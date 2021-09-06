Neighbours Spoilers – Newcomer Brittany snatches baby Isla

On next week’s Neighbours in Australia, David and Aaron’s daddies-daughter day with Isla turns to panic when their newborn goes missing!

These episodes will air in the UK in early October.

Next week, new parents David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) are blissfully happy as they celebrate their first ever Father’s Day with Isla.

After a difficult year, things couldn’t be better.

It’s been a long journey to get to this point. When the pair decided they wanted a child of their own, they initially planned to find a surrogate mother in Canada.

However, they soon found an option closer to home when their housemate Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) suggested that she should be the mother of their baby.

The fact that the idea came during a wine-fuelled evening should have been a bad omen. The trio pressed ahead regardless, forging a co-parenting agreement where David and Aaron would be the primary care-givers to a baby that was biologically David and Nicolette’s.

Just under nine months of emotional drama later and Nicolette skipped town, taking the unborn baby with her. Paul (Stefan Dennis) tracked her down to Canberra and offered her $1 million to buy the baby, eventually bringing Isla back to Erinsborough. Or so he thought.

In a dramatic twist, Nicolette returned to her hotel room to her own baby, clutching her tight to her chest and reassuring her that she would never give her up.

Which begs the question – just whose baby did Paul bring back to Erinsborough?!

In scenes airing in Australia over the next two weeks, it looks like we’re about to get our first clue to the real mother’s identity.

This week, we get our first introduction to Brittany Barnes, played by Montana Cox. She’s spotted lurking around Lassiters, spying on Paul and Harlow – just what is she looking for?

Next week, as David, Aaron and baby Isla head to a festival, they’re unaware that Montana has taken a keen interest in them, and is watching their every move.

Talking to TV Week, model-turned-actress Montana explains, “Brittany knows the boys have baby Isla. She wants to get close to them so she can see what the situation is and how their baby is.”

But why is she so interested in Isla?

The magazine hints that Montana “has a deep personal and emotional interest in the infant.”

A friend of Nicolette’s? A relative? The mother?

While the new fathers’ attention is focussed on a firework display, Brittany makes her move.

Suddenly, Isla is gone from the back seat of their car. She’s been kidnapped!

“David and Aaron are shocked when Isla disappears,” Takaya told TV Week. “They don’t understand how they could possibly be going through this again. Who has taken their baby?

“Has Nicolette returned? Or could someone else be involved?”

“Brittany wasn’t thinking straight,” explains Montana. “But at the time, it felt like her only option.”

Will David and Aaron manage to get Isla back, and will Montana give us our first indication of how Nicolette ended up with a second baby?

Montana Cox found fame when she won Australia’s Next Top Model back in 2011, and she has since forged a successful modelling career.

Her arrival in Erinsborough was first announced on the Neighbours Instagram account back in June.

“We are thrilled to announce that Montana Cox will be heading to Erinsborough soon! Keep your eyes peeled, you won’t want to miss this! 👀 “

Describing her character, Montana told TV Week that, “the poor girl goes through a lot of emotional feelings – of guilt, love and frustration – so it was fun to get into the character in quite an intense situation.”

“Quite an intense situation” is one way of putting it!

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for next two weeks in Australia:

Monday 6th September (8696)

Amy instigates a mature heart-to-heart with Evelyn to help her understand their relationship.

Melanie is keeping her distance after Toadie and Rose’s kiss, going so far as to meet up with her ex Justin Buke.

Tuesday 7th September (8697)

Toadie makes a bold romantic gesture, hoping to remind Melanie of what makes them great as a couple, but it backfires massively.

Levi decides to crash Amy’s sauna session, but Ned’s already there.

Kyle attaches a mini camera to Gary the pigeon, but the footage he captures is a little more risqué than Kyle could have imagined.

Wednesday 8th September (8698)

Terese insists on visiting Julie Quill in prison.

Rose wastes no time comforting Toadie in his heartbreak.

Paul is forced to reveal the full extent of his deception to David.

Thursday 9th September (8699)

Although dinner with Rose is fun, Toadie makes it clear that nothing is going to happen between them, just yet.

Terese is left feeling bereft when she learns that Jesse has handed in his resignation and is moving to Sydney.

Harlow learns that the Lassiters’ staff receive a free drink at the end of their shift without Paul’s knowledge.

Monday 13th September (8700)

Harlow decides not to inform Paul and Terese of the free drinks for staff, but quickly regrets her choice.

Toadie is thrown when Nell questions Amy’s relationships after seeing her physically close with both Ned and Levi.

Tuesday 14th September (8701)

Rose organises a family picnic for Toadie for Father’s Day now that Melanie’s plans for the day are no longer happening.

After her confrontation with Toadie, Amy has a suggestion to keep both her relationships and their friendship intact.

Wednesday 15th September (8702)

Melanie launches a secret project to win Toadie back with the help of Susan and Mackenzie.

Aaron and David revel in their first Father’s Day as a family of three, unaware that someone has taken an interest in them.

Thursday 16th September (8703)

After gentle encouragement from Karl, a reluctant Hendrix visits the Testicular Cancer Testing Booth, shocked by what he discovers.

Rose is upset when her date with Toadie at the Film Festival is interrupted by a screening of Melanie’s ‘Ode To Toad’.

Aaron and David arrive with Isla at the festival, excited for their daddies/daughter date.