits the Testicular Cancer Testing Booth, shocked by what he discovers.

Rose is upset when her date with Toadie at the Film Festival is interrupted by a screening of Melanie’s ‘Ode To Toad’.

Aaron and David arrive with Isla at the festival, excited for their daddies/daughter date.

Monday 20th September (8704)

All of Ramsay Street pitch in to help find Isla.

Levi finds a desperate Britney and the baby at the community centre where she reveals a shocking piece of information.

Tuesday 21st September (8705)

Three households are thrown into chaos as the truth of what has really been going on over the past few months finally comes to light.

Wednesday 22nd September (8706)

Tensions are high between David, Aaron and Nicolette, with the latter declaring their original parenting arrangement will not go ahead.

Already disgusted by Paul’s actions, the final blow for Terese comes when she learns the truth about Jesse’s departure.

Thursday 23rd September (8707)

Leo and Britney agree to work things out between them, but the cracks in their dynamic quickly begin to show.

David and Aaron struggle to bond with Isla and a different option is laid on the table by David.

Hendrix convinces himself he’s dying of cancer, despite not being tested further.