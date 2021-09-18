On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Mia doesn’t know where she stands with Ari after her miscarriage, while Ziggy and Dean find their way back to one other.

This week, Mia (Anna Samson) finally returns home from the hospital, where she has been recovering from the car crash and her subsequent miscarriage. She’s obviously heartbroken to have lost another chance to have a baby, but is keeping her emotions and thoughts to herself.

She and Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) have been tiptoeing around each other for days, and that doesn’t change as she is discharged from hospital.

Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) remains in a coma after the crash, and she pays him one final visit before she leaves. It’s a touching moment as she tells him that she’s only alive because of his quick-thinking.

As she leaves the room to track down her discharge papers, Ari offers to come help, but she coldly shuts him down – “I’ve got Chloe.”

Is she blaming him for the accident, for Nikau’s coma, and for her loss? After all, it was the argument between Ari and his nephew that caused Nikau to flee Summer Bay in the first place, resulting in Dean and Mia making the fateful journey to Wee Japser to pick him up.

In reality, her cold attitude is because she can’t face talking about their future.

Last week, as Ari visited her in hospital and, as she began processing their loss, she told him that they were done with trying for a baby. No more miscarriages or heartache, their baby journey is officially at an end.

The Parata brother didn’t have much to say after Mia’s revelation, so she assumes that he isn’t happy. As far as she’s concerned, the Ari is still desperate for a child of his own, and she’s terrified he’s going to try to talk her round, like he always has in the past.

When Mia finally arrives home, she’s warm with the rest of the family, but does her very best to avoid her boyfriend.

She gives Tane – who has recently moved back in after his breakup with Ziggy – a big hug.

Yet despite her happiness to be back, you could cut the tension in the house with a knife.

When Ari offers to help get her settled back in, she immediately asks him to head to the Diner and grab some food – jumping on the first opportunity to get him out of the house.

Things go from bad to worse when she later notices a glaring omission on the fridge.

They had placed the ultrasound on the fridge door, with ‘SOPHIA’ and a heart handwritten underneath, but Ari took it down, worried it would be too hard for Mia to see.

When Mia notices that it’s gone, she flips out. She thinks that Ari has thrown it away as he wants to push the memory to one side and forget about it.

“Out of sight, out of mind, is that it?!” she asks, angrily.

Stunned, he explains that, in fact, he’s lovingly moved it into their memory box, thinking that it would upset her to see it on the fridge every day.

The box is full of reminders of their baby Kauri, who died shortly after birth. As Ari brings it out, he leaves Mia to look through it, hoping it’ll help her process things.

However, it only reinforces her worries about their future.

The next morning, Ari finds her in the kitchen dressed ready for work. She ignores his concerns that it’s too soon, and rushes out the door.

When he turns up soon after, he confronts her and finally gets her to admit what’s on her mind. He reminds her that they promised each other that, if there were any problems with the pregnancy, they’d get through it together.

As she finally gives in and tells him the truth, what she has to say leaves him in shock. She knows how much he wants a baby, and now she won’t be able to give him one – “I know how important this child was to you. It was everything.”

She’s certain that she never wants to try for a baby again. Holding back tears, she tells him that if it’s a deal breaker, they need to walk away and both just move on.

“If you wanted to find someone who can give you that, then I wouldn’t stop you.”

Ari is of course completely taken aback. He can’t believe she thinks that he would just walk away.

Child or no child, Mia is who he wants to spend his life with – “it’s always been about you, it always will be.”

As he reassures her that he isn’t going anywhere, they share an emotional hug.

Now safe in the knowledge that her relationship is secure, can she start the process of healing?

Elsewhere, the future is looking bright for Dean and Ziggy.

Last week, Ziggy wouldn’t leave her ex-boyfriend’s side in hospital, even sneaking a visit after telling Tane that she was spending the day at the garage. Almost losing him made her realise just how strong her feelings are and, as he was drifting to sleep, she whispered in his ear that she forgave him for everything.

Next week, she nervously avoids him, having no idea whether he remembers what she said.

It turns out that he remembers her visit, and has hazy memories of what she said.

“I’m not sure what was real and what was just a dream,” he explains, but it’s clear that he remembers her telling him that she forgave him. He just needs confirmation that it was real!

Finally, knowing she can’t hide her weird demeanour, she tells him the truth.

“Tane and I broke up, and no, I don’t want to talk about it.”

However, she quickly makes an exit, leaving Dean very confused about where it leaves them.

Her head is filled with thoughts of the past – positive thoughts of their first kiss and of the happy times they had together, but also of the devastation revelation that Dean was involved in Ross Nixon’s death. She’s torn, but it isn’t long before she makes up her mind for good.

Heading back to the hospital, she goes straight into his room and explains all. When she thought she’d lost him for good, it really scared her. It made her realise that she couldn’t live without him.

“My only regret is it’s taken me so long to admit to myself, that I love you, you idiot, and that I forgive you.”

Leaning in and kissing him tenderly, she tells him, “I’m all in.”

It looks like Diggy are well and truly back on.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th August 2021 (Episode 7625)

Ryder spends the day trying to cheer Chloe up. Martha’s idea is a hit. Cash wants to play a game of touch footy with Jasmine. Justin receives help from an unlikely source.

Tuesday 21st August 2021 (Episode 7626)

Jasmine and Cash’s date is a surprise. Justin faces the new owner of the Garage. Bella searches for an answer about Nikau.

Wednesday 22nd September 2021 (Episode 7627)

Ziggy won’t leave Dean’s side. Bella finally sees Nikau. Mia is cold towards Ari.

Thursday 23rd September 2021 (Episode 7628)

Ziggy contemplates her past and future. Ari’s worried about Tane spiralling. Bella tells Nikau how she feels.

Friday 24th September 2021 (Episode 7629)

Mia finally admits her fears. Justin receives bad news about the Garage. Logan makes an interesting impression around the Bay.